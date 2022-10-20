SELINSGROVE — Whether people are drawn to the glossy, round shape and taut heads or the thumping, thundering sounds they make, drums hold a certain appeal for all of us.
The 25th Pennsylvania Vintage Drum Show takes place 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, 940 US Route 522, in Selinsgrove. Admission is $5.
At the Drum Show, attendees can walk through a roomful of assorted vintage drums, cymbals, drum hardware, parts and accessories, along with newer drums and related items for sale from over two dozen vendors, said Jack Lawton, owner of Lawton Drum Company, in Sunbury.
“The term ‘vintage drum’ generally refers to drums that were manufactured more than 30 years ago,” Lawton said. “A good many of the drums that you’ll find at the show were produced between 1950 and 1980. The oldest drum we saw there a few years ago was a Swiss military drum from the late 1500s.”
“The show is a gathering of friends and fellow drummers who like to meet and talk of their craft,” said Dale Robuck, of Milton, who said he is especially excited about this drum show because it’s the first one since the pandemic three years ago.
The Drum Show is a hands-on experience. Guests like being able to handle, examine and play the drums and cymbals before purchasing, Lawton said.
“They can talk to the seller in person, saving time and money on shipping and insurance charges that are typically associated with online purchases,” he said.
“What I like about the show is walking through with friends and looking at all the merchandise for sale,” Robuck said. “What I think others/drummers would like about the show is that it’s a great opportunity to look for hard-to-find, drum-related items.”
Lawton Drum Company has been organizing the show since 1995 as a service to its customers and vintage drum enthusiasts.
“It’s a great way for collectors, players and dealers to get together and build relationships within the vintage drum community,” Lawton said. “This is the second longest running vintage drum show in the country, next to the Chicago Show, which has been around for 30 years.”
“For me, playing drums is new again, for I only restarted seven years ago after a 40-year layoff,” Robuck said. “It’s a great retirement pastime.”
The Lawton Drum Company offers vintage drum restoration for museums, collectors, dealers and other drum companies around the world. It specializes in Ludwig, Rogers, Gretsch, Leedy, and Slingerland restoration and repairs.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com