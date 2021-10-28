LEWISBURG — There isn’t a day when music is not a part of Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish’s lives. In fact, it was music that brought them together and enabled them to make a living doing what they love.
After marrying, Wortman and Parrish worked as teachers for a time, but were looking for a way to spend more time together and be their own bosses. Their shared love of music was a logical path to take. They formed an Americana duo called The Honey Dewdrops and haven’t looked back. Since 2009, they have released six albums and toured internationally.
They will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., as part of the 2021-22 season of the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 years and older, and $10 for youth 18 and younger. Admission is free for Bucknell students and $10 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2).
Weis Center Executive Director Kathryn Maguet is looking forward to welcoming the performers to the stage, describing them as “an audience-pleasing musical ensemble known for their rich and beautiful melodies.
“Fans of traditional music will be enthralled with their gorgeous harmonies and skillful versatile musicianship,” she said.
Wortman grew up in Charlottesville, Va., the daughter of parents who actually moved to the area from New York for its “acoustic music scene,” she said.
“I grew up hearing and seeing a lot of acoustic music, and my parents encouraged me to take guitar and piano lessons as well as sing,” she said. I played in a band in high school and always loved making music on my own and with my friends.”
Parrish grew up in Richmond, Va., the son of parents who also loved music, especially the music of James Taylor.
“I know his music is in there as part of my musical DNA,” Parrish said. But it was when he was first introduced to the Grateful Dead in middle school that he began an interest in folk music.
“Following the band’s roots and influences led me to discover bluegrass and American traditional music, which funny enough was always right there in Virginia; I just had to get interested in a band from San Francisco to begin to hear it!”
The two met during college, when a mutual friend put a band together for one show: Wortman sang and Parrish played guitar. They began dating and performing together at intermittent shows, but mostly just for fun. After marrying in 2008, they recorded their first album and began looking for ways to make music their full-time job.
“We were influenced by friends who were musicians, artists, or small business owners who were all making their living following creative lifestyles, and we wanted to do the same,” Parrish said.
Since then, they have traveled throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe. They play approximately 100 shows per year at a variety of venues and festivals.
“The pandemic pulled us off the road until June of 2021, and we feel so grateful to be playing again and traveling some now,” Parrish said. “Even with restrictions and distancing at concerts this year, it’s clear that people really want live music.”
The two took advantage of the extra time they had, however, to be creative. They wrote and recorded a new album, and they plan to perform some of those songs at the Nov. 3 show in Lewisburg.
During their performances, Wortman plays guitar and banjo, while Parrish plays mandolin and guitar. Each song also features their harmony singing.
“The audience will hear hints of Americana, bluegrass, and old-time music as well as influences by contemporary singer-songwriters,” Parrish said, adding, “Our shows focus on the musical dynamism that duos can achieve. Two people singing together and playing two instruments creates a unique intimacy for us and the audience.”
The couple is still as much in love with Americana music as ever.
“There’s a spirit about folk and traditional music that is raw, real, and essential,” Parrish said. “It can be good to dance to, or it can be good to cry with. It can tell intriguing stories, or be funny, or it can be an instrumental tune conjuring up distinct images and feelings without using words.
“There is an economy to this music that is spare and DIY,” he added, “and at the same time it is rich with history and emotion. It is also mysterious and has room built in for interpretation. All of these facets make it very interesting to play and sing, and to come up with our own creations to add to the canon.”
Wortman and Parrish said they love being close to the music, in their own souls, but also as it connects them with so many others during their performances.
“It’s an honor and a pleasure to get to be with people in this way,” Parrish said. “We hope the audience feels that connection during our shows.”
For tickets and more information, visit https://www.bucknell.edu/life-bucknell/arts-performances/weis-center-performing-arts.
For more information on The Honey Dewdrops, visit www.thehoneydewdrops.com.