From Staff Reports
LEWISBURG — Musician Divi Roxx Kids will perform at the Weis Center’s Concert Hall at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Divinity “Divi” Roxx is a multi-hyphenated award-winning musician, recording artist and composer who is celebrated for her inspirational lyrics and infectious grooves. Divi Roxx Kids is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and young adults through inspiring, empowering and entertaining music and media that educate and guide them to be the best versions of themselves.
Her career as a bass-player skyrocketed after attending a bass camp led by the legendary Victor Wooten where she was invited to tour with the five-time Grammy Award-winning virtuoso three months after attending the camp.
After touring with Wooten for five years, she toured and performed with Beyoncé as her bassist and musical director. Roxx was a featured soloist and also composed original music for Beyoncé’s I… Am Sasha Fierce tour and DVD. She has appeared on countless television shows including the Grammy Awards, Saturday Night Live, Good Morning America, Ellen and more, with personal highlights being a special performance at The White House with President Barack Obama and an appearance on the hit TV show “Soul Man.”
Despite her appearances with so many legendary and iconic figures, it is in Roxx’s solo performance that she shines brightest. She combines virtuosic bass playing with an eclectic mash-up of hip-hop, rock and funk that she calls “alternative soul.” Her passion for composition combined with her lyrical prowess and electrifying stage presence has earned her the moniker “mood elevator.” Her 2016 release, ImPossible, received critical acclaim and earned her an Independent Music Award for Best Spoken Word Album.
Roxx is furthering her mission to inspire and empower others through her newly formed production company, Divi Roxx Kids. She released her debut, full-length family music album, Ready Set Go!, in 2021. It received critical acclaim and Scholastic Inc. published two of the songs as picture books.
Roxx lives in New Jersey with her family. She joined the Berklee Online teaching staff in the fall.
The Divi Roxx Kids performance is sponsored, in part, by the Press Enterprise and the Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau. The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will offer free pre-performance activities from noon to 12:45 p.m. in the Atrium. Activities will include making a rocking guitar and tambourines, as well as a green screen photo booth.