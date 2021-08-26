DANVILLE — For seven years, Central Susquehanna Valley communities and organizations have stepped up to fight pediatric cancer in a September initiative called “Going Gold.” As part of that initiative, they have raised awareness and more than $65,000 in funds for the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund.
This year, a kickoff event leading into September and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hess Field in Danville for the first time. The event will feature a variety of food trucks, live music, family activities, and beer vendors. In years past, a kickoff event has been held at Old Forge Brewing Company in Danville. Owners Maria and Damien Malfara are continuing to be involved this year by helping to organize the event.
According to Colleen Phillips, vice president of marketing for Service 1st Federal Credit Union, one of the businesses that leads the Going Gold initiative, “As a committee, we have talked many times about hosting a family event outdoors. We are truly excited to be able to host the event at Hess field this year to help raise awareness about pediatric cancer.”
After an online event held last year due to the COVID pandemic, Phillips said they are looking forward to seeing Going Gold continue in person.
The public is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blankets and enjoy the following live entertainment: Woody Wolfe, noon to 12:45 p.m.; Mark Cresswell, 1 to 1:45 p.m.; Uptown Music Collective, 2 to 2:45 p.m.; Antonio Andrade, 3 to 3:45 p.m.; Frank Wicher, 4 to 4:45 p.m.; and AC Soul Medicine, 5 to 5:45 p.m.
Food trucks on site will include The Mad Griller, The Miss Cupcake & Let’s Make Whoopie Dessert Truck, Real Taste Food Truck & Catering, Bason Coffee Roasting, and Rexy’s Gourmet Dogs.
A beverage tent will include beer provided by Old Forge Brewing Company, Danville; Marley’s Brewery & Grille, Bloomsburg; Matty’s Sporthouse & Grill, Lewisburg; Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Mifflinburg; Towne Taverne, Lewisburg; and Jackass Brewing Company, Lewisburg. Proceeds from beer sales will also benefit ThinkBIG Fund.
Colby Wesner is president of ThinkBIG, which was established in 2014. The name comes from a young man, the late Carmine Monacelli, of Scranton, whom Wesner took care of during his cancer treatments. Monacelli often talked about his big dreams of what he wanted to be when he grew up.
According to Wesner, the organization “has always had the primary mission to alleviate the stress of everyday financial expenses so families who are battling pediatric cancer can concentrate on treatment and healing.” It was a need that Wesner identified during his pediatric residency training at Geisinger. “Before creating ThinkBIG, families in this region did not really have any significant financial resources to help them navigate the difficulties that accompany a pediatric cancer diagnosis,” he said.
Since its founding, the organization has helped nearly 160 different families with more than $825,000 in financial support. The families come from throughout central and northeast Pennsylvania, including Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia and Lycoming counties.
Wesner said they are proud to say that 90 cents of every dollar spent goes directly to these families.
The area’s Going Gold initiative began in 2015, when local singer songwriter Woody Wolfe approached Old Forge Brewing Company and Service 1st, asking “Why not go gold?” The gold ribbon has long been the symbol for pediatric cancer.
That eventually grew into a month-long awareness effort, Phillips said. “Each year, support continues to expand as volunteers and organizations join the fight against pediatric cancer.”
Throughout September, several fundraisers and events will be held to benefit the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund. This includes an online Going Gold shirt fundraiser. To purchase a shirt, visit https://goinggold.graphichivestores.com/.
Old Forge Brewing Company and Marley’s Brewery & Grille have again collaborated on a special brew, called Gold Dust. The companies will each donate $1 per pint sold throughout the month of September, while supplies last.
In addition, three more events will be held in September:
Beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Union Cellars in Lewisburg will donate 50 percent of wine/beer sales to Going Gold. Entertainment will be provided by Mark Cresswell, and Kitch It To the Curb food truck will be on site.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, Brendan’s Towne Tavern in Lewisburg will offer food and drink specials and live entertainment.
Beginning at 6 p.m., Sept. 16, Watson Inn in Watsontown will hold an unofficial cornhole tournament.
“It is absolutely incredible to see how much the Going Gold movement has grown,” Wesner said, adding that it’s a “huge testament” to the list of participating businesses that continues to get longer each year.
“A few years ago, the Valley wasn’t very gold at all, and it is absolutely incredible how the efforts of these business have helped change that landscape. ThinkBIG is truly grateful for their support.”
The organization has reported that approximately 15,500 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every year, and research to find a cure is “severely underfunded.”
Each year, Wesner and the ThinkBIG partners are hoping to change that.
“Despite pediatric cancer unfortunately being very common, not a lot of people recognize the gold ribbon, or know that pediatric cancer awareness month takes place in September,” Wesner said. “One of the main goals of this movement is to bring that awareness to the community so that perhaps they can continue to advocate for children, become more educated on pediatric cancer, and be willing to support various pediatric cancer organizations.
For more information, visit https://service1.org/goinggold or call the Service 1st Contact Center at 800-562-6049.