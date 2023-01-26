SUNBURY — If you’ve ever been interested in seeing a live drag show performance, or just been curious about the art of drag, mark your calendar for this Saturday and plan to head to the Albright Center for the Arts where you’ll not only get to see a live drag performance, but get to learn more about the art of drag — straight from the performers.
It is important to note, said Jacob Kelley, who performs drag as Trixy Valentine, that the day includes two very different experiences. Saturday’s show is the first in a three-part “Storyteller: Art & Music Series” being sponsored by the Albright Center for the Arts, which is owned and operated by the Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI). The “storyteller” portion invites the audience to get up close and personal with Kelley and other local drag performers — Alexus Daniels, Tequila Daniels and Xander Valentine.
“The first one is an all-ages event,” explained Kelley.
It will be focused on answering questions and offering insight into the life of a drag queen as well as some entertainment.
“All of the performances are theatrical — think of when you go to theaters but it being more drag focused,” said Kelley. “It really showcases our diverse talents like dancing, lip syncing — and we will be telling our stories with a diversified feel, centered around how drag has helped some of the LGBTQ-plus members within the community.”
Kelley has been doing drag for nine years and said the drag community has given him a sense of belonging.
“We consider ourselves a drag family,” he explained. “And we are just sharing the ideology of our chosen family, which has helped us, as queer people within a community that isn’t always accepting but does show moments of acceptance.”
Kelley, who will serve as moderator for the afternoon panel, said he is glad that the Albright Center is working on diversifying their efforts by including the drag community. He has been working towards educating the public on the art of drag for years.
“For some of the others, this is their first time, so I’m excited to see what they’ll bring to the table,” he said.
The main focus of the daytime Q&A and performance is to connect with the community, said Kelley.
“We get a lot of people who reach out to ask so many questions,” he said. “We want to be real and authentic with our answers.”
That way, he said, people can better understand what drag is all about.
“There has been such a spike or incline on what drag looks like to our community from a social media stand point,” Kelley explained. “And in the media, there are people who target drag queens.”
Thankfully, other than some rude comments, Kelley said he and other local drag queen performers haven’t been specifically targeted.
“We do have some people who will make ignorant comments,” said Kelley. “But there has been nothing that’s threatening.”
It’s the ignorance that Kelley and others, like Jody Ocker, hope to get past with events such as this one.
Ocker is the current acting executive director of Sunbury Revitalization Inc. and has worked closely with the performers to set up the event.
“It is a part of our mission through the SRI (Sunbury Revitalization Inc.) and the Albright Center to build a sense of community through diversity and inclusion,” said Ocker. “Some people may have misconceptions about what drag performance is and so this is the perfect opportunity to learn.”
Ocker herself is looking forward to Saturday.
“I’m excited to see it,” she said. “They’re very creative, so I’m very interested to see how they’re going to tell their stories and it’s a chance for people to ask hard questions or fun questions. We are just wanting to give a chance to the community to have a discussion.”
The community, said Kelley, includes all ages, which can often cause concern for some people who think the drag community is no place for children.
“We want to show people it’s not what they think it is,” said Kelley. “We try to open people’s minds.”
Kelley said he often sees the backlash drag performers get, and believes that comes from lack of knowledge.
“People call us a disgrace and disgusting,” he said. “We know drag isn’t for everyone. But sometimes people have this impression that others are ‘dragging’ kids there or that they’re being exposed to adult entertainment.”
That couldn’t be farther from the truth, though, he said.
“We do specifically note when shows are for all ages because we know the difference” in what is appropriate.
“Some performances are very classy — if anyone is negatively saying that children shouldn’t be there, they obviously don’t know what drag is,” said Kelley. “It’s a public performance — and nothing wrong with it.”
Kelley said he hopes people will “challenge your bias before you put it against me.”
“We are not here to target anyone,” he said. “We are here to make people feel accepted and a part of the community.”
And if parents aren’t sure whether or not they should indulge their child’s curiosity, Kelley hopes they will.
“If there are kids who want to come and their parents are unsure if they should support them, it is technically for all ages,” he said. “We’re empowering people in a way that’s safe and fun for everyone. Drag cultivates an atmosphere of positivity.”
Ocker agreed.
“I even have had questions about what it’s about. It’s not indecent, it’s just its own art form really,” she said. “It can be suitable for all ages and from what I’ve learned, drag is about being a character that you create and you can express yourself through this character. I’m really excited about seeing it.”
For those interested in a more adult themed show, that takes place at the Albright Center for the second event of the day, a standard drag show featuring Chynna Buffet, Kitty DeVile and Angelica Hairyetta.
“The evening performance is all through the performers,” said Ocker.
The performance is not sponsored by or affiliated with the SRI, it just happens to be at the same location and on the same date, she explained.
“They’ve had it advertised and sold a lot of tickets so far,” she said. “They’ve done shows in the here in the past and they’re wildly popular. We are more than happy to have them as our guests and partners in bringing this art to this community.”
These shows typically do sell out, as the group does have quite a local following, said Ocker.
Buffet, a former Miss Central PA Gay Pride and former Miss CC’s, has been doing drag since 2006 and loves performing in drag.
“I love it and I love the fans,” she said.
Buffet has done shows at the Albright Center before, as well as at other bigger places around the area.
“It’s a lot of fun to do these shows and to see the smiling faces of the audience members when we perform for them,” said Buffet. “That’s always the number one reason why we do this.”
The evening show is when the performers “let their hair down,” therefore the audience members must be at least 18 to get in with photo ID in hand at the door, said Buffet.
In addition to the slated guests, Buffet said her dear friend, Miss Maryland, Amethyst Diamond, is joining that evening as well.
“So expect a great night of fun, dancing, and laughter,” she said.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.ticketsource.us/drag-show. Whispering Oaks Winery and Big Mambos Latin Bistro will be on-site vending some wine and food options.