Looking for a way to entertain yourself this week? Check out these options
THURSDAY, MAY 12
READING CLUB/Laurelton
West End Readers meet 6-7 p.m. at the West End Library. Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss Goodbye to Yesterday by Wanda E. Brunstetter. Each month our group selects and discusses a new book. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.
CONVERSATION SPANISH/Lewisburg
Conversational Spanish, 7-8 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Linda Kander, Spanish Language Coach, provides an informal setting to learn or to brush up your skills. All levels welcome. Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
SHOW/Lewisburg
The Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St., presents Mark Viola and Bill Russum with Billy Kelly at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $5/person. Two drink minimum, $2 off apps. Info: 570-524-2572 or www.thebullruntaphouse.com
WALKING CLUB/Mifflinburg
Walking Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Mifflinburg YMCA. Everyone is welcome. You do not need a YMCA membership to participate. Meet the group, make new friends and get some fresh air. Expect a 30-45 minute walk on the rail trail or through town. Info: YMCA at 570-966-7273.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Midnite Jam Karaoke, 6-9 p.m. at The Duck In, 453 Woodlawn Ave.
OPEN JAM/Sunbury
Open Jam, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
COFFEE HOUR/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will host Susan Carpenter Noble at its Coffee Hour at 10 a.m. in the Community Room at 858 W. Fourth St. Noble will discuss her latest Book, Dear Toots: Half a War-torn World Apart 1941-’45. Free and open to the public. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
FRIDAY, MAY 13
LIVE MUSIC/Lewisburg
Greg Burgess performs 6-8 p.m. at Brasserie Louis, 101 Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-524-5559.
VIRTUAL AUCTION BEGINS/Mifflinburg
Bidding for the Give For A Better Tomorrow Mifflinburg YMCA Virtual Auction opens at noon today and ends at 6 p.m. May 20. Items include a Gettysburg cabin rental, horseback trail ride, Gilson snowboard or skis, events tickets, date night packages, kid’s packages and more. All proceeds benefit the scholarship fund at the Y to support members based on income eligibility. Visit www.gsvymca.org or the auction website: https://go.rallyup.com/mifflinburg-ymca
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Kenny Jenkins performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
COMEDY GAME NIGHT/Selinsgrove
Comedy Game Night with special guest Patrick O’Malley, 8-10 p.m. at the Isle of Que Brewing Company, 6 University Ave.
POPS CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) returns to in-person performances with its ever-popular Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. at Weber Auditorium on the campus of Susquehanna University. Fred Hooper will return as emcee and Bill Payn will serve as conductor. Featuring the music of Queen along with hits from Elton John and Billy Joel, with more than 50 singers, the SVC stage band, and many of the SVC’s talented members as featured soloists. Tickets are $25/adults and $10/students; children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased by calling 570-547-0455, online at SVCMusic.org or at the door. Masks are required.
KARAOKE/Sunbury
Karaoke with Howie Miller, 7-10 p.m. at Rescue Hose Company No. 1, 800 Edison Ave. No cover charge. Membership not required. Must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Deuce Unplugged performs 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Runaway Stroller performs 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
SATURDAY, MAY 14
KID’S FAIR/Beaver Springs
The Middlecreek Area Community Center will celebrate 20 years with a special anniversary program and Kid’s Fair. The anniversary celebration will include Chinese and silent auctions from 6-9 p.m. May 13 and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 14. A Kid’s Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres, and a special 20th anniversary celebration program will begin at 7 p.m. Rep. Fred Keller will be the keynote speaker. Entertainment provided by West Snyder Community Choir, with a theme of “Imagination”. The program will also feature American Legion Post 23. The Kid’s Fair is free admission and will include inflatables, kid’s activities, games, fire trucks, pony rides, wagon and barrel rides, hot dogs, cotton candy, chips, drinks, and more. For more information and updates, visit the Middlecreek Area Community Center Facebook page.
CELEBRATION/Halifax
Messiah Lutheran Church, Faith United Methodist Church, Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company, and Lake Tobias Wildlife Park will host the sixth celebration of Fisherville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 16 Church St. Opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Entertainment by the Joyful Ringers Handbell Choir playing in the sanctuary of Messiah Lutheran Church from 11-11:20 a.m.; Brad Crum performing a tribute to Elvis from noon to 1 pm; and John Dorman, Dale Keller and Pastor Lewis Leeper performing from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Homemade ham and bean soup, chicken corn soup, hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken fingers, French fries, baked goods and drinks. Children’s activities, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Heaven on Hooves 4-H Club will provide pony rides and Jimbo the Clown will attend. A Fisherville Day book will be available. Also, community yard sales.
FIBER FESTIVAL/Hughesville
The Central Pennsylvania Fiber Festival will be held at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds with an array of vendors featuring items such as hand dyed and farm raised yarns, roving for hand spinning and needle felting, felted items, wooden items, toys, baskets, finished products and more. A fleece sale will also be held. A sheep herding dog demonstration at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a rug hooking demonstration with the opportunity for the public to try this craft as well as see finished items. Info: www.centralpennfiberfest.com.
