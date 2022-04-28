After a two-year pause and being cooped up all winter, locals and visitors alike to Downtown Lewisburg can finally celebrate spring’s arrival and the return of the Lewisburg Arts Festival Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival kicks off the 2022 Celebration of the Arts and featuring 100 juried artists’ booths, 26 food vendors, live entertainment, and numerous family-friendly activities. The Lewisburg Arts Festival is sponsored by, among others, the Lewisburg Arts Council, the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors’ Bureau and Evangelical Community Hospital.
Lewisburg Arts Festival co-chair Sara Kelley said the Lewisburg Arts Festival will still look like the festival for anyone who’s been there before, with 100 fantastic and varied artists lining Market Street between 7th and Front streets, three food courts and entertainment.
“The food courts are in slightly different places than before, since we don’t have the same access to Hufnagle Park, but people can find food at South Sixth Street, M&T Bank/South Fourth Street, and North Third Street,” she said. “We also only have one performing area, but we will be showcasing the talents of local young people in instrumental music and dance at the corner of Market and South Third all day.”
For this year, they have collected their family-friendly activities into one area, with the Interactive Alley, centered at North Third Street and Cherry Alley. Here, kids and parents will find a petting zoo, a balloon artist, face-painting, and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum art activity, as well as the wonderful murals on Cherry Alley.
Kelley said it’s been delightful to go back to planning and organizing a festival, as they had all forgotten how much work it was, attending to all the small details in order to make the festival run smoothly.
“We are aware that many people have never been to the festival, as several of our board members moved to the area after April 2019,” she said. “So that has meant adding more signage and publicity in ways that we didn’t ever feel the need to have before.”
“Of course, there are lots of folks who have never been to the Lewisburg Arts Festival,” said Della Hutchison, president of the Lewisburg Arts Council, and co-chair of the Lewisburg Arts Festival. “Anyone who moved to the area in May 2019 or afterwards has never had the chance to experience the fun of strolling down Market Street, shopping and eating their way from practically one end of town to the other.”
Because of the construction in Hufnagle Park, most of the activities and entertainment will be on or near Third Street. Boy Scout Troop 538 will open the festival by raising of the flag at the Post Office; followed by the Lewisburg High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Daniel Schwanger, performing a variety of jazz styles such as swing, Latin, rock, and funk; and two dance companies — DK Dance Company and Downtown Dance — performing with costumed, recital and competition routines.
“For many of these performers, this will be their first time performing at an Arts Festival,” Hutchison said, “so please come out and applaud their efforts.”
Another essential element of the festival is the food. Together, this year’s co-chairs have worked with returning favorites and brought in new food vendors. They’ve even added a new mini–food court on North Third Street, so there will be even more options this year.
Kelley said she knows people are excited to be able to attend an outdoor event like the festival again, especially after two years of not being able to gather this way.
“Even with the variants still swirling, we have purposely made sure that all our activities are outdoors for a safe experience,” she said. “So, we hope people will feel renewed by coming to the festival! I am already planning my food stops in between visiting all 100 artists!”
Hutchison hopes that folks who have never been to Lewisburg will find many reasons to return, even when there is not a special event happening.
“I hope those who haven’t visited in a while will take time to check out some of the new businesses that have recently opened,” she said. “And I especially hope that everyone — no matter how often you come downtown — will be captivated by our magical one-day-only transformation of Market Street!”
Kelley said she also hopes people find the festival experience not only fun, but smooth and easy as well. With limited available parking downtown due to most of Market Street being closed and all of the municipal lots being closed for vendor parking, visitors can park at the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Center (next to the former Country Cupboard) and take the free shuttle bus into town.
“They can take a shuttle any time all day, so they don’t have to drive around looking for parking,” Kelley said. “We have lots of comfort stations with accessible units around town, as well as handwashing and sanitizing stations. So, come in the morning and stay all day, or just find a time to stop in!”
“Downtown Lewisburg is always lovely in the spring, and I would be delighted if the flowering trees held onto their blossoms for just a few more days,” Hutchison said. “Of course, we always hope for good weather — the festival is held rain or shine — and good crowds eager to purchase hand-crafted artwork and lots and lots of delicious food!”