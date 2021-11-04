LEWISBURG — Humans never seem to outgrow the desire for someone to “tell us a story.” and if that story is funny or poignant or relatable to our own experiences, all the better. Stories bring people closer to one another.
Stories on Tap will offer an evening of live storytelling tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Elaine Langone Center’s Samek Art Museum, at Bucknell University. Entry is free and open to the public.
Thursday’s topic is “Identity: Stories That Shaped Us.” Storytellers must sign up (at www.storiesontap.org) prior to the event. Anyone from the Susquehanna Valley is welcome to share their story, with past events having included Bucknell students, faculty, and staff. Hosted by Monica Prince, Stories on Tap may include themes of racial identity, gender identity, sex and sexuality, cultural heritage, class, belonging and more.
“I started producing events at the old Cherry Alley Café, in Lewisburg, back in 2011, and it grew from there,” said Julie Louisa Hagenbuch, founder of Stories on Tap. “I based the event on The Moth, where I interned in 2008.”
The event is being held in conjunction with the Samek Art Museum’s “Vaughn Spann: Lineage” exhibition. Spann’s large-scale abstract paintings will provide a backdrop for the storytellers when they take the stage to share their anecdotes with the audience.
While some Stories on Tap events do charge an admission fee, sponsorship from the Samek Art Museum allows this one to be offered without a cover charge.
“Storytelling is just the most basic entertainment there is, and Stories on Tap is just people getting together to tell and listen to stories about things they’ve done or that have happened to them,” said Duane Griffin, a longtime supporter.
At the end of the night, the audience will vote on its favorite story. The winner receives $100 in prizes from regional businesses.
“The fun thing about community storytelling events is that they offer a variety of experiences and different levels of participation,” Hagenbuch said. “They’re an entertaining nightlife event to check out with a friend or date. and if you’re into performing or just have a story to share, they offer a chance to open up in front of others.”
“They might be funny or sad, might be about big amazing adventures or just everyday things where something went wrong, didn’t go at all, or surprised everybody by going right,” Griffin said. “But they’re always entertaining.”
Light refreshments will be provided. Masks are required when not actively eating and drinking.
Stories on Tap events are a great place to meet new people, Hagenbuch said.
“Above all, that’s the point of Stories on Tap: to learn from each other and meet new folks in the community you might never have otherwise interacted with,” she said. “By sharing our stories as a group, we become a stronger, more connected, more resilient community.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com