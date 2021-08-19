SUNBURY – This Saturday may be your only opportunity to see a drum and bugle corps stage performance this year, and it’s happening right in the central Susquehanna Valley.
The “Thunder on the Hill Alumni Drum Corps Show” will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Spyglass Ridge Winery. Ticket holders can come as early as noon that day to watch the bands rehearse and enjoy the offerings at the winery as well as food trucks that will be on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring pop-up tents and chairs.
The show will feature seasoned corps musicians from throughout the northeast.
“These are alumni corps guys who used to be in the competition corps,” said Mike Mertz, assistant director and emcee for the event. “Their talent is anything you would want to see. They’ve done this for years.”
The musicians have been practicing for this show since April, Mertz said, and “They can’t wait to get on stage to do a show.”
The show is being co-sponsored by the local Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps and the New York Skyliners. The desire, Mertz said, is for this to become an annual event.
Tickets are $20, and free for children 8 and under. They can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/keystone-scouts-drum-amp-bugle-corp-26264478335.
Corps confirmed to be participating include Mighty St. Joe’s, of Rochester; Blessed Sacrament, of New Jersey; Reading Buccaneers; New York Skyliners, of Staten Island; and Brig Juice Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, a mini-corps from the world champion Brigadiers of Syracuse.
Mertz is also assistant director of the Keystone Scouts, a fledgling local corps that is looking to grow.
The Keystone Scouts’ drumline corps is led by Steve Klees, a percussion instructor at Milton High School. Klees is also a corps alumni himself, having played with the former, successful Keystoners Drum and Bugle Corps, based in Milton, in the late 70s and early 80s.
Klees said the goal of the new corps is to perform in parades. With an already active drumline, they have won several parade competitions and are now looking to add the bugles. Mertz, who also serves as assistant director of the Keystone Scouts, said they were able to secure equipment from the once-existing Reilly Raiders, of Willow Grove. Members must be at least 15 years old. For more information about joining, contact director Ken Smith at 570-238-4333. Smith is also the director of Saturday’s show.
Klees said the Keystone Scouts drumline will be there on Saturday to play along with the other corps, if needed.
Either way, he is confident it will be a great time.
“I’m looking forward to just having it happen,” he said, adding, “I just want everybody in our corps to have fun.”
He also encourages the public to take advantage of this rare opportunity.
“If it’s a nice day, and you really want something nice to do, get out and come,” he said. With great music at such a low cost, he said, “It could be a fun day for everybody.”
Mertz said each band will perform and will present with a color guard. Some will bring silks, he said, to perform a flag exercise while the corps is playing. The drum line will perform a street beat cadence to bring the bugles onto the stage, and then again to send them off at the end.
At the end of the show, all of the performing drum and bugle corps will get together for a grand finale.
— Tricia kline