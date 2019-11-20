Visitors to the downtown historic district of Williamsport this weekend will be transported back to the booming Victorian era when the town was being settled by numerous millionaires and becoming known as the “lumber capital of the world.”
The Victorian Christmas celebration is now in its 21st year, and continues to expand.
At the heart of the weekend is the very popular tour, held on Saturday, which features various Victorian homes, churches and museums. Each will be professionally decorated for Christmas, will feature live music, and will be hosted by docents, who will share historical tidbits about each location.
Transportation is provided via a complimentary trolley service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to Jill Confair, president of the Victorian Christmas committee, which operates under the auspices of Preservation Williamsport, each homeowner works with a florist to decorate the home with a Christmas theme. The live music will be provided by professional musicians, as well as college and high school musicians that have met the criteria for quality performance. Confair said instruments will include violin, viola, guitar, piano, and a harp.
Live music will also be featured at various locations in Williamsport throughout the day.
The tour typically features five to seven homes each year, several churches, as well as museums such as the Rowley House, and historic downtown architectural treasures like the Community Arts Center. Each year, the 15-member committee works to include something new, including a unique building that might be from a different time period and style of architecture.
The weekend will also feature several volunteers dressed in Victorian attire and interacting with visitors. Those visiting are also encouraged to get in the spirit and don Victorian apparel.
Publicity chair Vicki Fischer said each year they see more and more people participate in this way, while the event continues to expand its offerings.
“This year is really exciting,” she said, “because we have more music, and actual drama – people dressed in Victorian dress and interacting with passersby as they go to the different homes (on the tour).”
They continue to get good feedback year after year from those who come to experience the Victorian ambiance. Many of them return annually, and visitors come from all over the region, as well as out of state.
“We consider it a holiday kickoff for the season,” Fischer said. “You’ve got the Victorian dress, music playing…it’s a time to celebrate.”
It’s also a time that they can introduce people to the rich history and beauty of the town.
“We’re trying to draw in more and more people to see that the beautiful architecture in these homes is just amazing,” Fischer said, adding that she spent years going on the tours as a visitor before she became a part of the committee a few years ago. “I love seeing the different types of architecture. A lot of the homes have been restored.” Some have the original chandeliers, and framing around the windows, for example.
“A lot of people say it really brings on the feeling of Christmas,” Confair added. The season is “not complete until the family goes to see the homes on the tour.”
Confair said she especially loves seeing the streets and locations for the events filled with people throughout the weekend.
“I like how the community really gets together.”
From the historical talk on Friday night (this year will be about Williamsport’s transportation history, led by William E. Nichols Jr.), to the tree-lighting ceremony featuring carolers and refreshments, to the Artisan Holiday Market – there’s plenty to do and see.
Proceeds from the event will help the committee to continue its efforts to beautify the historic downtown. Funds are used to hang and maintain more than 50 flower baskets on the period lampposts during the summer, and the more than 100 lighted wreaths, garlands and ribbons during the winter. Additional proceeds are given to historical restoration projects, such as those occurring now at the Rowley House Museum.
Fischer said the committee’s mission remains the same as it was when the event began over two decades ago: “to increase public awareness and appreciation of the architectural heritage in the historical district in Williamsport proper.”
“We want to educate the public – all ages,” she said, “to instill knowledge and appreciation of the Victorian style, and the importance of its preservation.”
The event is sponsored in part by grants from Lycoming County Visitors Bureau, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and Bradford County Regional Arts Council.