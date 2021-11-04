LEWISBURG — Follow the sidewalk decals to find art that can enliven your own home or serve as a unique gift for upcoming holidays.
This year’s Stroll Through the Arts — stretched across nine days — features the work of more than 30 Susquehanna Valley artists on display throughout downtown Lewisburg from noon on Saturday through Nov. 14. The Stroll is sponsored by the Lewisburg Arts Council.
“What I love about the Stroll is seeing the amazing talent of local artists on glorious display,” said Della Hutchison, president of the LAC. “This year, almost a third of the artists are new to the Stroll, and I can’t wait to check out their work. No matter whether the artists are professionals or they create art for the joy of it, their work is inspiring!”
Shoppers will be treated to a feast of artwork, from ceramics, fiber arts, and woodwork to watercolors, oils, acrylics and photographs. With fine arts, historic arts and even edible arts, there will be something to appeal to all tastes.
Sidewalk decals in front of participating businesses will guide shoppers to each artist’s location throughout the nine days.
“I think people will love that the Stroll is now a weeklong exhibition of locally-made art rather than a one-day event,” said Rachel Martine, Stroll Through the Arts co-chair. “And whether you’re grabbing your morning coffee, getting some lunch, or taking an evening walk with the dog, you can see most of the art just by gazing into the storefront windows along Market Street.”
In a unique setup, most artists will display some of their work in store windows in addition to artwork displayed inside. Scanning the QR code on a poster at each store will take customers to a complete list of participating artists to learn more about them and purchase artwork directly.
“I recommend going with a friend, so you have someone to compare notes with — which piece was your favorite, which one would you want in your home, which made you laugh, and so on,” Hutchison said. “It’s a great way to hang out, catch up, and have fun.”
“It’s a great opportunity to shop locally for holiday gifts and support Susquehanna Valley artists without having to worry about this season’s supply chain issues,” Martine said. “No shipping required. The supplies will be right downtown.”
Stroll Through the Arts used to end with Dance to the Music, which offered live music in several downtown venues in the evening. With an eye toward pandemic mitigation, the Lewisburg Arts Council decided not to host indoor activities that encouraged crowds in enclosed spaces.
“So we went with the scaled-back version for this year and focused our energy on making the visual arts stand out” Hutchison said. “But we are very much looking forward to bringing back Dance to the Music next year.”
While browsing, shoppers will want to pick up a Downtown Lewisburg Holiday Shopping Pass, available at most downtown businesses. The passes will be valid Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, and provide 15 percent off a single item at each of the participating merchants.
