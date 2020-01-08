It might not be “where everybody knows your name,” but Elk Creek Café & Aleworks is one place where they’re glad you came — the brewpub was built with an eye toward community and conversations.
“I had an interest in what was then still kind of a small industry,” said Tim Bowser, proprietor of Elk Creek Café. “We really needed a community gathering place here in Penns Valley.”
Combining good food, beer and music proved to be the recipe that drew people to Elk Creek Cafe.
“He’s the one that had the vision,” Amy Seaton, general manager, said of Bowser. “He’s been a longtime resident of Millheim. He saw a need to kind of bring the town back to life.”
With a background in agriculture and as a founding member of Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture, Bowser believes in supporting local farms, where he can be assured of the quality of the meat that was raised and the crops that were grown. The Elk Creek website lists 22 local vendors.
“‘Local’ is a big buzzword these days,” Seaton said. “A lot of people claim to source locally. I myself, personally, go to farms and pick up produce. It’s as fresh as it could be.”
Their menu features things like Belgian Style Hand Cut Fries, a “knife and fork” Poutine burger, Chipotle, Walnut & Black Bean Burger and Sous Vide Fried Chicken served with braised Scenic View Farm greens.
“It’s important to support the farmer up the road who’s trying to do a good job,” Bowser said. “We have a new chef, and he just can’t believe the quality of the ingredients he gets to work with.”
“My trail running friends enjoy the small-town feeling one gets when they enter Elk Creek,” said Mark Alexander, of Mifflinburg. “Their Elk Creek burger is fabulous, and their custom made bar stools are gorgeous.”
Banking on the brew
Both Bowser and Seaton praised Elk Creek’s award-winning brew master, Tim Yarrington.
“We were fortunate to cross paths with a great brewer,” Bowser said. “Tim Yarrington has been with us since Day One.”
“He’s been brewing for over 20 years,” Seaton said. “He developed the brewing program at Pennsylvania College of Technology recently.”
Elk Creek’s Winkleblink Ale was named after a mountain about six miles from the café, Seaton said. Other brews also draw their names from local geographic points of interest, including the Poe Paddy Porter and the Great Blue Heron Pale Ale.
“I’ve mountain biked the 30-mile backwoods trek to Elk Creek several times in the past with friends during the summer,” Alexander said, “and met our wives for tasty eats, fabulous craft beers (like their seasonal Hairy John IPA, named after the local Hairy John hiking trail), and a well-deserved drive home.”
“We have a gooseneck IPA on tap right now,” Seaton said. “It refers to a hiking trail in Rothrock State Forest.”
Bringing in the bands
Walk into Elk Creek Café, and you’ll probably hear music — live music, if you hit the right night. The brewpub features Thursday Night Pub Hangs and ticketed weekend shows.
“We have outstanding bands,” Seaton said. “Thursday it’s very casual. Usually a local artist that plays for a tip jar. It’s a really fun, casual atmosphere.”
Psychic Beat, a one-man band, will play at tonight’s Pub Hang. Next Thursday will be the Poe Valley Troubadours. On Jan. 18 it will be the Doug McMinn Blues Band, and on the 23rd another Pub Hang with Chicken Tractor. Check Elk Creek Café’s website for a full listing.
Regardless of whether or not there is live music, one thing you won’t find in Elk Creek Café are TVs.
“It’s a real community neighborhood place,” Seaton said. “Farmers, artists, musicians and neighbors all congregate here and have conversations instead of watching TV. It’s a real nice vibe.”
Noting Elk Creek’s welcoming atmosphere, she said she sees people — friends or old roommates who haven’t seen each other in years — unexpectedly reuniting other all the time.
“There are these amazing little stories that run through the restaurant every day,” she said. “It’s a really special place.”
“It’s the community,” Bowser said when asked what he loves about Elk Creek Café & Aleworks. “It’s the people that work for Elk Creek. It’s s the people that come into Elk Creek. The farmers we work with. The musicians that come through. It’s really just a cool, convivial scene that meshes on all fronts.”