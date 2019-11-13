The Ronald McDonald House of Danville will benefit from a special concert slated Friday night at the Danville Middle School.
Elvis Aaron Presley Jr., who legally took the name after he was told he was the son of rock-n-roll king Elvis Presley in 1981, will perform at an event starting at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $35 for general admission, while a VIP package with reserve seats run $60.
According to Presley Jr., he was born to actress Angelique Delores Pettyjohn after she performed with Elvis Presley in the movie “Blue Hawaii.” Presley Sr.’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, allegedly feared the pregnancy would impact Presley Sr.’s growing popularity, so he found a young Yugoslavian circus couple, who adopted Presley Jr., who grew up with the name Phillip Stanic, with the understanding that they would not tell him who is father was until his 21st birthday.
He grew up in the circus, becoming a renowned animal trainer. On his 21st birthday — five years after Presley Sr. had died — he learned about his famous family connections.
“We went to court, and had more than enough evidence that they didn’t need DNA evidence to rule in his favor,” said Terence Barr, who works with Presley Jr. via DJ Concert Productions Inc. “Presley Enterprises was given an opportunity to object, but didn’t, because there was nothing to object to. He did a video years ago called ‘Born Free,’ shot with all his own animals that he raised and trained when he was in the circus. The video was done before he learned about his connection to Elvis. You can see in the video he is definitely Elvis’ son. His looks, his voice, it is just obvious.”
This is the third fundraising effort between the Ronald McDonald House and Honest Abe’s Business and Tax Service out of Hazleton.
“We appreciate their assistance and this promises to be one of the biggest show’s they’ve been involved with,” said Rene Gerringer, of the Ronald McDonald House. “It should be a great concert as he provides a tribute to his father. If you love Elvis music, you can’t miss this one.”
According to Barr, Presley Jr.’s performances are not impersonation concerts — but strictly a tribute.
“He likes to tell people that there was only one king, and that was his father. He won’t be out there in a jump suit and wig. He will share some of Elvis’ classics in a way to brings honor to his late father,” Barr said, adding that Presley Jr. has toured to 18 countries across six continents. “We’re proud to have him on our team. He is a real southern gentleman, just like his dad was.”
Holding the show in Danville will hopefully boost participation, Barr added.
“Having it locally for people to enjoy — people who know the value the Ronald McDonald House has on the region — should really make a difference,” he said. “Plus, the Danville area has a special appreciation for classic music.”
The concert is an important fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House, according to Ginnetta Reed.
“This is a great opportunity for us to raise funds for families here at our house,” she said. “It allows us to be able to provide support when a child may be critically ill. Keeping the family close can be key to the child’s recovery time.”
Additional information is available on the Ronald McDonald House Facebook page, and tickets can be ordered by calling 570-751-6404 or 570-861-8297. Tickets will also be available at the door.