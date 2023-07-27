LEWISBURG — Go ahead and believe in fairies for just a little while and relax in the flowers and beauty of a Victorian get-together.
Strictly Ballet will host its fifth Victorian Fairy Garden Party at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the GreenSpace Center at 815 Market St.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive in costumes and enjoy an evening of activities inspired by Victorian and fairy couture, ranging from the Grande Promenade and costume contest to ballet performances, music, storytelling, Victorian crafts and exhibits, tarot readings, games and food.
Strictly Ballet summer dancers will do a performance inspired by the ballet “Les Sylphides.”
“I’ve been doing ballet since I was eight years old, and I’ve always loved the classic stories and the 1800’s fairytales,” said Amy Casimir, owner and head instructor at Strictly Ballet. “So this summer, the inspiration comes from “Les Sylphides,” this ballet written as a Romantic Reverie.”
Best Fairy and Best Victorian Costumes, open to all ages, will win prizes from Pearson Farm, Mondragon Books, Bluebird Atelier, and Angela Mowry Pottery. Casimir hopes guests in costume can have fun and feel they’re a part of the ballet even if they’re not dancers.
“I’m really hoping people who aren’t dancers but like to sew will come and wander around in their costumes, whether fairy, Victorian summer or their best summer attire,” she said. “I remember days when we used to dress up in our best attire to attend a play or other events.”
The event will feature violin music directed by Joanna Nelson and storytelling with Tradition Keeper Fiona Siobhan Powell.
“We’re going to hear some fairy tales from this master storyteller,” Casimir said. “We’ll also learn about the language of Victorian flowers, with real flowers from Stein’s Flowers and Gifts.”
Bluebird Atelier will demonstrate the Secret Language of Fans Art activity, and Lady Olivia, a longtime participant, will provide tarot readings, sponsored by Solace Found, LLC.
“Lady Olivia has been an integral part of the ‘Victoriana’ feeling of the party,” Casimir said.
Because the event is inspired by Victorian garden parties as well early 1900’s exhibitions, the Lewisburg Children’s Museum will offer an electricity exhibition.
This is the third year that Amanda Arsenault, mother of one of the dancers at Strictly Ballet, will attend the Victorian Fairy Garden Party. She appreciates the booths and activities set up with young kids in mind.
“It’s sort of a fun summer event, to be outside and enjoying the dance,” Arsenault said. “It’s a fun, family and community event.”
Guests will be treated to the Sugarplum Fairy and Sugarplum Tree by Lorelei Gwynn, fun photography options by Eric Santanen, and a show of waltzing by Trey and Amy Casimir. Magic drinks will be served by the Green Fairy and her Victorian Consort, along with tea sandwiches and tasty treats. Actors from RiverStage Community Theatre will perform as fairies and also serve food, and guests can enjoy the Fairy Beauty Table and play croquet and lawn games.
The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership is sponsoring a scavenger hunt, where attendees can look for five Nutcracker ornaments in participating Downtown Lewisburg businesses with a Victorian Fairy Garden Party logo in their window. Take a selfie with the ornament and message it to @StrictlyBalletArts on Instagram. Participants’ names will be added to a drawing (one photo with each ornament per person). The prize winner will be drawn during the party.
A Victorian Fairy Garden Party is a fundraiser for the December performance of “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker,” co-produced by Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre. Auditions for the Nutcracker will be held Aug. 26.
Although Casimir is typically too busy to kick back and relax at the Victorian Fairy Garden Party herself, she receives plenty of positive feedback.
“The words I hear over and over again are ‘so lovely’ or ‘such an enchanting evening.’ I really appreciate that,” she said. “Art is important, and making people smile with art, that’s what we do.”
