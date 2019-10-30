Enter the lives of five women with attitude and humor while enjoying a professionally prepared dinner and relaxing with friends.
The Valley Players’ latest dinner theater production, the comedy “Dixie Swim Club” by Jones, Hope and Wooten, will be shown at the Packer House in Sunbury. Performance dates are Friday and Saturday, and next Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9, at 6 p.m. each night.
In “Dixie Swim Club,” audience members are introduced to five women who have met for 26 years at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
“‘Dixie Swim Club’ tells the tale of a quintet of college swim teammates who spend one weekend a year together to strengthen their bond, in celebration and sometimes in spite of what life throws their way,” said Tara Deljanovan, president of the Valley Players. “Audiences will appreciate the ups and downs of these women’s lives, and it will make them reflect on their own friendships over the years. There are plenty of laughs, relatable moments, and a few surprises here and there that will keep patrons smiling, laughing, and getting caught up in another world for a few hours that should prove to be a most enjoyable evening of escapism.”
Free from husbands, kids and jobs, the former swim team members catch up, laugh and meddle in each other’s lives.
“The story is hilariously funny and entertaining,” said Joyce Hendricks, director, “but as with all shows written by this playwriting team, there is always so much ‘heart’ and so much about relationships and friendships in the script. These are ‘characters,’ although everyone will find someone he knows in the way they are written.”
The play features Joanne Lauer of Selinsgrove, Davena Laverty of Lewisburg, Lizz Hendricks of Northumberland, Tara Deljanovan of Sunbury, and Judy Becker of Selinsgrove.
Dinner options include slow-roasted barbecue chicken breast, bourbon-baked ham and the vegetarian option of stuffed (sea) shells, with an old-fashioned lemon poppy seed cake with blueberry sauce for dessert. A cash bar will also be available.
“While you could spend your night watching stories on your television or heading to the movie theater, there is something to be said about watching live theater,” Deljanovan said. “With the intimate space at the Packer House, you’ll truly feel a part of the show and as if you have a relationship with the five friends living out their lives onstage.”
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.thepackerhouse.com/dinner-theater or by calling 570-556-7374.