EX-STREAM SATURDAYS/Lewisburg
ex-STREAM Saturdays: Cup Phone held at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Experiment with sound and vibrations while building a cup phone. Sound is carried in waves and can travel through things like a string. Drop in on Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for some hands-on ex-STREAM fun. Each week we’ll explore a different STREAM theme- Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, or Math- where you can participate in an activity, experiment, or craft at the museum. This program is free with general admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagement Fund.
ARTS AT THE PIERS/Lewisburg
As part of the annual Celebration of the Arts, the Lewisburg Arts Council is once again hosting Arts at the Piers, scheduled to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is geared towards regional arts organizations who would like to find a way to highlight their activities to the community by providing an opportunity to engage with groups offering artistic and cultural activities. Groups will offer engagement through activities, demonstrations, conversation, flyers or take home activities. This day-long event will take place at the atmospheric and charming Piers area, just off Cherry Alley. Rain or shine event with ample parking and space. Registration can be completed by using the link https://forms.gle/iAxY16HiWaGnn8dc9
LIVE MUSIC/Northumberland
Gas House Alley performs 7-9 p.m. at the Front Street Station, 2 Front St.
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Rick and Harv perform 7-9 p.m. at the Isle of Que Brewing Company, 6 University Ave.
POPS CONCERT/Selinsgrove
FUNDRAISER/Sunbury
A fundraiser for the Shikellamy girls bowling team’s trip to the National Championship Tournament June 17-20 in Louisville, Ky. will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Strike Zone Lanes parking lot, Packer Street. Featuring a car wash (donation of choice), basket raffles, and food including hamburgers, hot dogs, soda and water.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Chris T Harp & Kimbo perform 7-9 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Deuce Unplugged performs 10 p.m. to midnight at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.
SUNDAY, MAY 15
GIFT CARD BINGO/Gratz
A gift card bingo, hosted by the Gratz VFW Auxiliary, will be held at the Gratz Community Center. Doors open at 11 a.m. with an early bird game at 12:45 p.m. Regular bingo starts at 1. Cost: Donation of $20/advance or $25 at the door. For advance tickets call Carol at 570-758-9287 or Deb at 717-350-8299. Refreshments will be available.
FIBER FESTIVAL/Hughesville
The Central Pennsylvania Fiber Festival concludes at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds with an array of vendors featuring items such as hand dyed and farm raised yarns, roving for hand spinning and needle felting, felted items, wooden items, toys, baskets, finished products and more. A fleece sale will also be held. A sheep herding dog demonstration at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Info: www.centralpennfiberfest.com.
SHOTGUN SHOOT/McClure
The West End Sportsmen’s Club of Snyder County will begin their monthly “Summer Shotgun Shoots” for prizes at 1 p.m. at the club facilities located at 5038 Ridge Road. Twelve and 20 gauge shells provided.
ANNIVERSARY PROGRAM/Mifflinburg
Join The Gutelius House Museum at 432 Green St., in celebrating their 25th anniversary year with a program from 1 to 4 p.m. to honor the three individuals who made it possible to preserve the 1803 log home.
OPEN HOUSE/Milton
The Milton Historical Society will hold an open house from 1-4 p.m. at the Cameron House, 5340 State Route 405. Tours of the Cameron House will be available at no charge. An exhibit featuring Red Man and other fraternal organizations of Milton will be displayed. A sale of items will also be held from an estate donated to the society by one of its members. Those who come will be shown some of the recent renovations made to the interior of the first floor of the Society’s home. The Cameron House is handicapped accessible. Info: http://www.miltonpahistoricalsociety.com or like the society on Facebook.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Bob Brown performs 3-5 p.m. at Iron Vines Winery, 322 Raspberry Ave.
PROGRAM/Williamsport
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., will host local historian Elaine Decker for its first Society Program of the season at 2 p.m. in its Community Room. Decker will be presenting “Travel Back in Time,” and as she explains, “Go back 100 years and watch buildings and streets transform as time goes backwards. Info: 570-326-3326 or www.tabermuseum.org.
MONDAY, MAY 16
CONCERT/Selinsgrove
The Selinsgrove Adult Band and members from the Sunbury City Band will perform their annual benefit concert at 7 p.m. in the Selinsgrove Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door. All proceeds go directly to the American Cancer Society.
TUESDAY, MAY 17
MAH JONGG CLUB/Lewisburg
Mah Jongg Club meets 1-3:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.
LEGO NIGHT/Lewisburg
Lego Night, 4-7:30 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County. Whether you’re a great Lego builder or a first-timer, this is the place for you. Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.
LIVE MUSIC/Sunbury
Frank Wicher performs honky-tonk and country blues, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147. Weather permitting.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
PRESENTATION/Ranshaw
Clauser Environmental presents Quaker Run & Buck Run Stream Assessment & Restoration Plan at 6:30 p.m. at the Brady Fire Company Social Hall, 700 Maple St. Open to the public. RSVP to shamokincreek@gmail.com
LIVE MUSIC/Selinsgrove
Greg Burgess performs 6-9 p.m. at Isabella Restaurant and Bar, 23 S. Market St. Free. Piano bar. Info: 570-374-0255.
GEEZER NIGHT/Sunbury
Geezer Night hosted by Geoff Levan, 6-8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St.