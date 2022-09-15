THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
CARNIVAL/Freeburg
Freeburg Fireman's Carnival will be held, featuring free nightly entertainment.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Elizabeth's Bistro, 412 Market St., Lewisburg. Free. Piano on the patio. Info: 570-523-8088.
GUEST AUTHOR/Lewisburg
Guest author Jill Thomas will speak at 7 p.m. at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Thomas is an area business owner, teacher, author, and speaker, with years teaching college mathematics and speaking on behalf of her family’s pretzel manufacturing business. She has published five Bible studies and a series of five scripture writing journals. Refreshments served.
BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL/McClure
The 131st McClure Bean Soup Festival & Fair continues at the fairground on Ohio Street. Bean soup served starting at noon on Sunday and Saturday, and at 4 p.m. throughout the rest of the week. Concessions open at 4 p.m. Green River Tribute to CCR at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., free face painting with wristband, and pineapple upside down cake contest at 7. This year’s special attractions are free Laser Tag for all ages and First Bite Fishing Tanks, with live trout for kids and families to catch free throughout the week. Musical entertainment will take place each evening, ranging from local favorites to tribute bands, and a number of old-time contests — whoopie pie, homemade ice cream, even milk chugging — will add variety throughout the week. Info: www.mcclurebeansoupfair.com.
HARVEST FESTIVAL/Milton
The 46th annual Milton Harvest Festival continues with the theme “Harvesting Milton’s Future.” The Harvest Pops Concert is set for 7 p.m. at St. Paul's UMC, 1125 Mahoning St. Cost: $8/adult and $5/child. Info: www.miltonharvestfestival.com
MUSIC ON THE COMMONS/Selinsgrove
Doug McMinn Blues Band will perform 6:30-8 p.m. as part of the Rudy Gelnett Music Series on the Commons.
LECTURE/Selinsgrove
Foreign policy expert John Scherpereel will deliver the lecture The Invasion of Ukraine and the Future of Europe at 7 p.m. in Isaacs Auditorium in Seibert Hall at Susquehanna University. Free and open to the public.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
COMEDY NIGHT/Sunbury
Stand Up Comedy Night, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
CARNIVAL/Freeburg
Freeburg Fireman's Carnival will be held, featuring free nightly entertainment.
LIVE MUSIC/Hummels Wharf
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7:30-10:30 p.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.
DANCE PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center welcomes Paul Taylor Dance Company at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Concert Hall, as part of Bucknell University’s Family Weekend festivities. There will be a free pre-performance talk with Rehearsal Director and former Taylor dancer Cathy McCann on the same day as the performance, from 6:45-7:15 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium. Dance Company will perform Arden Court, Cloven Kingdom and Diggity. The entire performance is 1 hour and 40 minutes, with intermissions. Tickets: $30/adults, $24 for seniors 62+ and subscribers, $20/youth 18 and under, $20/Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10/Bucknell students (limit 2) and $20/non-Bucknell students (limit 2). Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
FREE ADMISSION DAYS/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is turning five years old and to celebrate the museum is offering free admission today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission Fridays are made possible by support from three businesses: GAF Materials LLC; National Beef, Inc., and PPL Electric Utilities. The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old. While this event is free and open to the public, the Museum will be monitoring capacity. If capacity is reached within a certain time frame, space may be available on a first-come, first serve basis. Info: www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
FREESTYLE PLAY-DOH/Lewisburg
Freestyle Play-Doh, noon to 4 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Celebrate National Play-Doh Day with some freestyle play. Drop by the library and have fun with the Play-Doh collection.
BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL/McClure
The 131st McClure Bean Soup Festival & Fair continues at the fairground on Ohio Street. Bean soup served starting at noon on Sunday and Saturday, and at 4 p.m. throughout the rest of the week. Concessions open at 4 p.m. Swamp Root performs at 7 and 9 p.m., and a chili contest at 6:30 p.m. This year’s special attractions are free Laser Tag for all ages and First Bite Fishing Tanks, with live trout for kids and families to catch free throughout the week. Musical entertainment will take place each evening, ranging from local favorites to tribute bands, and a number of old-time contests — whoopie pie, homemade ice cream, even milk chugging — will add variety throughout the week. Info: www.mcclurebeansoupfair.com.
HARVEST FESTIVAL/Milton
The 46th annual Milton Harvest Festival held around Milton. Info: www.miltonharvestfestival.com
MASQUERADE BALL/Muncy
Ronald McDonald House of Danville will host its Fourth Annual Masquerade Ball beginning at 6 p.m. This black-tie event, presented by Pennsylvania Skill, is being held at the Bush House Estate in Muncy. Featuring a surf and turf dinner under the stars, dancing with music provided by Daddy-O & the Sax Maniax, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and more. Proceeds from the event support the House which provides a home-away-from home for families of children receiving medical treatment at local hospitals. The House has 19 guest rooms, a Family Room inside the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, and Camp Dost, a summer camp for pediatric cancer patients. To learn more about the Ronald McDonald House or to purchase tickets for the ball, visit rmhdanville.org.
