MIFFLINBURG — It’s a “Tale as Old as Time” that never gets old, inviting audiences to be a guest as the story unfolds.
The Mifflinburg Area High School Theatre Arts Program will present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
“Beauty and the Beast” focuses on a book-loving, young village girl named Belle who saves her father from being imprisoned by the Beast, a once arrogant and handsome prince who was cast under an evil spell. If he can learn to love and be loved again, the spell will be broken.
Vocal music teacher and drama club advisor Meghan Nardella said she is thrilled to be bringing this beloved Disney classic to life for audiences of all ages.
“Our show is filled with everything that people love about theatre – wonderful storytelling; incredible talent from the cast, crew, pit, and staff, and just a hint of Disney magic to tie it all together,” Nardella said “I am particularly excited for the younger audiences that this show will bring into the Mifflinburg Area High School Theatre Arts Department community for years to come.”
Nardella recalled her own reaction to seeing “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” as a kindergartener in her hometown high school in Mechanicsburg.
“I immediately knew I wanted to sing like the amazingly talented high-schoolers that I saw onstage, but I had no idea that my passion would grow to want to teach music at that time,” she said. “Doing ‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’ in not only my first year at Mifflinburg, but also my first year of teaching, in general, reminds me every day of what started my passion for music.”
She has enjoyed leading the Mifflinburg cast and crew in their version of the musical and recalled the fun when students tried on their costumes for the first time.
“I distinctly remember the excitement and pure joy on everyone’s face when we saw Kyra in the golden ball gown for the first time, among the other amazing costumes designed by Mrs. Kathleen Abram and Mrs. Jennifer Haines,” Nardella said.
Mifflinburg added a new position to their musicals this year in the form of a student production stage manager to help the directors and crews take notes, Nardella said. There have been backstage stage managers in the past, but senior Lyn Bingaman is the first student to take on this new role.
“I think the most challenging part about this job is the fact that I’ve never seen it done at Mifflinburg before,” Bingaman said. “It’s something that we haven’t had, so diving head-first into the position was something new for all of us, and I think that’s pretty cool.”
Sophomore Kyra Zechman plays the role of Belle and said audiences will appreciate what Belle represents.
“Belle is a symbol of hope for everyone in the castle and someone they look up to,” Zechman said. “A challenging aspect of the character is that Belle is such a well-known character. It’s hard to make the character your own. It’s very easy to slip into the norms of the character and not make the character unique to you as the actor.”
Matthew Blake, a senior, plays the role of the prince turned into the Beast.
“I think the audience will enjoy the Beast awkwardly attempting to be nice to Belle,” Blake said. “The biggest hurdle for my character development was just trying to fully understand his perspective. The Beast spends years of his life working for redemption, and with Belle coming along, he finally gets a chance to right his wrongs.”
As the lighting chief, senior Rowan Shoemaker had his work cut out for him in finding ways to enhance the mood of each scene.
“The most challenging aspect of the job has to be creating the correct energy for a scene,” Shoemaker said. “Splitting the stage into two rooms, both of which have a completely different atmosphere, can be difficult as well. Though, I think it’s going well!”
The musical is directed collaboratively by Nardella, Debra Rapson, Kaitlyn Carey, Kelly Kazibwe Zziwa and Michael Corman. Music is directed by Nardella and choreographed by Kazibwe Zziwa. Costume design and creation is done by Kathleen Abram and Jennifer Haines, technical direction by Jonna Zimmerman and Kevin Zimmerman, and Rose artwork by Carey. Nardella also designed promotional materials.
Tickets can be purchased an hour prior to the start of each performance. Premium tickets (front middle sections) are $10, and all other seating is $8.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com