Can there be more magical words than “Once upon a time,” words that lead to stories of escapades and romance?
People can celebrate those words in the 14th annual Snyder County Libraries Evening of Wine and Art, which will be held Saturday evening at Shade Mountain Winery & Vineyards.
The main event is a silent auction, with items donated from area businesses and individuals. Items include Vera Bradley bags, jewelry, books, gift certificates, a variety of handcrafted artwork, home furnishings, dinners, gift baskets and more.
The evening’s theme, “Once Upon A Time,” is reflected in jewelry by local artist Cheri DeSiena, owner of Uniquely Sakura, in downtown Selinsgrove.
“I’ve always donated to the library’s fundraisers,” DeSiena said. For the Evening of Wine and Art, she created a special necklace. “Being the person I am, I just felt I wanted to do a piece for the event.”
The Cloisonne Enamel pendant, in the “Once Upon A Time” theme, features a whimsical pair of frogs reading a book.
“I’m hoping people will see it as a gift for a teacher, a librarian or someone who appreciates reading,” DeSiena said.
Her jewelry will be on display at the event, and available for purchase.
The evening will be enhanced by heavy hors d’oeuvres and two glasses of Shade Mountain wine or Que Brew craft beer, along with live music by Allan Combs II, who has played locally and in the broader Central Pennsylvania region.
The Evening of Wine and Art has grown to become one of the Snyder County Libraries’ best fundraising efforts and is greatly appreciated by Executive President Pam Ross.
“We rely on it heavily,” she said. “Without it we would need to cut programs and purchase less materials.”
For DeSiena, whose father and grandfather both had their own libraries, books have held a lifetime allure.
“Reading has always been a unique opportunity to explore endless topics,” she said. “It encourages thought and encourages personal expression and certainly creativity.”
Ross encourages book lovers and reading advocates to attend the Evening of Wine and Art.
“There are great auction items,” she said. “People really enjoy talking with each other and socializing. It’s a great atmosphere, and it supports the library.”
For more information, visit “Snyder County Libraries Evening of Wine and Art” on Facebook.