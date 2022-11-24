If You Go

What: “A Christmas Carol” by Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble

When: Friday through December 28

Where: Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg

How much: $30 regular price; $26 for seniors 60 years and older; $26 for young adults ages 21 to 30; and $13 for students under 21.

More information: Visit www.bte.org. For the BTE Box Office, call 570-784-8181 or email boxoffice@bte.org.