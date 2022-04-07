APRIL 7
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss Stillwatch by Mary Higgins Clark. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
ARTSY THURSDAY/Northumberland
Artsy Thursday, 1-2 p.m. at Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library. Try out some arts and crafts while hearing a fun story. Open to children ages 2-6. Call the library at 570-473-8201 to sign up.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
WINE BINGO/Sunbury
Wine bingo, 6:30-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
APRIL 7 THRU APRIL 10
PLAY/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University Department of Theatre presents the world premiere of Smaller Floods by Evan Peterson this week. A haunting play about the American frontier myth and what it means to be forgotten by history, this new work captures family passions and desperation against the backdrop of the Dust Bowl. Performances Thursday through Saturday nights at 7:30 PM with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 PM in the Degenstein Center Theater. $10 for adults and $8 for non-SU students.
APRIL 8 THRU APRIL 10
COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the wickedly funny comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15/adults and $8/students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited and audience members will be required to wear masks at all times inside the theatre.
APRIL 8
CONTEMPORARY DANCE/Lewisburg
Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE Dance Company will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Bucknell University. The ensemble will perform the works “Grace” and “Mercy.” Tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors 62+, $15/youth 18 and under, $15/Bucknell employees, $10/Bucknell students and $15/non-Bucknell students. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night, with four comedians and an MC begins at 8 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 7. Cost: $10, and same evening meal receipt receives half price off admission.
EASTER CRAFT/Northumberland
Hop into Easter Crafts, 4-5:30 p.m. at Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library. Children ages three and older are invited to create Easter related crafts. Grown up help is encouraged. Call the library at 570-473-8201 to sign up.
VIOLINIST/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Department of Music will host violinist Davis Brooks at 7:30 p.m. in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art. Free and open to the public. The event will also be livestreamed on the Music @ Susquehanna YouTube channel.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Antonio Andrade performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Howie Miller, 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. No cover charge. Membership not required. Must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
John Derk performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Combs II performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
APRIL 9
EGG HUNT/Allenwood
The White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, will hold its annual community Easter egg hunt and hot dogs at 10 a.m., rain or shine. The hunt will be for ages up to 12 years old. With entertainment divided into age groups and hunt for Easter eggs and goodies followed by prizes, hot dogs and snacks. Info: Sue, 570-506-9691.
TASTE OF THE TOWN/Bloomsburg
The Ronald McDonald House of Danville is hosting the Fifth Annual Taste of the Town event from 6-10 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Industrial Arts Building. Tickets include wine, spirit and beer samples, appetizers, live entertainment, and more. Proceeds support Ronald McDonald House of Danville. To learn more about Taste of the Town or purchase tickets, visit www.rmhdanville.org.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
EGG HUNT/Danville
An Easter egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. at Sunnybrook Park, off Route 642. For ages 12 and younger. Rain date: April 16. Various prizes and candy. Divided into three age groups.
DRIVE THRU EASTER BUNNY/Elysburg
Second annual drive thru with the Easter Bunny, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elysburg United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St. Drive through to see the Easter Bunny and get a goodie bag. You will also be able to “hop” out of your car and take your own socially distanced picture with the Easter Bunny. (Masks are recommended for ages over 2 years old.) Enter the upper parking lot of the church and watch for signs and helpers to guide you through.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Department of Music at Bucknell University will host the concert “American Pastorale” at 7:30 p.m. at Rooke Recital Hall in the Weis Music Building. Free and open to the public. Works by Jennifer Higdon, Chris Rogerson, Daniel Temkin, and David Biedenbender, Garth Newel Piano Quartet. Masks required.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
Sherry Anne, a Billboard-charting, award-winning singer-songwriter will be in concert at 5 p.m. at Mazeppa Union Church, 3200 Johnson Mill Road. Anne, who was born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, gives an important message of hope for anyone facing any kind of life obstacle. Admission is free — a love offering will be collected. Info: 570-524-5616.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Lovin’ Lava at Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Make lava in a cup using only water, salt, and oil. Watch as the oil floats up and down as we explore the science behind the magic. Drop-in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we’ll explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. Program is free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
DYE EGGS/Lewisburg
Drop by The Public Library for Union County from 12:30-2 p.m. and learn how to dye eggs naturally with everyday ingredients. Each child can take home one egg. For ages 6-12. Adult supervision required. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
COMMUNITY EGG HUNT/Lewisburg
A community egg hunt held 11-11:30 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Hunt for eggs at the library. All participants receive a free book. Organized by the Bucknell Catholic Campus Ministry.
EGG HUNT/Middleburg
An Easter egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. at Hummel’s Church, 427 Sassafras Road. There will also be a puppet show and games to follow. All are welcome.
CELEBRATION/Mifflinburg
The Buffalo Creek Watershed Alliance (BCWA) will celebrate its 20th anniversary at Rusty Rail Brewing from noon to 5 p.m. The event will benefit Freedom Fighters Outdoors, an organization that engages disabled veterans in outdoor activities they otherwise would not experience. Bucknell professor Ben Hayes, an expert on waterways evaluation and restoration, will kick off the event with a noon program in the mill shed at the west end of the Rusty Rail parking area. Tours of the brewery, a live band (Route 15), food trucks, distillery drinks, lawn games, and the can release of a lemon-tea shandy, with a can featuring the BCWA logo, are some of the afternoon’s highlights. Radio announcer Chad Evans of 94.1FM will broadcast live.
