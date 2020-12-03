SUNBURY — Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc. is not letting COVID stop its Late Night Shoppers event this year — though there will be some changes to make it safer for the community.
The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight in downtown Sunbury, and will feature store sales, specials, free carriage rides, caroling, and raffle prizes.
According to Amanda Furlong, office administrator for Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc. (SRI), it was important to offer the event again this year for both business owners and shoppers, even while COVID rages on.
“It’s no secret this year has been tough on everyone, so we felt that continuing with this event would hopefully boost sales for our local businesses while offering shoppers something to do in a year where so much else got canceled,” she said. “We figured stores already had guidelines and restrictions in place for dealing with COVID, so as long as shoppers could abide by those guidelines and be respectful of a store’s rules, it didn’t make sense not to have it.”
However, some changes have been put in place.
The free carriage rides around Cameron Park, for instance, will have less people per ride to comply with social distancing. The rides, by Running Spring Farm and made possible by donations from UPMC and Weis Markets, will be available between 5 and 8 p.m.
Also with COVID in mind, the event, which in previous years was held from 5 to 9 p.m., was shortened this year.
In addition, the passport sticker hunt will not be held this year. In previous years, participants would get stickers from businesses, in exchange for raffle tickets, Furlong explained. To reduce the flow of traffic in the stores and help them stay within capacity restrictions, SRI decided to make purchases at the business, restaurant, or crafter, a requirement for raffle tickets; instead of stickers, participants will bring their receipts to the SRI table located at the Sunbury Station to get their raffle tickets for door prizes donated by participating businesses. Furlong said prizes “range from gift cards to free services to hot holiday toy items.”
Grace Benfer, assistant at Schindler’s Studio in Sunbury, said they will be donating a “goody bag” to the raffle, which will include gift cards and items from other local businesses. In the past, she said they have given away photography sessions in the raffle, but, “This year, we thought of doing something different” by helping their neighbors.
Benfer participated in the event last year and said she enjoyed having the foot traffic.
“I thought it was nice to have people coming in and out of the store, and was happy that they were doing something together as a family,” she said.
She also likes that the event is always held the first Thursday in December — giving people plenty of time to shop stress-free.
Even though this year will be a bit different, Benfer said she is glad that it’s still happening.
“I applaud SRI for coming up with something different,” she said.
The event remains focused on supporting local businesses, according to Furlong. “These are the heart and soul of our town and deserve all the support and success we can try to get them.”
A lot of people come from out of town, she said, and they have gotten good feedback from people who love coming back to their favorite stores each year.
“This really is a night to showcase what Sunbury has to offer, while bringing people together and getting everyone in the holiday spirit,” she said.
In addition to Market Street businesses staying open late and offering holiday treats with special discounts, there will be crafters and vendors inside the Sunbury Market House, as well as the Degenstein Community Library community room.
A list of participating businesses and 50/50 raffle tickets will be available at SRI Headquarters located inside the all new Sunbury Station antique store, 100 N. 3rd St.
Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation will be passing out free stockings to children at The Sunbury Moose, starting at 5 p.m., while supplies last.
For more information, visit www.SunburyRevitalization.org.