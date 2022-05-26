THURSDAY, MAY 26
AUTHOR’S NIGHT/Lewisburg
Author’s Night, with Marsha Hubler, 7-8:15 p.m. at The Himmelreich Memorial Library, 18 Market St. Hubler is the best-selling author of “The Keystone Stables Series” and “Montrose Christian Writers Conference.” Refreshments served.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
CARNIVAL/Riverside
Southside Fire Company Carnival continues with rides, games, food, soda ring toss, pick a pop, cake wheel and more. Entertainment from 6-9 p.m. by RATL.
DRUM CIRCLE/Sunbury
Drumming with Dave (drum circle), 6-8 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
FRIDAY, MAY 27
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
CARNIVAL/Riverside
Southside Fire Company Carnival continues with rides, games, food, soda ring toss, pick a pop, cake wheel and more. Entertainment from 6-9 p.m. by DRIVE.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Frank Wicher performs 7-9 p.m. during the Kick off to the Patio Season at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
COMEDY GAME NIGHT/Selinsgrove
Comedy Game Night, 8-10 p.m. at the Isle of Que Brewing Company, 6 University Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Irv Ball performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Ann Kerstetter Band performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
CAR, TRUCK, MOTORCYCLE SHOW/Benton
All American Get Together Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Benton VFW, 45 Shannon Road. Benefits Rescue Pets Serving Vets. All vehicles welcome — even antique tractors. Registration: $10/vehicle; $15/craft and flea market vendors. Dash plaques to the first 50 vehicles. Also food, door prizes, 50/50 drawing. Rob Mordan performs 1-3 p.m. Info: Harry at 570-764-2315 or Facebook — Northeast Cruisers Rod and Custom Association. Rain date: May 29.
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT/Lewisburg
A musical and video concert honoring those who have served our nation, with a special feature on Medal of Honor winners and featuring guest speaker Senator Doug Mastriano, retired Army colonel will be held at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, just west of Lewisburg along Route 45. Concert begins at 5 p.m. with the free café open at 4 p.m. Parking and admission are free.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Magic Sand held at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Learn what hydrophobic sand is and how it interacts with water in this science experiment. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we’ll explore a different STREAM theme — Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math — where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
BALLET SPRING GALA/Millersburg
Pennsylvania Regional Ballet students will present their 33rd annual Spring Gala Concert at the DeSoto Amphitheater for the Performing Arts at the Ned Smith Center for Nature & Art, 176 Water Company Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the performance will begin at 7 p.m. Rain dates are May 29 and June 1. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating. The event will also include several food trucks on site. Info: www.prballet.org or 717-732-2172. Tickets range from $20 to $35, and can also be purchased on the site.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Mark Alexander performs 7-9 p.m. during the Kick off to the Patio Season at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 7-9 p.m. at Pineknotter Brewing, 254 Front St.
CARNIVAL/Riverside
Southside Fire Company Carnival concludes with rides, games, food, soda ring toss, pick a pop, cake wheel and more. Entertainment from 6-9 p.m. by Lucky Afternoon.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Dead Simple performs at 8 p.m. at VFW Post 6631, Route 522. Doors open at 7 p.m. $5 cover charge, cash bar, and food available for purchase.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Rebecca Jade performs 8-10 p.m. at the Isle of Que Brewing Company, 6 University Ave.
DJ DANCE PARTY/Sunbury
A DJ Dance Party with Peppermint Style Music from 1992-2009 held 6-11 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dream Catchers perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Celtic Wood and Wires performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
REGISTRATION CLOSES/Watsontown
Registration for the Watsontown JesVic 5k closes on May 28. The race will begin at 9 a.m. June 4 at the Warrior Run Fire Station, 1125 Main St. Pre-registration guarantees a goodie bag filled with donations from local businesses and an opportunity to win gift cards that will be randomly placed in the goodie bags of those pre-registered. This years premium is a black t-shirt with white ink and prizes are drinking glasses which will also be available for sale after the race for $5. Register at https://jesvic5k.wordpress.com/register/
SUNDAY, MAY 29
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montgomery House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830 or 570-275-8528.
TOURS/Lewisburg
The Union County Historical Society will host tours at the Dale-Engle-Walker House at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Tours are free although donations are accepted. The house was built by Scots-Irish immigrant Samuel Dale c.1793 and occupied by his family until the 1850s. The property stayed in the Dale family until 1929, leased by a series of tenant farmers, until it was sold to Jacob and Maude Engle who operated a dairy farm from 1936 to 1944. Charles and Rosemary Walker owned the property from 1957 to 2000, restoring the house and maintaining a farm. The Walker estate bequeathed the property to the Union County Historical Society. The c.1789 Kantz Log Cabin, relocated to the property in 2019, exemplifies the kind of dwelling that was on the site before the limestone house was built. Also on site is a replica wagon shed with a display of vintage farm implements, and the restored dairy shed.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE/McClure
A Memorial Day service will be held at 2 p.m. at the McClure American Legion Post 942. Guest speaker will be State Representative David H. Rowe. Light refreshments will follow the service.
TOURS/Mifflinburg
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is open for tours from 1-4 p.m. at 598 Green St. Get a glimpse of life before the golden age of the automobile. Tours are offered at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and include the Visitors’ Center, Heiss family home, carriage house, buggy factory and repository.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley’s home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE/Riverside
The 57th annual Riverside-Rush Township Memorial Day service will be held at Riverside Park next to the municipal building, corner of Montour and Dewart streets. The service begins at 11:30 a.m. with a concert presented by the Danville Community Band. Speaker will be Tim Egan.
