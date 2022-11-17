Now in its ninth year, the annual “Cash & Carry” show at Bloomsburg’s Exchange Gallery will open on Monday, Nov. 21.
The Gallery gave away 475 panels for artists to make work on — more than 330 eight-inch squares and more than 130 nine-inch triangles. Artists can work in any medium and may alter the panels too if they wish. The show will include acrylic, oil, and watercolor paintings; pastel and pencil drawings; collages; photographs; sculptures; fiber art; and various mixed media. Most panels hang on the wall; some sit or stand.
Every piece sells for $30, with the artist receiving $24.
“These pieces make wonderful holiday gifts,” said Exchange executive director Oren B. Helbok, “and the very reasonable price makes it accessible to everyone.”
As with all of the Gallery’s open-call shows, “Cash & Carry” welcomes participation by artists of all ages and levels of experience, and this year’s show again has work by Bloomsburg University art professors and preschool children and everyone in between. Around 150 artists will contribute work; they come from a ten-county region in central Pennsylvania, from Luzerne and Schuylkill to Lycoming and Snyder.
“It feels like Christmas in the Gallery every day this time of year,” Helbok said, “as more and more pieces arrive. When the Gallery Committee hangs the show, it fills this space, every wall covered with beautiful, interesting, and joyful artwork. I feel confident that unless you have seen a ‘Cash & Carry’ show before, you have never seen anything like it.”
Helbok said every year, more new artists get involved.
“More than 800 artists have shown work in the Gallery since we opened here in 2014, but we plainly have come nowhere close to exhausting this area’s talent — and we plainly fill a real need for people who have never shown work publicly but very much want an opportunity to,” he said. “Every year, I write checks to many first-time exhibitors, including school kids, and getting to tell them ‘Your work has sold in a gallery’ has a very positive effect on the way that they think about their art. You cannot measure the value of art by money — but selling some doesn’t hurt.”
“Cash & Carry IX” goes on display on Monday, Nov. 21, and sales start at the show’s reception, which takes place on Friday, Nov. 25, coinciding with the “Parade of Lights” in downtown Bloomsburg. At 5 p.m., attendees may take numbers, and at 6 p.m. the person with number 1 may choose one piece to buy; if that person wants another piece, they must take another number and go to the back of the line. Then the person with number 2 gets to choose a piece, etc.
“This process makes it fair,” said Helbok. “No one person gets to take ‘all of the good stuff’ – and it also makes for a lot of fun as buyers talk to each other about which pieces they want most and which they will aim for if their first choices sell.”
After the first hour or so, buyers do not need to take numbers, and the gallery will stay open that evening as long as it has interested customers. Sales will then continue throughout the run of the show, ending on Dec. 29.
The show’s name comes from its informal nature: Buyers take their pieces home with them as soon as they have paid for them. (In most Gallery exhibitions, work stays on the wall until the end of the show.) Contrary to the name, the Gallery accepts checks and charge cards too.
The Exchange Gallery, at 24 East Main St. in Bloomsburg, has regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays; hours vary slightly on Tuesdays through Thursdays. For more information about The Exchange, and its weekly hours, visit ExchangeArts.org or Facebook.com/ExchangeArtsDotOrg or call 570-317-2596.