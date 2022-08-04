THURSDAY, AUG. 4
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Danville
Vacation Bible School held 6-8 p.m. at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road. Ages 3 and older welcome. Theme: Make a splash with Jesus at Pool Party VBS. Info: Jody Callahan at 570-271-1145.
LIVE MUSIC/Danville
Chris T and Kimbo perform 6-8 p.m. at the Pine Barn, 43 Pine Barn Place.
WEST END FAIR/Laurelton
The 97th Annual Union County West End Fair continues at Lincoln Park, 1111 A-235. Admission is $5 and free for children under five. Ride wristbands are $5. Events: Dairy Cattle Show and Youth Tractor Driving Contest at 9 a.m.; Light Farm Stock NO PACE Tractor Pulls and Interstate Sanctioned Mini Rod Pulls at 6:30; Supreme Showmanship, Livestock Dress-up Parade, Pee Wee Showmanship at 7; and Sanctus Real performs with Danelle Cressinger Band opening at 7.
CREATE YOUR OWN FLOWER/Lewisburg
Create Your Own Flower, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Children explore the world of plants and create their own flower with 4-H Summer Assistant Miss Becca. For grades pre-K through second grade. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CARNIVAL/McAlisterville
The Fayette Community Carnival held at Lost Creek Community Park, 137 School St. Theme: “Rock N’ Roll. Free nightly entertainment, Bartlebaugh Amusements, Skyshooter Fireworks, Chinese auction (fire house), chicken barbecue, parade and car show (Aug. 6) and much more.
OCEAN SLIME/Mifflinburg
Pick out some ocean friends and make sparkly blue slime that your new ocean animals will love from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. For grades K-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Discuss A Brilliant Night of Ice and Stars by Rebecca Connelly. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Gas House Alley performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
CONCERT/Shamokin
The Anthracite Symphonic Band, under the direction of Kevin B. Styer, will present An Americana Celebration at 7 p.m. at the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center, 2 E. Arch St. The concert, featuring approximately 50 musicians from surrounding areas, will present favorites including American Barndance, American Flourish, King Cotton, Second American Folk Rhapsody, Washington Post, Prairie Dances, National Emblem, and Seventy-Six Trombones, among many others. Also featuring Dr. Brent Fisher, flutist, playing Concertino by Cecile Chaminade. Admission: $10/person.
KIDS OCEAN CRAFT/Sunbury
Kids will get to create a Shell Necklace craft starting at 3 p.m. Space is limited so sign ups are required. Info: www.degensteinlibrary.org or by calling 570-286-2461.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
PICNIC/Catawissa
Our Lady of Mercy's Annual Parish Picnic held 4-9 p.m. on the church grounds at 304 Slabtown Road. Picnic foods include hot sausage, pigeons, pierogies, potato cakes, pulled pork, barbecue, haluski, hot dogs. Also baked goods, raffles and adult beverages. Entertainment by Hypnotic Sounds DJ. No pets, coolers, or pre-orders.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Danville
Vacation Bible School held 6-8 p.m. Aug. at Mooresburg Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Road. Ages 3 and older welcome. Theme: Make a splash with Jesus at Pool Party VBS. Info: Jody Callahan at 570-271-1145.
WEST END FAIR/Laurelton
The 97th Annual Union County West End Fair continues at Lincoln Park, 1111 A-235. Admission is $5 and free for children under five. Ride wristbands are $5. Events: Livestock Sale Opening Ceremonies at 12:30 p.m.; Youth Livestock Sale at 1; Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League and East Coast Sanctioned Truck & Tractor Pulls at 6 on the track; Fully Loaded performs at 7 on the stage.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or register online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
CARNIVAL/McAlisterville
The Fayette Community Carnival held at Lost Creek Community Park, 137 School St. Theme: “Rock N’ Roll. Free nightly entertainment, Bartlebaugh Amusements, Skyshooter Fireworks, Chinese auction (fire house), chicken barbecue, parade and car show (Aug. 6) and much more.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kimbo & Bryan perform 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
WASHER TOURNAMENT/Paxtonville
A Washer Tournament begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Paxtonville Park. Registration at 6 p.m. Cost: $20/team. Teams of two players will compete for prizes. Best of three games. Single elimination. All skill levels welcome. Food stands available.
