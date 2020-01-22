The 32nd Annual Early Bird Sports Expo — which runs today through Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds — will also be the last.
“When the show was created, there was little to no internet availability, and no Cabela’s or Bass Pro Shops within driving distance. In today’s business climate, it’s so easy to go online and have everything at your fingertips — you can look up exotic South African hunts, and order new hunting gear with next day delivery,” said Bethany Broadt, who has run the expo for the past 13 years with her husband. “The show was started to get people out of the house early in the hunting and fishing seasons and get them excited for those seasons. It’s harder to do in today’s age, especially with the extra competition or the internet and big box brands.”
Organizers have attempted to keep the show as a “small town, family friendly” experience, Broadt added, being specific in selecting vendors, of which there is a smaller pool due to online resources.
“We also have seen a trend in less and less young people getting outside, as we all seem to be becoming busier and have less time for outdoor activity,” she said. “In addition to that, the costs of producing the show have risen in the last few years, and we have not been interested in increasing our admission price to the show, or to our vendors, because we have never wanted to price ourselves out of the market of our visitors and vendors.”
General admission for this year’s show will be $6.50 after using a $6 coupon found on the expo’s website: www.earlybirdexpo.net.
Children 12 and under are free, as are military personnel with valid ID. Seniors 65 and older can get in for $3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Despite news about this being the last expo, Broadt was quick to point out numerous opportunities to check out this year, including 19-year-old Mackenzie Fish offering rope trick demonstrations and fly fishing guide Frank Angelo — who has been involved with the show for five years — offering a fly-casting seminar.
“It’s a great way to learn the finer points of the sport, and even test your hand at it before the season starts,” he said. “The expo hosts some of the best outfitters you could find, and is run by the finest people in the area.”
The expo will also feature 120 food and outdoor product vendors, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission will offer a hunter safety course on Thursday evening and Saturday.
Pre-registration is required for the course, and available at www.pgc.state.pa.us.
For more information about the event, visit www.earlybirdexpo.net