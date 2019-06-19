They’re not just silent statues. These dinosaurs move and roar and even spit water at people. And they’re all new this year, bigger and better than previous years.
Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland will offer Dino Days, a dinosaur expedition Friday through Sunday, where guests can learn about the prehistoric creatures.
Led by Chris DeLorey, director of education for the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, Dino Days combines education and fun to learn fascinating facts about the world’s oldest, most mysterious creatures.
“I think, with kids especially, the size of these animals that once existed stirs the imagination,” said Clyde Peeling, founder of Reptiland. “Some of these dinosaurs dwarfed elephants. And of course, some of these children never lose that fascination and go on to become scientists.”
That’s something DeLorey could certainly relate to.
“I joke that kids love dinosaurs, and I’m just a kid who never grew up,” he said. He still grows enthusiastic when discussing dinosaurs and loves to share that enthusiasm with children. “Over the years I have learned there is almost a magical power about the fossils and bones of dinosaurs that can be used to sort of get kids to explore their passions.”
As stated in a press release, guests at Dino Days can “embark on a prehistoric journey through Dinosaurs Come to Life, play Dinosaur Bingo, make a fossil rubbing, and indulge in a Jurassic treat (while supplies last).”
“As children, we’re fascinated with dinosaurs,” said Melody Drick, retail manager at Reptiland. She pointed out the blockbuster movie “Jurassic Park” and added, “I don’t know that it’s something you ever outgrow.”
“Dr. Dino is so good with kids,” Peeling said. “He brings real fossils along and lets kids handle them and ask questions.”
Dino Days at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland makes a uniquely fun experience for families and appeals to the young and young-at-heart, Drick said.
“In northeastern Pennsylvania, Reptiland has become a destination,” she said. “We get people who travel hours to come here. So certainly, the people of Central Pennsylvania shouldn’t miss it.”