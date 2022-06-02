THURSDAY, JUNE 2
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL/Middleburg
“Odyssey In Outer Space” — Family Campfire Vacation Bible School held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at St. Paul’s (“Erdley’s”) Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road (Smithville). Everyone is invited to attend from young to older. Christian Bible reading and study, songs, crafts, snacks, food and fun. Campfire, hot dogs and snacks every night. Info or to pre-register, call Deb Mitchell at 570-374-6563 or Linda Zeigler at 570-374-5535.
BOOK CLUB/Mifflinburg
Novel Thoughts Book Club meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join fellow book lovers and discuss The Personal Librarian by Heather Terrell. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visit the library, or register online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
A.C. Soul Medicine performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
WINE BINGO/Sunbury
Wine Bingo, 6:30-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg, a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance, 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visit the library, or register online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Antonio Andrade performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ann Kerstetter performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Cass & The Bailout Crew perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Halifax
St. Peter (Fetterhoff’s), 2 miles north of Halifax along Route 225, will hold their annual Strawberry Festival starting at 4 p.m. The menu will consist of chicken corn soup, ham & bean soup, barbecue, strawberry sundaes, hot dogs, strawberry shortcake, pies and drinks. Entertainment features country and gospel music by Lewis Leeper. Info: 717-362-4597.
CONCERT/Lairdsville
The Millers will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. at Lairdsville Faith Church, 6786 Route 118 Highway.
KID OLYMPICS REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Lewisburg
Kids can participate in various physical activities such as discus toss, broad jump, 40 meter dash, limbo, and obstacle course to compete for the gold from 2-4 p.m. June 5 at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. SB Cyclery will be on hand to do a bike helmet safety check and will raffle off four brand-new, kids-sized bicycles. Registration fee is $10 per child. All proceeds support the LCM. Registration will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4 and not be available the day of the event. With each registration, participants will get a complimentary Kid Olympics T-shirt (t-shirt size preferences will be given on a first come-first served basis on the day of the event) and one bike raffle ticket. Prizes will be awarded for the first place girl and boy finishers for each event, per age group. Age groups are: 3 and under, 4 to 6, 7 to 9, and 10 and up. The event will take place on the athletic field behind the LCM/GreenSpace Center at 815 Market St. Parking is available along St. Louis St. Register online at https://bit.ly/3knRpXr
BUGGY DAY/Mifflinburg
Buggy Day held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Market and Fifth streets and at the Buggy Museum, 598 Green St. Buggy rides, crafts, food, buggy striping demo at buggy factory, petting zoo, alpacas, lace demo at Heiss House, contrasting 1880 and 2022 buggies venue, blacksmithing demo antique car display, children’s activities at the library, open house at Elias Center for the Performing Arts, entertainment, Cordier Auction appraisal clinic at museum. At the Gutelius House, speak with Frank Stroik of Country Homestead to learn about the building of historic log homes in the early 1800s and the restoration of them, and Richard Fluharty will demonstrate old tools used in construction. View a Dyer’s Garden with plants a weaver would have used for dying wool thread. Also, visit the Little Log House at 308 Market St.
BUGGY DAYS AT THE LIBRARY/Mifflinburg
Celebrate Buggy Days at the Herr Memorial Library during business hours. Revisit the historic days of horse and buggy with games and activities for all ages. Popcorn and fresh lemonade will be for sale. Proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Alan Foust performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
OPEN HOUSE/Selinsgrove
The Board of Directors of the Penn Valley Airport and the Penn Valley Airport Pilots Organization will host an open house, open to the public, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come and see your airport in action. Exhibits, tours, and aircraft from Geisinger Life Flight, The Army National Guard from Fort Indiantown Gap, The State Police Aviation Unit, Cirrus Aircraft, Angel Flight East, and a vintage DC-3 Military Transport. Local pilots will be available to show their aircraft and share their experiences in flying for business and pleasure. See the full motion aircraft simulator provided by Susquehanna Stem to the Skies. Airplane rides will be available at a nominal cost. There will also be trucks available to purchase food and refreshments.
TRUCK & TRACTOR PULLS/Selinsgrove
The Snyder County Tractor Pullers first pulls of the season begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association showgrounds, beside the Snyder County Prison. Seven classes of pulling action. Also, food and entertainment. Admission is $10 and free for children 12 and younger. Follow on Facebook, online at sctpapullers.com, or call 570-765-8581.