SINGER-SONGWRITER/Selinsgrove
Singer-songwriter hosted by Jason Yoder, 2-4 p.m. at the Isle of Que Brewing Company, 6 University Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ed Krepps performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
MUSEUM OPEN/Sunbury
The Hunter House Museum, 1150 Front St., is open from 2-4 p.m. Tours though museum and outside at Fort Augusta Model will be given by Board members and Society members. Library is also open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4 p.m. and the first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m. Info: 570-286-4083 or www.northumberlandcountyhistoricalsociety.org
MONDAY, MAY 30
GRAND OPENING/Beavertown
The grand opening of the Beavertown Historical Society Museum in the Beavertown Borough building located at 111 W. Walnut St., will begin following the 10:30 a.m. Memorial Day service. Admission is free and museum will be open until 2 p.m. Hundreds of items on display with some items dating back as far as the 1800s including items from Beavertown businesses, schools, musical groups, sports, organizations, police, fire company, doctors, churches, railroad, celebrations, military, war, and town government. The Beavertown Historical Society will host a 50/50 drawing. Drawing will be held at 2 p.m. Need not be present to win. Tickets are a donation of $5 for six tickets or $1 each. If you can’t attend the grand opening but would like to purchase tickets before Memorial Day, contact Karen Burns at 570-658-7385.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE/Beavertown
A Memorial Day service begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Beavertown borough building, 111 W. Walnut St.
MEMORIAL DAY PARADE & CEREMONY/Danville
Veterans of Montour County will host The annual Memorial Day parade and ceremonies. The ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. at the bridge next to Riverfront Park to honor those lost and buried at sea. From that point, the parade will advance from Front Street down Mill Street to Memorial Park. At Memorial Park, a program will be presented. Parade marchers, fire trucks, vehicles, floats, and other parade participants will assemble on West Front Street next to the river. This is a change from past parades to alleviate congestion on West Market Street. Veterans marching in the parade can continue to assemble in the bank parking lot next to the courthouse on West Market Street and join in the parade when it passes. A van will be available from Rabbit Transit to haul any veteran unable to walk in the parade or who would like to watch the bridge ceremony. The van will load veterans from 9 to 9:30 a.m. next to the courthouse and will proceed to the bridge for the ceremony at 10 a.m. The van is handicap accessible with a loading ramp for wheelchairs. Parade marshals are Air Force veterans Wendy Warfield and Anthony P. Turel Jr., MD. Turel, who is a Vietnam veteran, will also provide Chaplain services for both the bridge and park ceremonies. The person selected to be the Honored Decorated Veteran for the parade is Army Vietnam veteran Richard Shultz. Retired Air Force veteran Alex Jordan, VFW Post 298 Commander, will be the Master of Ceremony. The speaker for the park ceremony is Marine Corps Vietnam veteran Robert Barnhart. POW/MIA Ceremony will be performed by Air Force Vietnam veteran Tim Egan. Air Force veteran Doug Resseguie will read the Roll Call of the Honored Dead. American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard will perform military honors. Flower girls Harley Beagle, first grade, and Bryanna White, kindergarden, will perform the Tribute of Flowers from the Bridge. The Danville High School Chamber Choir will sing the National Anthem and singer Brittany Drum will lead the crowd in the Battle Hymn of the Republic. Sydney Hackenberg, eighth grade, will read In Flanders Field and Charles Baucom, eighth grade, will read the Gettysburg Address. The Danville High School Band will provide a band selection and Armed Forces Salute music. Community Groups are encouraged to present a wreath during the park ceremony. In case of rain, the park ceremony will be held in the Danville Middle School Auditorium.
MEMORIAL DAY PARADE & CEREMONY/Lewisburg
Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 will conduct its Memorial Day Parade at 10:30 a.m. starting at Second and Market streets, proceeding up Market to Seventh Street and south on Seventh Street to the Lewisburg Cemetery where a ceremony will be held. Guest speaker is Stan Hudson, retired Safety and Emergency Manager at Evangelical Community Hospital. He served on the Pennsylvania Counter Terrorism Task Force, was chairman of the North Central Incident Management Team, chairman of the North Central Health and Medical Team and was a member of the Pennsylvania Department of Health State Advisory Committee. Hudson was also a Level III Hazardous Materials Technician, a Radiological Officer for Union County and was Chairman of the Union County Emergency Preparedness Council. Scout Troops and youth sports teams are invited to join the parade which will form at 10 a.m. on North Second Street adjacent to Coles Hardware.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE/New Berlin
A Memorial Day service begins at 1:30 p.m. at the New Berlin Cemetery.
BINGO/Sunbury
Bingo begins at 6 p.m. at The Diner, 425 Market St. Doors open at 4. Snacks available. Info: 570-917-4613.
MEMORIAL DAY PARADE & SERVICE/Sunbury
American Legion Post 201 will host a Memorial Day Parade forming along Raspberry Avenue. Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. down Market Street and ending in Cameron Park where a program will be held with Jody Ocker, USAF Retired, as speaker.
TUESDAY, MAY 31
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Merely Players performs top 40 hits from the past to present, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Weather permitting.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.