COMEDY NIGHT/Northumberland
Comedy Night held at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. $10 cover charge; half price admission with same evening meal receipt.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Merely Players performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
DANCE PARTY/Sunbury
DJ C Friday Night — Peppermint Style Patio Dance Party, 7-11 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Eighty6 Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
TnT Sounds provides entertainment 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company, 800 Edison Ave. No cover.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
CARNIVAL/Freeburg
Freeburg Fireman's Carnival will be held, featuring free nightly entertainment.
REMEMBRANCE DAY/Coal Township
The Third Annual Lost Loved Ones Remembrance Day held 2-7 p.m. at Cabrini Baseball Field. Vendors and food available throughout the day. A balloon release at 4 p.m. — please preorder. Lanterns will be released when it gets dark — preorder these too. All are biodegradable. There will be a rock garden so bring a rock with your loved one's name on it, or there will be rocks and paint available. There will be info booths, games, crafts, and hopefully bounce house and face painting for the children. For info or to preorder contact Kelly at 570-274-3461.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-10 p.m. at the Lewisburg American Legion, 125 Buffalo Road. No cover. Non-smoking event.
HISTORIC TOUR/Lewisburg
The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership will host the Historic Lewisburg Tour featuring 10 unique stops at local homes, church, library, theatre, and museum, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour includes: William Cameron/Cook House, 201 Market St.; Himmelreich Library, 18 Market St.; Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St.; 40 S. Water St., original stone structure, within present house built in 1841; Tuscan Villa, 60 S. 2nd St.; First Baptist Church, 51 S. 3rd St.; Campus Theatre, 419 Market St.; Pineapple Inn, 439 Market St.; Lewis-Johnson House, 46 S. 5th St.; William Cameron Fire Company Museum, 239 N. 5th St. Tickets: $20, on sale day-of at 328 Market St. (LDP office) or in advance on the website lewisburgpa.com. Proceeds benefit the Make Market Street More Beautiful Campaign that supports the flower baskets. Direct link to tickets online: https://www.lewisburgpa.com/products/481-historic-lewisburg-tour-ticket/ Info: Lynne Ragusea at 305-394-7511.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. Cruise-In held 5-8 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. 50s-60s music and door prizes. Refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605, Milton. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860 or www.susquehannavalleycarts.com
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Hot vs Cold air held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Temperature affects molecules in objects and things you can't see like air. Experiment with temperature to learn what happens when molecules change from hot to cold. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
FALL ROUNDUP/McAlisterville
Promise Ranch Ministries Fall Roundup begins at 11 a.m. at 106 Meadow Lane. Open House event includes a Fun Show, trail obstacle course challenge, silent basket auction, pony rides, critter corral, face painting, hay bale throwing contest, wagon rides, live music, drill team entertainment, airplane candy drop and Ironwood Drive Concert to finish out the day. Info: 717-463-0133.
BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL/McClure
The 131st McClure Bean Soup Festival & Fair concludes at the fairground on Ohio Street. Bean soup served starting at noon on Sunday and Saturday, and at 4 p.m. throughout the rest of the week. Concessions open at 4 p.m. Ole 97 Johnny Cash & June Carter Tribute Band performs at 7 and 9 p.m., and farmyard games at 4 p.m. This year’s special attractions are free Laser Tag for all ages and First Bite Fishing Tanks, with live trout for kids and families to catch free throughout the week. Musical entertainment will take place each evening, ranging from local favorites to tribute bands, and a number of old-time contests — whoopie pie, homemade ice cream, even milk chugging — will add variety throughout the week. Info: www.mcclurebeansoupfair.com.
Y TO Y CHALLENGE/Mifflinburg
The second annual Y to Y Challenge will take place at 8:30 a.m. on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. The 7.5 mile walk/run event begins in the area of the Mifflinburg Weis Markets store, with the finish line on the courtyard of the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center. The event supports youth programs at the Mifflinburg and Lewisburg branches of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. The public is invited to gather on the courtyard of the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center to cheer on runners and take part in activities including an obstacle course for kids, Pelican’s Snoballs, a food truck, nutrition information and more. To register and for more info, visit gsvymca.org, or contact Angela Haines at 570-966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
HARVEST FESTIVAL/Milton
The 46th annual Milton Harvest Festival concludes with the theme “Harvesting Milton’s Future.” More than 100 food and arts & crafts vendors will set up on Broadway and Bound avenues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A 5K Race starts at 9:30 a.m. Registration is from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Musical Building, 2 Filbert St. Free admission at the Milton Model Train Museum, third floor of Milton Moose, 139 Front St. and the Harvest Festival Parade starts at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Festival headquarters at the YMCA Broadway side. Awards presented at 3:30 p.m. Info: www.miltonharvestfestival.com
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT/Richfield
The Snyder County Conservation District and Friends of Graybill’s Grove will host a free outdoor movie night at Graybill's Grove, 6200 Heister Valley Road. The movie will be The Lorax by Dr. Seuss. Parking opens at 6 p.m. with the movie beginning around 7:30. Bring a chair or blanket. Seating will be first come, first served. Bags of popcorn will be available for purchase as a fundraiser, to support ongoing improvements and maintenance at Graybill’s Grove. Donation boxes will also be available.
