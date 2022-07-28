TURBOTVILLE – The Exchange Pool has been a central summer gathering spot for area families since the 1970s. From its inception, it has relied on community support to stay in operation. A summer block party this Saturday will celebrate that community with food and fun, and proceeds will help meet some mounting expenses to fix and update the pool, and hopefully ensure that families can enjoy it for years to come.
This year is the pool’s second annual Block Party and will feature food trucks, a craft and vendor fair, car and motorcycle show, volleyball, DJ entertainment, and of course plenty of opportunity for swimming.
The car show will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to Michelle Thomas, vice president of the pool and coordinator for the Block Party, last year’s inaugural event was unfortunately negatively affected by inclement weather. This year, they are hoping for better weather and are offering even more opportunities for visitors. For example, this year is the first for the car show.
“I’m really excited to see how many come,” Thomas said.
Voting for the care show will end at 1 p.m., and trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m. Car show spots are $10 each. Registrations will be accepted the day of the event; registration forms can be printed from the Exchange Pool facebook page.
The swimming pool will be open to the public from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $6 for adults, $5 for children 17 and under, and free for children 2 and under with a paying adult. After 5 p.m., the cost for everyone is only $3.
Corn hole boards are also available if there is interest among the visitors.
The event is a critical fundraiser to meet the pool’s expenses.
According to Karen Showers, treasurer, the aging pool is in need of many upgrades, a special challenge when combined with the rising costs for maintenance, supplies, food for the concession stand, and pay increases for lifeguards.
“Most of our summer expenses are paid with memberships, daily fees and concessions along with pool and pavilion rentals,” Showers said. “This leaves little remaining for the repairs needed for the pool, which is why we hope this Block Party is a success.”
Thomas said their most immediate goal is to raise enough money to purchase a $5,500 pump for the main pool.
“We are a community and volunteer-run pool,” she said. “We try to keep our prices low while offering a variety of concession items, low entry fee, and as many extras as we can manage. Since we’re such a rural area, we hope that the communities come out and help support the pool. It’s going to be an amazing day for all!”
According to Thomas, the Exchange Pool opened in 1979.
“Huge efforts and donations were made to make it happen,” she said, adding that it has been there for generations of families from local towns and beyond — especially when the Watsontown Pool closed a number of years ago.
“We love this pool and want to be able to keep it open and running for generations to come,” Thomas said. “There are many memories people have from when they swam at the Exchange Pool. To this day, people are still just discovering us!”
The pool and its operations are overseen by the Northern Montour Recreation Association, which consists of a 10-member volunteer board.
The pool can be rented for parties. A two-hour rental starts at $140. A pavilion can also be rented for events such as parties, picnics, reunions, or meetings, for $100 per day. Reservations can be made by calling Kellie Bates at 267-626-1593.
Donations may also be made at the pool or to the Northern Montour Recreation Association account at the Turbotville National Bank.
For questions, email michellethomas1113@yahoo.com or send a message on the Exchange Pool facebook page.