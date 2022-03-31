Looking for a way to be entertained? Here are Valley events going on this week:
MARCH 31
ARTS & CRAFTS/Bloomsburg
Arts & Crafts Around the World!, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Bloomsburg Children's Museum. Join Miss Sara from Mock Pie Studio for fun after-school art projects. There is a new project featuring a country from around the world each week. Perfect for children ages 6+. Today: Greenland — Scrimshaw. $8/class. Register online at https://bit.ly/bcm-artwinter
ENGINEERING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Engineering Club: Cardboard Construction meets 4-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Cut, mount and decorate a cardboard room decoration. For grades 3-5. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Millersburg
The Ann Kerstetter Trio performs 6-8 p.m. at The Swing at Lykens Valley, Route 25.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
DRUM CIRCLE/Sunbury
Drum with Dave (drum circle), 6-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LECTURE/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host Meg Geffken who portrays British author and illustrator Beatrix Potter, at an evening lecture at 7 p.m. in the Taber’s Community Room. Free and open to the public. Parking is available behind the museum or on the street. Info: 570-326-3326 or tabermuseum.org
APRIL 1
MAH JONGG/Laurelton
Mah Jongg featured 1-3 p.m. at West End Library. Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. More info: 570-524-5559.
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Department of Music at Bucknell University will host the concert Circles — Identity & Place in African-American Spirituals at 7:30 p.m. at Rooke Recital Hall, Weis Music Building at Bucknell University. Featuring Ashley Jackson, harp; with Leslie Cullen, flute, Kelly Knox, dance, Daniel Temkin, composer. Pre-concert show at 7 p.m. featuring student performers. Free and open to the public. Masks required.
COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the wickedly funny comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets are $15/adults and $8/students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited and audience members will be required to wear masks at all times inside the theatre.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Brandon Barnhart performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
COMEDY OPEN MIC/Selinsgrove
Comedy Open Mic Night held 8-10 p.m. at the Que Brew, 6 University Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Ricky & Harv perform 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
FIESTA NIGHT/Sunbury
DJ Andres Latin Fiesta Night, 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Sasparilla performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
APRIL 2
TRAINS/Danville
In its 17th year, the Saturday Trains program at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, corner of Pine and East Market streets, continues every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome and there are free pediatric safety masks for children.
CONCERT/Halifax
The Millers, of Winchester, Va., will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 1844 Armstrong Valley Road, along Route 225. A love offering will be accepted to aid the group in their ministry. Fellowship with refreshments will follow. Info: 717-896-2664.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
Mexican-born singer-songwriter and guitarist Sonia De Los Santos will perform at 1 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is suggested for ages 4 and older. There will be free all-ages kids’ activities sponsored by the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum from noon to 1 p.m. in the Atrium. Tickets are $10/adults and $5/youth 18 and under. Bucknell students are free. No discounts may be applied. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Masks required.
COMEDY/Lewisburg
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the wickedly funny comedy Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball at 7:30 p.m. at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St. Tickets are $15/adults and $8/students, with general admission seating, and can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, seating will be limited and audience members will be required to wear masks at all times inside the theatre.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: BME & Me, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lewisburg Children's Museum. Join the Bucknell University Biomedical Engineering (BME) students for a day of exploratory engineering activities aimed to expose young children to the wonders of BME and STEM. BME students will lead participants through a series of hands-on activities that will allow children to explore technologies that help people when they are sick or hurt. Participants will also have the opportunity to build and leave with their own 3-D printed prosthetic finger. This program is recommended for ages 5 and up, but all are welcome. This program is free with general admission or membership.
ROAD RALLY REGISTRATION DEADLINE/Montgomery
The second annual Road Rally sponsored by Eagle Grange No. 1 will be held rain or shine on April 9, starting and ending at the Grange Hall. This is a family-friendly driving tour through northcentral Pennsylvania that visits historical sites, notable locations and participating local businesses. Teams will check-in at 9:30 a.m. to receive a list of instructions and clues for completing the approximate three hour route. Teams must travel together in one vehicle to complete tasks at each stop such as posing for a picture by a designated landmark or locating a specific item. The rally officially begins at 10 a.m. when teams leave to begin their travels; results will be announced and prizes awarded at 1:30 p.m. Participating businesses include: Four Friends Winery, Montgomery; Dewart Country Store, Dewart; Montour Farm Market, Watsontown and The Cookie Dude, Lewisburg. Gifts cards to these businesses will be awarded as prizes in a variety of judging categories. Pre-registration by April 2 is required; the $20/team fee includes lunch for all participants served in the Grange Hall between 12:30-1:30 p.m. For details and to register, contact Jennifer Nauss at jnauss89@gmail.com or 717-512-1261. Information is also available on the Eagle Grange Facbook page and at https://www.pagrange.org/pennsylvanias-first-grange---eagle-1.html.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Leon B performs 7-9 p.m. at Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Bonnie and Mason Wicher perform 8-10 p.m. at the Que Brew, 6 University Ave. No cover.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Allan Coombs performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
The Joe Cooney Trio performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Dream Catchers perform 8-10 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
SUNCATCHER WORKSHOP/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host a workshop for children aged 6-12 years old, from 2-4 p.m. The children will be creating ‘suncatchers’. Bunny suncatchers may be made by the younger children and the choice of one of three imaginative painted suncatchers for the older children will be available. All materials will be supplied. Registration would be helpful to assure adequate supplies for the workshop. The workshop is free. Parents and children may drop in anytime between 2 and 3:30. Parking is available behind the museum or on the street. Info: 570-326-3326 or tabermuseum.org
APRIL 3
MUSEUM TOURS/Danville
The Montour House and Boyd House museums, 11 and 19 Bloom St., are open 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Members of the MCHS and students and children 18 and younger admitted free. Non-member fee is $10 to visit both museums. Memberships available. Info: montourcountyhistoricalsociety.org or 570-271-0830.
