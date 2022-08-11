NORTHUMBERLAND — The Point Drive-In Theatre may be closing for the season and possibly for good, but a group of Valley drag performers aim to make one of its final days a big one.
The drag kings and queens will be putting on the Drive-In Drag Show at the theater, located at 3569 Point Township Drive, Northumberland. The event kicks off with a drag show and is followed by a screening of the 1995 film “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” on Saturday night.
Both the show and the movie are rated PG-13. The doors open at 6 p.m., the drag show starts at 7 and the movie begins at 9.
Corrine Albright, organizer and DJ for the event, wanted to do the event because she didn’t think anybody had done a drag show at the drive-in and The Point Drive-In was a big venue.
“Everybody I spoke to was excited about the show, but they were really excited for the movie,” said Albright.
The film, commonly referred to by its abbreviated title “To Wong Foo,” stars Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze and John Leguizamo. According to imdb.com, the movie is about a trio of drag queens who embark on a road trip from New York to Hollywood for the Drag Queen of America pageant. Their journey takes them through parts of the country where their alternative lifestyle isn’t as tolerated.
“It’s an educational movie that takes people into the world of drag and shows what people go through,” said Victoria Rosancrans, who performs as the drag king Viktor Luv Valentine.
She said the film is one of her favorites because of its messages on acceptance and diversity.
Rosancrans and several other drag performers frequently take part in events around the Valley, including a recent show at Little Addy’s in Sunbury.
She and Albright are also part of the Susquehanna Valley LLC, which is trying to become a federal nonprofit. The group formed because there’s not a lot of local opportunities for the LGBT+ community to gather.
“We wanted to provide spaces where people can come to be themselves and have safe spaces,” Albright said.
Saturday’s performance includes the talents of Xander Valentine, Trixy Valentine, Tequila Daniels, Alexus Daniels, Amethyst Diamond, Divinity Cruzz, Viktor Luv and Kitty DeVil.
Albright said she hopes the show will bring people together and give them a good time.
The show was planned before the owners of the Point Drive-In announced the theater would be closing after this season due to a proposed solar farm the property owners are planning. Last month, theater owner David Renn suggested there might be another season or the theater might find a new home, but no official announcement has been made.
“It’s a loss for the Valley,” Rosancrans said. “It was a great family space, so it’s sad to see that go.”
This weekend is its last one for the season.
“I’m looking forward to performing and having people come out and be who they are,” said Rosancrans. “We have a group of people who follow us around and we have a fun time but I’m really looking forward to paying homage to the Point and going out with a bang.”
The event is BYOB and tickets, priced at $15, are available at www.ticketsource.us/drag-show. The theater’s concession stand will be open.
“Come to the show, it’s going to be a great time,” Albright said.