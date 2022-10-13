LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna River is a major natural landmark for the Central Pennsylvania region. Few can deny its beauty as it takes its winding course through the lush valley. But few also rarely stop to think about it as the critical life source that it is.
The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association Inc. will hold an event this Saturday with the hopes of changing that. The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Clean Water Celebration will include free morning presentations from 10 a.m. to noon in Hufnagle Park, and the showing of a documentary, “American River” at 12:45 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, followed by a panel discussion.
The celebration is being held in honor of the 50th anniversary of the national Clean Water Act. It is being sponsored by the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.
According to John Zaktansky, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper and executive director of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, before the Clean Water Act passed on Oct. 18, 1972, “businesses could discharge pollutants directly into the river without any sort of oversight. There were no real regulatory standards for wastewater treatment. We lacked clear benchmarks for the most noticeable pollutants flowing through our streams and rivers.”
While the state of the river has drastically improved since that time, Zaktansky said there is still a lot of work to do. He hopes the event this weekend will spark an increased effort to protect the river, its tributaries, and the watershed.
“I think one of the biggest things most people neglect to realize is just how interconnected our aquatic ecosystem is,” he said. “One change — even a small one at first — can lead to quite a large ripple effect. What we do at home, in our backyard, in our local communities, does matter when it comes to the river and our watershed, even if you aren't living on the Susquehanna's banks.”
The morning segment of the celebration will feature speakers, hands-on activities and information tables. A screening of the new documentary, “American River” will take place at 12:45 p.m. at the Campus Theatre ($10 per ticket), followed by a discussion panel. Tickets will also be available at the door of the Campus Theatre on Saturday, and doors open at noon. The panel will include filmmaker Scott Morris and several local Susquehanna River experts.
Matt Wilson, director of the Freshwater Research Institute at Susquehanna University, is one of those local experts. The institute began an internship program with the Riverkeeper Association a couple of years ago, and the two organizations have joined together in various efforts since then.
“What the Riverkeeper does is get people to care,” Wilson said, adding that Zaktansky has done a great job at moving people to action.
Wilson said the goal is to teach people the important role they each play.
“We all live upstream, and we all live downstream,” he said. “How you are a steward of that in your location affects what is downstream, and what happens upstream affects you.”
The rule, he said is “Be nice to your neighbors.”
While wastewater treatment plants exist to make water safe for our communities, he said there are steps that everyone can take to make that process easier and less expensive.
Wilson, an aquatic entomologist by trade, will also have a table in the morning segment, focusing on macroinvertebrates.
“I love doing programs with bugs and kids,” he said with a laugh.
Zaktansky said he hopes the morning program draws all ages, as well as families and groups like school classes, scout troops, and youth groups. Developing more awareness is the main goal, he said, adding they he hopes the event starts them on “a path of engagement, education and ultimately empowerment to do the right thing, even when it isn’t always that easy.”
The Riverkeeper Association continues to produce stories and podcasts for people to learn and enjoy at home. They are also always looking for more volunteers and financial support to expand their efforts.
Zaktansky connected with filmmaker Scott Morris at a conference in Washington D.C. this past summer. He attended a breakout session with Morris and author Mary Bruno, who were presenting about the documentary.
“They shared some clips, and I was hooked,” he said. And while the film focuses on the Passaic River in New Jersey and not the Susquehanna, the issues it addresses are relevant to every river. And it is those issues that will be addressed on the more local level of the Susquehanna River by a panel of experts following the documentary’s showing on Saturday.
“A lot will be covered in a short amount of time,” Zaktansky said, “and I think it really will help spark people to rally around watershed groups and others in our area who are working hard to protect and restore our resources.”
The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association continues to work tirelessly to monitor potential pollution in the watershed, improve its network of volunteers, and to present new resources to encourage people to get involved. They are also busy collecting another round of original river-inspired songs for their “Songs of the Susquehanna: Volume 3” initiative. Songs will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2023.
The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association oversees an 11,000-square-mile watershed, including the land in which water eventually drains into the west, north and upper main stem of the Susquehanna. The region includes more than 20 counties across central, northcentral and northeast Pennsylvania.