THURSDAY, JULY 14
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Billy Kelly will perform 10-11 a.m. at The Piers (Cherry Alley and North Fifth Street, behind Siam Restaurant). A free, family-friendly concert, weather permitting. Rain date: July 26, same time and location.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Faith Christian Fellowship, 12 N. Creamery Ave. Enjoy Bible stories, crafts, games, and a snack each night. Ages 3 to adults welcome. Info: David Swartzentruber at 570-837-5905.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
CARNIVAL/New Berlin
The Annual New Berlin Fireman’s Carnival continues on the carnival grounds. Featuring rides by Double M Amusements, wrist band night, game stands including a ticket pull, cake wheel, dime pitch. Also a variety of foods: hot dogs/hamburgers, hot sausage sandwich, fish and chicken patty sandwich, soups, lemonade and orangeade and more. Baked good donations needed nightly for cake wheel stand. Visit the raffle stand for a chance to win four special prizes: Grand prize, four burner Pit Boss flat top griddle grill with shelves, a $100 Wehrs beverage gift card and a $25 Son-Rise Meats gift card; second prize, $250 value for aerial photography session from Raven One Aerial Photography; third prize, three oil changes at The Repair Shop on Route 104, Mifflinburg; and fourth prize, $25 gift card to Harvey’s Food Mart. 300 tickets will be sold at $5 a ticket. The Annual Fireman’s Parade begins at 7 p.m. No dinner served due to the parade. Entertainment by GC & Company 8-10 p.m. Bingo at 8 p.m. in the New Berlin Fire Company Social Hall. Win cash prizes playing 75 ball bingo, including special games, and cover all. $0.25 for a double card — multiple ways to win.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Runaway Stroller performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES/Trevorton
The Guys perform 7-9 p.m. at the Trevorton Community Park.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
MAKER SPACE & FAMILY FUN/Bloomsburg
Visit the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum from 6-7 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Milton Maker Space; and Bloomsburg YMCA Outdoor Family Fun Night held 7:30-9 p.m.
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, 1-3 p.m. at the West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or register online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LCM SUMMER CHILL/Lewisburg
LCM Summer Chill, 4-6 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Come ‘squeeze the day’ with some refreshing lemon fun with Pelican’s Snoballs in the courtyard, weather permitting, and a sweet Strawberry DNA STEM activity with our friends from Union County 4H, while supplies last. Half-priced admission for non-members ($4) and free to members.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Faith Christian Fellowship, 12 N. Creamery Ave. Enjoy Bible stories, crafts, games, and a snack each night. Ages 3 to adults welcome. Info: David Swartzentruber at 570-837-5905.
CARNIVAL/New Berlin
The Annual New Berlin Fireman’s Carnival continues on the carnival grounds. Featuring rides by Double M Amusements, wrist band night, game stands including a ticket pull, cake wheel, dime pitch. Also a variety of foods. Baked good donations needed nightly for cake wheel stand. Visit the raffle stand for a chance to win four special prizes. 300 tickets will be sold at $5 a ticket. Dinners in the social hall beginning at 4:30 p.m. features fish or chicken patty dinner with mac/cheese stewed tomatoes, peas, cabbage/apple sauce, rolls and drinks and entertainment by Lucky Afternoon from 6:30-9 p.m. Bingo at 7 p.m. in the New Berlin Fire Company Social Hall. Win cash prizes playing 75 ball bingo, including special games, and cover all. $0.25 for a double card
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Devin Flynt performs 8-10 p.m. at the Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Midnite Jam Sounds, 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dead Simple performs classic rock, 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
SATURDAY, JULY 16
MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU/Bloomsburg
The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum features May the Force Be With You Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
CRUISE-IN/Lewisburg
Susquehanna Valley C.A.R.T.S. Cruise-In held 5-8 p.m. at the Walmart Plaza, AJK Boulevard, Route 15. All years, makes and models welcome. 50s-60s music and door prizes. Refreshments by Boy Scout Troop 605, Milton. Weather permitting. Info: 570-490-0860 or www.susquehannavalleycarts.com
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
Ex-STREAM Saturdays: Cloud in a Jar featured at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Explore the weather system and how clouds form using common household materials. Drop in between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands on ex-STREAM fun. Free with general admission or membership and recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewistown
Jesse performs 7-10 p.m. at the Lewistown Moose No. 143, 80 Brady Lane. Doors open at 7. Must be 21 to enter. Tickets: $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Bring a lawn chair. Food and drinks available.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY/Mifflinburg
PMI/Gutelius House Museum is looking for volunteers. A meet and greet will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 16 at the Gutelius House Museum, 432 Green St. This is an opportunity to learn about the log house and help preserve the history of Mifflinburg. Info: call or text 570-217-6765.
BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL/Mifflinburg
The 24th Annual Blueberry Festival held noon to 1 p.m. at the Mifflinburg Community Park. Live music all day at the gazebo, food, artisans and crafters, children’s activities, games and more. Info: 570-966-1666 or email mhra@dejazzd.com
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
VOLUNTEERS APPRECIATED/Milton
The Milton American Legion was recently damaged by fire that left the building needing much repair and a total cleaning. There is no insurance. Volunteers will be at the 401 N. Front St. building at 10 a.m. to begin the task of disposing of destroyed supplies, cleaning of the building, cleaning of the accessories on the walls, etc. Stop and help as long as you can. Anyone of any age can be of assistance as there will be jobs of all levels of required effort. Looking for volunteers that are able to help with the reconstruction of the damaged building. If you are a building contractor or just knowledgeable and handy in the construction trades and want to volunteer, call the Legion at 570-742-4632 and leave your name and contact information as a crew will be organized to rebuild.
CARNIVAL/New Berlin
The Annual New Berlin Fireman’s Carnival concludes on the carnival grounds. Featuring rides by Double M Amusements with amusement rides and games for all ages, wrist band nights every night, game stands including a ticket pull, cake wheel, dime pitch. Also a variety of foods: hot dogs/hamburgers, hot sausage sandwich, fish and chicken patty sandwich, soups, lemonade and orangeade and more. Baked good donations needed nightly for cake wheel stand. Visit the raffle stand for a chance to win four special prizes: Grand prize, four burner Pit Boss flat top griddle grill with shelves, a $100 Wehrs beverage gift card and a $25 Son-Rise Meats gift card; second prize, $250 value for aerial photography session from Raven One Aerial Photography; third prize, three oil changes at The Repair Shop on Route 104, Mifflinburg; and fourth prize, $25 gift card to Harvey’s Food Mart. 300 tickets will be sold at $5 a ticket. Dinner in the social hall beginning at 4:30 p.m. features baked ham with scalloped potatoes, corn, glazed carrots, cabbage/apple sauce, rolls and drinks. Entertainment by the Frank Wicher band from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bingo held at 7 p.m. in the New Berlin Fire Company Social Hall. Win cash prizes playing 75 ball bingo, including special games, and cover all. $0.25 for a double card — multiple ways to win.
CELEBRATION AT THE FARM/New Berlin
The sixth annual “Celebration at the Farm” will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road. Open to the public with free admission. The Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm’s stone home was built in 1802. Self-guided tours around the grounds will allow visitors to step back in time. There will be many heritage craftspeople on hand to explain and demonstrate the chores that were part of life in the 1800’s. Rope making, laundry chores, and open-fire cooking will all be on display, along with many others. Also this year, Robert Marut will portray a civil war doctor and showcase the accessories that it entailed. Entertainment: local fiddler, Beverley Conrad will be featured at 10 a.m. presenting her expertise on fiddle along with folk stories and tales. The Country Twirlers perform at 11 a.m. At noon, there will be a muzzle loader demonstration, led by Mark Wehr, in the meadow, and at 12:30, avid history buff, and owner of Treadle Treasures, Heather Hibbs will present “Grannies Panties”. Bernie Schmader will share Native American lore at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., Heather Hibbs will introduce the audience to historical items during her “What is It” presentation. The Fuller Family Singers will delight listeners with their unique twist of gospel, bluegrass music with a country flair, beginning at 3. Info: www.NollSpanglerNationalHistoricFarm.com
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The Codi & Joe Show, 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
PICKLE FESTIVAL/Pitman
Kenny Stehrs and Sons Pickle Festival held at 30 Kettle Road. Entertainment: Fallon Rockerz, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Trainwreck Survivors, 1-4 p.m. Info: 570-648-8095.
WALKING TOUR/Selinsgrove
Historical Walking Tour: Stories of Selinsgrove. At 10 a.m. the Selinsgrove History Association is sponsoring a historical walking tour of the town led by Don Ulrich starting at the Farmer’s Market on the Commons. The tour will be about one hour in length and feature the south side of Market Street in downtown Selinsgrove — events and people in Selinsgrove’s past as they occurred in the center of town. The tour is free, open to the public and scheduled weather permitting. For public safety, participants are asked to stay on the sidewalk during the tour.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Jason Yoder performs 10 a.m. to noon at the Selinsgrove Commons.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Dead Simple Band performs 7-10 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Kj and Tim perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
DrFlynt, Live Looping performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
SUNDAY, JULY 17
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
CONCERT/Lower Augusta Township
The Hyssong family, a nationally known gospel group, will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. at Augusta Baptist Church, 1371 Boyles Run Road, off Route 147. An offering will be taken to help with their ministry expenses. Info: 570-797-4153.
MUSEUM OPEN/Beavertown
The Beavertown Historical Society Museum, 111 W. Walnut St., in the Beavertown Borough building will be open every Sunday in July and August from 1-3 p.m. There are hundreds of items on display with some items dating back as far as the 1800s from Beavertown businesses, schools, musical groups, sports, organizations, police, the local fire company, doctors, churches, railroad, celebrations, military, war, and town government. For private showings, call 570-658-7385.
