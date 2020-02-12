Couples looking for a romantic night out this Valentine’s Day weekend can spend it in Downtown Sunbury.
Happy Hearts Hop, sponsored by State Farm insurance agent Chris Reis, can get appetizers at McGuigan’s Public House, dinner at the Hotel Edison, dessert at the Dip In and a nightcap at Eclipse Craft Brewing Company, all on Market Street in Sunbury on Saturday night.
The cost is $30 a person with giveaways at each location. Today is the last day to reserve tickets.
“It’s something different, a way to support local businesses, to get out and see the downtown a little differently than you have before,” said Reis, also a city councilman. “You can try things you haven’t tried before.”
The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday with a wide variety of appetizers at McGuigan’s at 266 Market St. followed by a buffet style dinner at the Edison at 401 Market St. and a variety of dessert at the Dip in at 450 Market St.
It ends at Eclipse at 249 Market St. with a nightcap of beer, wine or homemade soda.
“It starts at 6, but you can go at your own pace,” said Reis.
Laurie Johnson, the owner of McGuigan’s, said appetizers will include crab balls, stuffed mushrooms and other dishes.
“It’s a really good idea,” said Johnson. “I think it will get people in the downtown to visit not only the participating businesses but other businesses as well. Hopefully, a lot of people come out.”
Reis said there are already 50 tickets sold, exceeding their goal of 30. Reis and his office contributed to the event to drive the cost of the tickets down.
Registration forms can be picked up at any participating restaurants and returned to Reis’s State Farm office at 132 Race St., Sunbury. Call the office with questions at 570-495-4556.
Wake & Wire Coffee at 235 Market St. will also be open and offering a specialty drink that is not included in the $30 ticket.