CRAFT SHOW/Millerstown
Millerstown Community Success, Inc.’s 27th Annual Spring Fling Craft Show will be held at Greenwood Elementary School, 405 E. Sunbury St. Doors open from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Outdoor vendors as well. Out of the Blue will entertain at 10 a.m. and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Featuring more than 100 vendors spaces and refreshments available to purchase. Info: 717-589-3598.
EGG HUNT/Millmont
A community Easter egg hunt for children ages 0 to 12 will begin at 1 p.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, and end by 2 p.m. Sponsored by the churches of the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Parish, Christ’s United Lutheran Church of Millmont (a.k.a. “Four Bells) and First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg (a.k.a. “First Lutheran”). Rain date: April 16.
LOTTERY TICKET BINGO/Milton
Road Radio Bingo, Milton, is sponsoring Lottery Ticket Bingo, to benefit Mostly Mutts, a no-kill animal shelter. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. with games starting at noon in the bingo hall at 975 Carpenter Road. Prizes, awarded in lottery tickets, are $50 for regular games and $100 for special games. Also, a representative of the Pennsylvania Lottery will be on hand for a special presentation and random prize giveaway. Co-sponsored by Sunbury Motor Co., the event will feature an auction and 50/50 drawing in addition to 20 bingo games and three specials. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For advance tickets, contact Mostly Mutts volunteer Marian Nelson, 570-768-5333. All proceeds benefit Mostly Mutts.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Mark Alexander performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
EGG HUNT/Northumberland
An Easter egg hunt for toddlers through fifth grade begins at 10 a.m. at Sunbury Bible Church Sports Complex, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Route 11, across from UPS. Free kid-size drawstring backpack to the first 200 kids. Info: 570-473-7355 or www.sunburybiblechurch.org
EGG HUNT/Selinsgrove
An Easter egg hunt for children ages 12 and younger begins at 11 a.m. at The Manor at Penn Village, 51 Route 204. Free pictures with the Easter Bunny. Also, a boy and girl Easter basket raffle will be held. Info: 570-374-8181.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at the Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Possum Junction performs 7-10 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. $5 cover charge, cash bar, food and drink available for purchase.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rebecca Jade performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Leon B performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Cass & The Bailout Crew performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
EASTER PUPPET PROGRAM/Watsontown
Kingdom Kidz will present an Easter puppet program at 1 p.m. in the Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center, 11 E. Third St., followed by activities in the educational wing of the puppet home at 2:15 p.m. Free popcorn will be served. Children of all ages can enjoy an afternoon of crafts, making a puppet, trying your hand at puppetry and more until 5:30 p.m. The first 20 children will be able to choose a free gift ($5 McDonald’s gift certificate, small puppet, Kingdom Kidz DVD, gift certificate to the Puppet Home, or a CD/DVD holder.) Parking is available at Cronrath Grenoble Funeral Home parking lot unless signs indicate otherwise. Donations for the Hunter Reynolds’ Memorial Fund will also be accepted. Admission to the puppet presentation is $3. Admission for the presentation and activities is $7 for ages 3 and up. Info: 570-838-3133 or www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
APRIL 10
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montour House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Department of Music at Bucknell University will host the concert Pillars — seminal works of Charles Ives and George Crumb at 7:30 p.m. at Rooke Recital Hall in the Weis Music Building. Free and open to the public. Masks required.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will perform at 4 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Bucknell University. The family-friendly performance is suggested for ages 4 and above. There will be free pre-performance kids activities sponsored by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum from 3-4 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. There will also be free pre-performance music by the Iron Ukulele Benders from 3:15-3:45 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Tickets are $30/adults, $24/seniors 62+, $20/youth 18 and under, $20/Bucknell employees, $10/Bucknell students and $20/non-Bucknell students. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the wickedly funny comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball at 2:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets are $15/adults and $8/students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited and audience members will be required to wear masks at all times inside the theatre.
PALM SUNDAY SERVICE/Mifflinburg
A Palm Sunday Service begins at 10:30 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St.
PALM SUNDAY SERVICE/Milmont
An early morning Palm Sunday Service begins at 8:30 a.m. at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Devin Flynt performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
APRIL 11
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night held 6-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you’re a great Lego builder or a first-timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.
PRESENTATION/Lewisburg
Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps of Mifflinburg will present “How to Grow Beautiful Roses” at the Lewisburg Garden Club’s meeting. Phelps creates handcrafted wreaths and fresh and permanent seasonal items for indoor and outdoor living spaces. His presentation will begin at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall at. St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road. The presentation is preceded by a social hour beginning at noon and the club’s business meeting at 12:30 p.m. The public is welcome. Masks are discretionary for those who are fully vaccinated.
ESCAPE THE BASEMENT/Mifflinburg
Escape the Basement – teen program held 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Follow the clues, fight against the clock, and work with your team to escape the Teen Space basement. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
APRIL 12
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
PERFORMANCE/Selinsgrove
Susquehanna University’s Artist Series presents an Aquila Theatre performance of “Macbeth” at 7:30 p.m. in the Degenstein Center Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Student Center. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for students and are available at the Degenstein Center Theater Box Office, weekdays, noon to 5 p.m.
APRIL 13
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
SOUP & THE WORD/Milton
Milton Ministerium meets for “Soup and the Word” at noon Wednesdays through Lent at Milton First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. A time of devotion, fellowship, soup and celebration. Today, meal and service provided by Community Mennonite Fellowship Church.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.