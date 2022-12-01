SUNBURY — Catch the premiere performance of local musicians in a local winery that loves to give new acts some stage time.
The Trevor Bewley Duo will perform at Iron Vines Winery, on Raspberry Avenue, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The duo consists of Trevor Bewley and Luke Shellenberger.
“They have played locally and asked for a chance to play at the winery,” said Gail Brandon, general manager at Iron Vines Winery. “I booked them because Luke Shellenberger plays in Civil Fly. They have been around a very long time, and he is very good.”
“We play mostly country cover music with a rocked up twist to it,” Shellenberger said of him and Bewley. “We also do a blend of a few oldies and original music that Trevor has written.”
Iron Vines has a food menu and a loft upstairs that they rent out for private events, Brandon said. They feature live music acts from 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday, and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
“Iron Vines is veteran owned, and so eccentric you would expect it to be in a major city,” Brandon said. “We make all our own wines and carry Pennsylvania beers and spirits.”
Shellenberger and Bewley are looking forward to entertaining the patrons at Iron Vines on Sunday.
“It’s a pretty laid back selection of acoustic music, perfect for smaller intimate venues,” Shellenberger said. “Just two acoustic guitars and two vocal mics.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.