PERFORMANCE/Selinsgrove
Moyer Institute of Dance spring performance begins at 6 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Middle School. Tickets are $15, available at the studio or at the door the night of the performance. Info: 570-898-0654.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Mel Rivers performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Gas House Alley performs 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Nicks in Time perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
OUTDOOR EXPO/Sunbury
Free and open to the public, the Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shikellamy State Park Marina. Attendees will have access to 50 booths featuring gear, outfitters, outdoor educators, non-profits, visitor bureaus, heritage areas, conservation landscapes, and more. There will also be an opportunity to attend free clinics — from learning climbing knots to paddling lessons — and attend demonstrations on various outdoor topics like diving the Susquehanna, lumber history on the river, and a live raptor show. The venue will also feature food trucks and musical performances throughout the day including a very special log raft demonstration by local performer and educator Van Wagner. Stop by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership booth and enter a raffle to win a kayak package valued at $679, plus an REI backpack, and other great prizes from Patagonia. Info: https://susquehannaexpo.com/. Follow the Facebook event for updates.
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
SPEAKER/Middleburg
The Snyder County Historical Society will host guest speaker, Kate Hastings from Susquehanna University at 2 p.m. on the second floor at 30 E. Market St. Her presentation is titled, “The True Isle of Que: African-American History Along the Susquehanna.” This presentation focuses on the time when the Isle of Que was a true island, how the Pennsylvania Canal changed Penns Creek and Selinsgrove industry, and its effect on two 19th century African-American families in Snyder County. Building is handicapped accessible.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
OPEN HOUSE/Milton
The Milton Historical Society will host an Open House from 1-4 p.m. at the Cameron House, 5340 State Route 405. There will also be an archival display of the 1972 flood that followed Hurricane Agnes. A sale of items from the estate of David Rhoades will also take place. There will be no admission and the home is handicapped accessible.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours through museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT/Sunbury
Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Company hosts a Cornhole Tournament at the James R. Eister Youth and Community Center (Sunbury Ice Skating Rink), 249 Memorial Dr. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and bags fly at 1 p.m. Cash prizes for social and competitive. Also, food vendors and 50/50 raffle. Pre-registration available. Contact the fire company at 570-286-8405 or Corey Herb at 570-274-3687.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Merely Players perform 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
GIFT CARD & CASH BINGO/Winfield
The Union Township Fire Company is hosting a gift card/cash bingo at the carnival ground social hall. Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20 for 20 games. No entry without a ticket. To purchase tickets, contact Hope at 570-522-7014. There are 50 tickets left. Food will be available before and during the bingo. All proceeds benefit the fire company.
MONDAY, JUNE 6
KIDS IN THE GARDEN/Lewisburg
Kids in the Garden presented 10-11 a.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Ms. Kim and Ms. Pat show children how to plant seeds and take care of a garden. Enjoy gardening games and activities. At the end of the summer, a kids’ garden party is held featuring the vegetables that are harvested. Children can bring their own watering can. All ages welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
TEEN BRUNCH CLUB/Mifflinburg
Teen Brunch Club meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join old and new friends each week for a fun activity. Bring a lunch and the library will supply a dessert. An ice cream social will be held. For grades 6-12. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visit the library, or register online.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Snacks available. Info: 570-917-4613.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival features rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. Turbotville Community Hall 100th Celebration held 6-8:30 p.m. WILQ 5:30-7:30 p.m., pet parade at 7, and One 80 Band performs 7-10 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visit the library, or register online.
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Mount Pleasant Mills
The 14th Annual Fremont Strawberry Festival held at the Fremont Social Hall and Carnival Grounds, 299 Millrace Road. The Fuller Family Singers perform at 7 and 8:30 p.m. and free rides all evening.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
SUMMER MUSIC SERIES/Selinsgrove
Gift Troutman Gift performs 6:30-8 p.m. at the Selinsgrove Commons, 1 N. High St. Info: selinsgrove.net
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rapid Run performs rock, pop, and folk classics, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Weather permitting.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival continues with rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. Turbotville Community Hall 100th Celebration held 6-8:30 p.m. with a special speaker Memory Lane performs 7-10 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
RESEARCH/Danville
The Genealogy room of the Montour County Historical Society will be open Wednesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Members and non-members of MCHS, will be charged $2/hour for research in the room, $5/hour to have research done by volunteers. 25¢ per copy will be charged. If research is done by the volunteers for you payment will be needed before the research will be sent to you. If you have any questions contact Sylvia at 570-854-9920 or Rebecca at 570-764-1393. Enter the door at the Boyd House from the parking lot across from the back door of the Montgomery House, up four steps. If handicapped access is needed, call the above phone numbers when in parking lot and you will directed to the accessible entrance.
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL/Mount Pleasant Mills
The 14th Annual Fremont Strawberry Festival continues at the Fremont Social Hall and Carnival Grounds, 299 Millrace Road. Chris Woodward & Shindiggin perform at 7 and 8:30 p.m. and chicken and waffles meal.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
CARNIVAL/Turbotville
Turbotville Area Community Carnival continues with rides by Garbrick Amusements, food and games at 6 p.m. Turbotville Community Hall 100th Celebration held 6-8:30 p.m. GC & Company performs 6:30-9:30 p.m. and fireworks display at 9:30.