FESTIVAL/Potts Grove
Potts Grove Fire Company's annual festival begins at 5 p.m. Pulled pork platters in building and festival food in concession stand. Entertainment by Van Wagner and band. Info: 570-742-3472, leave message.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Frank Wicher performs 8-10 p.m. at Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
DANCE PARTY/Sunbury
A Peppermint style DJ Dance Party with DJ Chad Evans, 8-11 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky Koons performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Combs II performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LUNCH, BINGO, CARDS/Sunbury
Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., features TV, news discussion at 8:30 a.m., virtual program at 10:30, lunch at 11:30, nickel bingo at 12:30 p.m., and Cards 31 at 2.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
PICNIC/Catawissa
Our Lady of Mercy's Annual Parish Picnic held 4-9 p.m. on the church grounds at 304 Slabtown Road. Picnic foods include hot sausage, pigeons, pierogies, potato cakes, pulled pork, barbecue, haluski, hot dogs. Also baked goods, raffles and adult beverages. Entertainment by Muckdogs Band. No pets, coolers, or pre-orders.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and even the children can run the electric trains.
FESTIVAL/Dornsife
A variety of live musical entertainers, skilled crafters, and home-cooked foods are scheduled for the annual Himmel’s Country Festival, starting at 7 a.m. at Himmel’s Church Grove, 107 Covered Bridge Road. Food will be served all day beginning at 7 a.m. with breakfast, which includes ham, eggs, homefries, fried mush, and more. Lunch starts at 11 a.m. and includes everything from hot dogs to homemade soup, chicken breast sandwiches, and haluski. Homemade pot pie served beginning at 4 p.m. and will be available in quarts, platters, and bowls. Live musical entertainment begins on the Grove stage at 10 a.m. Scheduled entertainment includes: Himmel’s Church Choir, Seger Family, Chapter VII, Die Schwadore Schalle (Pennsylvania Dutch group), Achording to Dad, Jeremy Goodling Ministry, The Fuller Family, and Brothers in Grace. Demonstrators: Wheel of Light Pottery, Ham Radio, Duck Carving and Woodworking, Hit & Miss Engines, Patterns by Paulhamus, and Green Horse Farm. Also, a used book sale, bake sale, children’s games, a duck derby on the creek, and door prizes. Himmel’s Church will also have a limited number of commemorative items available for sale and pre-order to begin the celebration of our 250th anniversary (1773-2023). Other highlights include kettle-made ham and bean soup, kettle-cooked potato chips, homemade pie, and homemade ice cream from a hit & miss engine — all made on-site. Info: 570-425-2200, on Facebook, or at www.himmelschurch.com.
WEST END FAIR/Laurelton
The 97th Annual Union County West End Fair concludes at Lincoln Park, 1111 A-235. Admission is $5 and free for children under five. Ride wristbands are $5. Today is Kids and Family Day. Events: Farm Stock PACE Tractor Pulls at 10 a.m. on the track; Kids Day activities for ages 2-12, 10 a.m. to noon. Admission price of $2 is donated to a child-based nonprofit organization. Midway opens at 11 a.m.; ice cream treats at noon; rides open at 1; old fashioned games at 3; Union County West End Fireman's Company Parade at 3; Tractor Pulls Intermission 5-6 p.m. (no rides running); SCTPA and Interstate Sanctioned Tractor Pulls at 6; and Remington Ryde performs at 7 p.m. on stage.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Oil Spill Rescue held at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Learn about pollution and how oil effects marine life with an oil spill rescue simulation. Drop in on Saturdays between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands on ex-STREAM fun. Each week explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. Free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
TEEN READERS' CLUB/Lewisburg
Teen Readers’ Club meets noon to 1 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres. This month the group chats about Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
CARNIVAL/McAlisterville
The Fayette Community Carnival concludes at Lost Creek Community Park, 137 School St. Theme: “Rock N’ Roll. Free nightly entertainment, Bartlebaugh Amusements, Skyshooter Fireworks, Chinese auction (fire house), chicken barbecue, parade and car show (Aug. 6) and much more.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
John Derk performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
PAXTONVILLE DAY/Paxtonville
Paxtonville Day begins with a pork roast and potluck lunch at noon. Chinese auction ticket sales are being held from 2-4:30 p.m. You must be present to win. Drawing held promptly at 5 p.m. Followed by raffle drawing. Children’s games are underway from 2-3 p.m. Bingo, games, prize wheel, food stands, membership drive, and raffle ticket sales open at 2 p.m. Duck Derby will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the creek. Community cornhole and washer fun from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
FESTIVAL/Potts Grove
Potts Grove Fire Company's annual festival begins at 4 p.m. Brisket platters in building and festival food in concession stand. Entertainment by Lucky Afternoon. Info: 570-742-3472, leave message.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rose Ostrowski performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Christian Yeager performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rebecca Jade performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES/Trevorton
Dead Simple performs 7-9 p.m. at the Trevorton Community Park.
