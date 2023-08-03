MILTON — Local acoustic duo Joe & Jake are set to bring some fun with their unique sound, mix of styles and decades of favorites to Speedy’s Place on Sunday from 4 to 7 p,m.
Joseph Acor, lead vocalist for the band Light Up The Moon, is known for his unique vocal style, wide variety setlist and crowd interaction — all major points to his performance. Accompanied by Jake Schmoyer, you will hear songs by Elton John, The Beatles, Van Morrison, Bon Jovi, Journey, Live, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and much more.
Acor first got into music when he was 10, as his parents were all about the oldies back in the day.
“When I heard my brother playing CDs in his room — I think the first one was Collective Soul – I was pretty intrigued,” he recalled. “No Doubt was a huge influence as well. I spent all of my time working at being as good as the bassist.”
A multi-instrumentalist, Acor began playing the trumpet in school, later moving on to bass, guitar, drums and piano.
“Basically once I got bored, I moved on to learn something new,” he said.
Schmoyer has been playing since he was 12 and performing since he was 16.
“I am a big ‘80s fan,” he said. “Anything with a great vocal and guitar.”
Joe & Jake were formed by chance when Schmoyer needed a fill-in for two shows he was doing, and Acor’s drummer told Schmoyer to get a hold of him.
“Joe has a full band called Light up the Moon, which I played bass in for three years,” Schmoyer said. “Before that he was looking for some acoustic gigs during the week, and I was in need of a male vocalist.”
“We did the shows, and it was great,” Acor said. “We then went a couple months until we were like, ‘Hey, maybe we should do something with this.’”
Joe & Jake like to keep things fun in their sets, mixing up styles and decades of music that they play.
“I’ve always been a lot more into rock/metal, so it’s fun to mix some of that in acoustically,” Acor said.
“Basically we are bare bones — two vocals and two guitars,” Schmoyer added.
Joe & Jake have performed all over the state, as well as regionally in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Maryland and Delaware.
As for future plans, Acor is writing new music, while he and Schmoyer are working on adding new covers to their set. Also, a new album of originals is on the way with Acor’s band Light Up The Moon.
“The new album, ‘Love and War,’ is going to be out Sept. 15,” Acor said. “We currently have the first single from the album, ‘Fairytale,’ out now.”
In the meantime, the duo just wants to keep playing, learning new songs, and having fun.
“We’ve been playing there (Speedy’s) for a long time, so it’s always a blast,” Schmoyer said.
“Speedy’s is one of our favorite places to play,” Acor said. “We’ve made so many great friends there and enjoy every time we get to play there. We just know every time we go there it will be a blast!”