BINGO/Kreamer
A LuLaRoe and thirty-one bingo begins at 2 p.m. at the Kreamer Fire Hall, 37 Manor Dr. Doors open at noon. Also, 50/50 raffle tickets and small raffle. Tickets: $20/advance, $25 at the door. For information and tickets contact Matt Baney, 570-765-8317. Proceeds benefit the Kreamer Fire Department and youth missions.
PERFORMANCE/Lewisburg
Pianist Qing Jiang will perform at 2 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Performance is free and tickets are not required. Info: 570-577-3727 or email lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu. Masks required.
TOURS/Northumberland
The Joseph Priestley House Museum, 472 Priestley Ave., is open from 1-4 p.m. with docent-led tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and preserves the cultural resources of Joseph Priestley's home and his contributions creating a dynamic setting for education and enjoyment for all members of the community. Info: www.josephpriestleyhouse.org or 570-473-9474.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Rubee Creek performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
APRIL 4
CONCERT/Lewisburg
The Department of Music at Bucknell University will host the concert (A)Cross — Jazz & Black Music of the Americas at 7:30 p.m. at Rooke Recital Hall in the Weis Music Building. Free and open to the public. Works by Milton Nascimento, Gilberto Gil, Stevie Wonder, 2Pac, Thelonious Monk, and Duke Ellington. Masks required.
MASTER GARDENER/Lewisburg
Learn all about mushrooms with Master Gardener and fungi enthusiast Adam Wilkes, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Wilkes has studied mushrooms for seven years and is currently working on developing sustainable textiles from mushrooms/bacteria. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, registering online, or visiting the library.
RETRO GAMING NIGHT/Mifflinburg
Retro Gaming Night – teen program meets 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Make new friends at the teen space while gaming on retro video game systems. Retro games for the Switch will also be available to play. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
APRIL 5
BRIDGE CLUB/Elysburg
The Elysburg Bridge Club meets at 6:15 p.m with play at 6:30 p.m. at the Ralpho Township Public Library. No fees and everyone welcome. Lessons precede the play if requested.
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SEW WHAT?/Lewisburg
Sew What?! meets 6-7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Explore the ins and outs of learning to sew with a simple spring basket project. For ages 6-12. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
PRESENTATION/Montgomery
A program "The Faiths of Abraham" featuring a panel of local speakers representing the Christian, Moslem and Jewish faiths presented at 6:30 p.m. at the monthly meeting of Eagle Grange, intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road. Open to public. Refreshments will be served following the program.
BINGO/New Berlin
Bingo starts 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the New Berlin American Legion. Door open 5 p.m. Sponsored by New Berlin Rec. Association. Bring your own food.
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Smooth Country performs 6-9 p.m. at the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, Route 11, next to Surplus Outlet. Open to public. Info: 570-473-3331.
OPEN HOUSE/Shamokin
To celebrate National Library Week, an open house "Connect with Your Library" will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library. Light refreshments will be served.
APRIL 6
COMEDY NIGHT/Lewisburg
Wednesday Night Comedy at the Bull Run, with Bill Russum and Billy Kell, starts at 8 p.m. at the Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St. Sign up starts at 7:30. Info: 570-524-2572.
SPECIAL STICHES/Mifflinburg
Special Stitches Group meets 10-11 a.m. at Herr Memorial Library. Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.
SOUP & THE WORD/Milton
Milton Ministerium meets for "Soup and the Word" at noon Wednesdays through Lent at Milton First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St. A time of devotion, fellowship, soup and celebration. Today, meal and service provided by St. Joseph Catholic Church.
OPEN MIC/Sunbury
Acoustic Guitar Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan's Public House, 266 Market St.