LIVE MUSIC/Valley View
Randy Wehry and friends featuring Chris Trasatti, 6-8 p.m. at Valley View Park, 524 Gap St.
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society Museum, 111 W. Walnut St., in the Beavertown Borough building will be open every Sunday in July and August from 1-3 p.m. There are hundreds of items on display with some items dating back as far as the 1800s from Beavertown businesses, schools, musical groups, sports, organizations, police, the local fire company, doctors, churches, railroad, celebrations, military, war, and town government. For private showings, call 570-658-7385.
ROCK SHOW/Bloomsburg
The “Don’t Tell Me What To Do” rock show, featuring eight local bands begins at 1 p.m. at the Jerseytown Community Center, 29 Jerseytown Road. The show will be headlined by The Doubles. Also appearing are Talanca David, Jerk & Twist, Average Sex Fiend, STeven JOSHUA, Maddies Mishap, Jay Kriner and Soup. People are asked to donate any amount they are comfortable with to the Ronald McDonald House in Danville (Contact Molly Aungst at 570-271-7937 for more information on the Ronald McDonald House). Info: Barry J. Davis, 570-594-4155.
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors' Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
OXYGEN DAY/GARDEN TOURS/Northumberland
Oxygen Day/Garden Party held at the Joseph Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave. The Garden Party will be held from noon to 3 p.m. and will include a variety of children’s activities. Brehon Ordonic, landscape architect, will be available to answer questions about the gardens and future plans for it. This past spring, the herb, dye, medicinal, and three sisters gardens have been replenished, and are now in full bloom. Ron Blatchley, portraying Dr. Joseph Priestley, will demonstrate various experiments in the Pond Building. There will be sessions at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Demonstrations are free, but do require tickets, which are available at the Visitor’s Center. Music will be provided by fiddler Beverley Conrad, and light refreshments will be served. The house will also be open for free, self-guided tours from 1-4 p.m., including of a new exhibit on the friendship between Joseph Priestley and Ben Franklin. Costumed docents will be in the rooms to answer any questions. The house also offers two new videos for visitors, describing the upstairs bedroom of Elizabeth Ryland Priestley, portrayed by Barb Spaventa, and the children’s room, discussed by Hope W. Kopf. Info: joseph-priestley-house.org
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Eli Lev performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MONDAY, AUG. 8
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road. Theme: Rocky Railway. Also featuring Kingdom Kidz Puppet Ministry.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Sunbury
Vacation Bible School for ages 4-12 will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St.
TUESDAY, AUG. 9
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road. Theme: Rocky Railway. Also featuring Kingdom Kidz Puppet Ministry.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
FARM STORYTIME/Lewisburg
Farm Storytime, 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Children learn about farm animals with 4-H Summer Assistant Miss Becca. Features stories, a craft and the chance for kids to test their cow-milking abilities. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
MusiCraft performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
SNYDER COUNTY NIGHT OUT/Selinsgrove
The 10th Annual Snyder County Night Out held 4-7 p.m. at East Snyder Park. More details available by visiting @SCC4Kids on Facebook or www.SCC4K.org. Rain date: Aug. 10.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Trainwreck Survivors, a classic rock band, performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn's Tavern, 113 River Road.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Sunbury
Vacation Bible School for ages 4-12 will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Lewisburg’s Music in the Park features Taylor Fleming Trio at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Hufnagle Park. Bring your lawn chair, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. Family-friendly, free and open to the public. For details visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com or on Facebook at LewisburgArtsCouncil. Rain location: Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Lewisburg
Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road. Theme: Rocky Railway. Also featuring Kingdom Kidz Puppet Ministry.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Sunbury
Vacation Bible School for ages 4-12 will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 40 S. Fourth St.