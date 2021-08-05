NORTHUMBERLAND — There aren’t too many combinations so perfect as summer and lemonade. and there are few things more exciting for young entrepreneurs than having your own lemonade stand.
Lemonade Day in Northumberland combines all of that — and more — into one popular event that has been held annually for more than 15 years. This year, Lemonade Day will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2nd and Orange streets.
Noelle Long, president of the citizen-led group 17857.org, coordinates the event each year. She said it began in 2005 when a local business owner, who wanted to encourage entrepreneurship among the younger generation and bring the community together at the same time, came up with the idea. Today, the event includes food, games and activities.
Lemonade Day will feature 17 lemonade stands this year with some new faces and some returning ones. Volunteer judges will award prizes for “best theme,” “best decorated stand,” and “best tasting lemonade.”
Visitors who buy 50/50 tickets will also receive a People’s Choice Award ticket with which to vote for their favorite stand. Tickets must be placed in that stand’s ticket container. The stand with the most tickets will receive the “People’s Choice Award,” a basket of goodies and a limousine ride, donated by Susquehanna Limousine, for their first day of school.
Because Lemonade Day has been such a long-running event, Long said they have started to see a second-generation begin to participate. Kaitlyn Carey said when she and her brother were kids they created a lemonade stand for the event for a number of years. “It was a lot of fun,” she said. “We always tried to come up with a really unique theme.” Some of those included the arctic and penguins, scientist lemonade, a circus theme, and a lazy lemonade theme which required visitors to get their own lemonade. One year, their grandfather built a puppet stage for their stand and their theme centered around a sock puppet show.
Now, for the last four years, Carey has led the Priestley Library’s Girl’s Club group, which has had a lemonade stand at the event for the past eight years. The girls from the club brainstormed ideas for their stand’s theme and then voted. Four themes were proposed and the vote was tied, so, Carey said they decided to combine them all. Their stand will be an eclectic mix of “Captain Super Lemon,” “Sour Scales (a dragon),” a rainbow, and party themes.
Carey is looking forward to being a part of the day once again. “It’s just really nice to see the community come together,” she said, “to see kids in this kind of young entrepreneurship thing, selling their own stuff, seeing the homemade decorations that kids make. It’s cool to see what their little brains come up with.”
In addition to the lemonade stands, Lemonade Day will include a balloon artist from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; chalk drawing from noon to 2:30 p.m.; watermelon seed spitting at 12:30 p.m.; a bouncy ball race at 1 p.m.; hula hooping at 1:30 p.m.; frozen t-shirt contest at 2 p.m.; water balloon toss at 2:30 p.m.; and a pie-eating contest at 3 p.m.
“I love seeing how much fun the kids are having,” said Long, who has been a part of the event almost since its beginning. “Everybody has a great time. It’s like good old-fashioned family fun.
“When a family can come and enjoy it for next to no or little money, that’s a win in my book,” she added. For some families, times are tough. It’s just another way to give back to the community and bring people together.”
Long said teaching kids about entrepreneurship continues to be a central goal of the event, just as it was at the beginning. She encourages the public to come and show their support and to “buy a hot dog, a lemonade, and have a good time.”
“Each lemonade stand is running as its own business,” she reminded everyone. “They set their prices.” Some of the young entrepreneurs are also philanthropists as they donate their profits to charities in the area.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/LemonadeDayinNorthumberland/ or call Long at 570-412-4072.