PLEIN AIR COMPETITION/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce and Allen A. Shaffer Insurance co-sponsor ‘Canvas the Grove’ the Second Annual Plein Air Competition, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The event invites artists of all ages, skill, and experience levels to capture a beautiful “plein air style” setting of downtown Selinsgrove area for the chance to demonstrate creative talents while competing for cash prizes. While the event targets artists, the general public is invited to take part by casting your votes for Viewer’s Choice. Plein Air artists must have their canvases stamped and certified in order to qualify for judging. Stamping begins at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., from 8-8:30 a.m. the day of the competition. Competitors will then have two hours to create, in the medium of their choice, their picturesque view of the community before presenting to the judges. Judging will take place in “the gallery” lot at 204 N. Market St., at 11:15 a.m. To register as an artist, complete a registration form at www.discoverselinsgrove.com. Cost to enter is $25/artist which includes a complimentary lunch. Checks may be mailed to the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 84, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 by Tuesday, Sept. 6, or paid the day of the event. You may also contact SelinsgroveChamberofCommerce@gmail.com or call 570-850-0797 for more information. Join in to participate, spectate, and cast your $1 donation vote for View’s Choice from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bonnie Wicher and Tim Burns perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kinsey performs 9-11 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
JESSE performs classic rock and roll, 7-10 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Moose. $5 cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rebecca Dressler performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
QUIZZO/Williamsport
Quizzo at the Taber will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County, 858 W. Fourth St. Jon Mackey (or his associate), who regularly poses questions to curious guests of local eateries, is going to challenge folks who attend the Historical Society Quizzo. Cost: $10/person. Reservations are requested but not required. Teams of up to six people may compete. The top scoring team will receive a cash prize or opt for a membership to the museum. There will be a consolation prize for the second top-scoring team. On that evening, there will be the opportunity of acquiring a museum membership at a discounted price, museum store discounts, and the chance to win a 50/50 drawing. Beer and wine will be available, and soda and other refreshments will be offered throughout the night. With the doors opening at 6 p.m., participants will have time to arrive and stroll through the museum. The game will officially start at 7 p.m. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
TOUR/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, will be open from 1-4 p.m. with a tour offered at 2. View the Wagon Shed display of vintage farm equipment, the Dairy Shed, and the Kantz Log Cabin prior to the tour. Admission is free although donations are gratefully accepted.
SHOOTS/McClure
The West End Sportsmen's Club of Snyder County will begin their weekly turkey, ham and hamburger shoots at 1 p.m. at the club facilities at 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
HOMECOMING SERVICES/Mount Pleasant Mills
Aline United Methodist Church, on Aline Church Road, will hold homecoming services at 9:45 a.m. The message and special music will be provided by J.J. Beauvais. A covered dish fellowship meal will follow at 12:15 p.m.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
RECOVERY WALK/Shamokin
Oasis will host its Third Annual Recovery Walk, routed over the major streets of Shamokin City and ending at a street fair in the 200 and 300 blocks of East Independence Street. The street fair will include food vendors, local government and health offices, information from the public library, music, and a guest speaker. Registration for the walk is open. Information can be found online at oasis4recovery.com or on the Oasis Facebook page. Volunteers are always welcome.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Brett Alexander performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
TOURS/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
FIRST IN FLIGHT PRESENTATION/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will feature First in Flight as presented by playwright Robert Hughes, at 2 p.m. in the Community Room. Free and open to the public. Explore the triumphs and disappointments of Orville and Wilbur Wright, who Hughes labels as ‘symbols of America Can Do’ with their ingenuity and grit. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
INTERACTIVE MOVIE NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Interactive Movie Night, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Don't just watch the movie, be part of it. Goodie bags and scripts provided. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rapid Run performs rock, pop, and folk classics, 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
SOUL MUSIC ENSEMBLE/Lewisburg
The Weis Center welcomes Argentinean soul music ensemble Fémina at 7:30 p.m. at the Campus Theatre. Fémina is a female powered four-piece band from Argentina that channels blissed out, harmony-soaked soul music with a purpose, lyrically poignant with hip hop and Latin folk major influences. Tickets are $10/adults, $5/youth 18 and under, and free for Bucknell students. No other discounts may be applied. Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Turbotville
Ann Kerstetter and Bryan Noaker perform 6-8:30 p.m. at the Turbotville Publix House.