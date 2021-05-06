ALLENWOOD — It’s not often that adults can combine nature, art and wine with a zoo full of snakes, turtles and a (Komodo) dragon.
The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is offering an evening of Susquehanna Scenes, Sips, and SCALES! at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees can gaze at scenes of the 2019 and 2020 Susquehanna Greenway Traveling Gallery and Photo Contest while enjoying local wine, food trucks, and access to the zoo and gallery.
More than 30 award-winning images from the photo contest will be displayed. Some of the photographers will be on hand to discuss their work and other Greenway projects. A complimentary souvenir wine glass will be included, while supplies last.
Clyde Peeling Reptiland was selected as the venue for the evening in recognition of the photo contest category, Susquehanna Wildlife, which was used in the 2020 photo contest and is again a category for entries in the 2021 10th Annual Photo Contest, said Corey Ellison, executive director for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership.
“Winning images from the 2019 and 2020 photo contest will be showcased throughout the facility, and local wineries, food trucks, and SGP partner nonprofits will be on hand to enrich the experience,” Ellison said. “It will be a wonderful opportunity to learn about the great work of SGP and our partners, as well as support local businesses.”
Melody Drick, retail manager and guest services at Reptiland, agreed the nature-inspired artwork complements the zoo’s many animal settings.
“Right now, everything is coming into bloom, and for an evening event the torches will be lit,” she said. “It just makes for a very relaxing event.”
Three local wineries, two food trucks and one specialty dessert will be onsite, including Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Oregon Hill Winery, Four Friends Vineyard & Winery, Grilled Cheese Cafe and Catering, The Meating Wagon and Wagner’s Wasted Whoopies.
The Susquehanna Greenway extends 500 miles along the Susquehanna River and its West Branch within Pennsylvania. Along with hiking, kayaking and boating, it offers particularly beautiful spots for nature photography.
“A variety of landscapes, outdoor recreation opportunities, trails, wildlife, and a robust network of river communities lie within the borders of the Greenway corridor,” Ellison said. “Everything from remote wilderness and endless ridgelines to bustling cities, including the capital of the state, call the Greenway home. With such diversity and a large geography, the Photo Contest offers the public a unique experience to visually explore all that the Greenway has to offer. It also celebrates the many talented photographers and everyday adventurers who utilize the Greenway.”
The images featured in Susquehanna Scenes, Sips and SCALES! are part of a traveling photo gallery that exhibits the winning images of the photo contest at locations across the state, Ellison said.
“The photo gallery helps connect people to the wonders of the Greenway and showcases the variety of opportunity and treasured landscapes available within the Greenway,” she said.
Exhibit locations and dates are available at www.susquehannagreenway.org.
The 10th Annual Photo Contest is now open through June 30, 2021. Entries can be submitted at www.susquehannagreenway.org/photocontest.
The Susquehanna Greenway not only provides connections and access to the Susquehanna River, but the parks, trails, boat launches, forests, and conserved lands also enrich communities through a slate of passive and active recreation opportunities, Ellis said.
“Access to open space has been shown to positively impact the mental and physical health of communities, and proximity to parks and trails have raised property values throughout the corridor and generated economic activity through revenues associated with trail tourism,” she said, pointing to some reports, including the Dauphin County Return on Environment, which estimates that property values increase anywhere from one to 14 percent when a property is located near open space.
“The Greenway likewise provides environmental benefits to our natural lands by conserving the natural ecosystems that aid in improving water quality and the wildlife habitats of the river valley,” Ellison said.
Susquehanna Scenes, Sips, and SCALES! is open only to guests 21 and older. IDs will be checked at the door. Facial masks will be required.
“Reptiland is basically a destination, whether for children or adults,” Drick said. “This will be a laid-back evening, tasting wines, with no long lines. I think people are going to feel safe, as far as COVID, because a big part of it is strolling outside. I think it’s going to be a great event.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com