TOURS/Lewisburg
The Dale-Engle-Walker House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, will be open with tours at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Tours are free although donations are gratefully accepted. The original limestone house was built c.1793 by Scots-Irish immigrant Samuel Dale. An addition was added in the early 1800’s and the porch in the late 1800’s. Much of the original architectural details have been preserved. Also on site is a replica wagon shed with a display of vintage farm implements, and the restored dairy shed. Info: 570-524-8666 or info@unioncopahistory.com.
SHOTGUN SHOOTS/McClure
The West End Sportsmen’s Club of Snyder County will continue their monthly “Summer Shotgun Shoots” for prizes at 1 p.m. at the club facilities at 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
TOURS/Selinsgrove
The Old Herman School will be open for tours Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. Step back in time as you visit a historic, 180-year-old wooden one-room schoolhouse. Admission is free. The Old Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road. Info: 570-966-4320 or on Facebook by searching Old Herman School.
CONCERT/Shamokin Dam
Music by Kj Reimensnyder Wagner, a campfire, and refreshments, 6:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 N. Old Trail. Kj will sing a mix of familiar songs and audience participation songs along with a few original pieces interspersed. Fun for the entire family. Free. Info: St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church Shamokin Dam’s Facebook page or call 570-743-4974. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the rec center.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Patrick Motto performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MARK TWAIN/Williamsport
‘Mark Twain’, as portrayed by Robb Warren, will appear at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society at 2 p.m. in the museum’s Community Room. Free and open to the public. As the afternoon performance coincides with the third Sunday of the month, the museum will be open with free admission. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
MONDAY, JULY 18
CLIMB YOUR FAMILY TREE/Lewisburg
Climb Your Family Tree, 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Discover your ancestral roots by learning how to use the library’s Ancestry.com website. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
MAP MAKING/Lewisburg
Map Making, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Learn to make maps and how to follow them with this fun STEAM project. For ages 8-12. Register by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or register online.
KIDS IN THE GARDEN/Lewisburg
Kids in the Garden presented 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Ms. Kim and Ms. Pat show children how to plant seeds and take care of a garden. Enjoy gardening games and activities. At the end of the summer, a kids’ garden party is held featuring the vegetables that are harvested. Children can bring their own watering can. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Good News Lutheran Brethren/Bunkertown Brethren “Zoomerang” Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road. Open for ages 4 years to sixth grade completion. Children will learn how much God values each life, from the tiniest to the largest and the youngest to the oldest. For more info or to volunteer, contact Stephanie Freyermuth at 717-694-3901 or gangelbooks@embarqmail.com.
TUESDAY, JULY 19
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Good News Lutheran Brethren/Bunkertown Brethren “Zoomerang” Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road. Open for ages 4 years to sixth grade completion. Children will learn how much God values each life, from the tiniest to the largest and the youngest to the oldest. For more info or to volunteer, contact Stephanie Freyermuth at 717-694-3901 or gangelbooks@embarqmail.com.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 7 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Combs II performs 5:30-8 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road. Call 570-286-2007 for reservations.
STORY TIME/Sunbury
Story Time, 11 a.m. at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Buffet available. Info: 570-917-4613.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
SUMMER PROGRAM/Danville
The Montour County Historical Society will host a summer program at 7 p.m. at the Boyd House. Mike McWilliams will talk about 19th century canals. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $5 fee. Use side door.
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
MUSIC IN THE PARK/Lewisburg
Lewisburg’s Music in the Park features Van Wagner & the Chillisquaque Brass Band at 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Hufnagle Park. Bring your lawn chair, pack your favorite snacks or a picnic dinner. Family-friendly, free and open to the public. For details visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com or on Facebook at LewisburgArtsCouncil. Rain location: Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market St.
TRIVIA NIGHT/Lewisburg
Compete with other teams to see who has the greatest knowledge of a wide range of trivia at Trivia Night at 7 p.m. at Union Cellars Winery, 4760 Furnace Road. Register your team of 4 to 6 people on Eventbrite: http://bit.ly/PLUCTrivia2022. Cost is $150/team and includes one glass of wine for each team member and snacks. Soft drinks and water also available. The team with the highest score after four rounds wins. Each member of the winning team receives a Union Cellars t-shirt and a $10 gift certificate to shop in downtown Lewisburg. Proceeds from these fundraisers benefit the Public Library for Union County and are used to enhance the library’s collection and services offered. Info: visit the Public Library for Union County at 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg or call 570-523-1172.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/McAlisterville
Good News Lutheran Brethren/Bunkertown Brethren “Zoomerang” Vacation Bible School will be held from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at Bunkertown Brethren Church, 52 Bunkertown Road. Open for ages 4 years to sixth grade completion. Children will learn how much God values each life, from the tiniest to the largest and the youngest to the oldest. For more info or to volunteer, contact Stephanie Freyermuth at 717-694-3901 or gangelbooks@embarqmail.com.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
The Shoreliners perform 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.