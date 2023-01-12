IN-FILL PA exhibition will take place at multiple venues throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley in Pennsylvania during Spring 2023.
The project seeks to engage residents, artists, designers, and firms to share their work to inspire dialogue to address in-fill spaces in communities. In-fill is the practice of repurposing land for new programming. Many small towns and cities in Pennsylvania, and elsewhere, have vacant lots. Often these lots sit unused for years. In some instances, communities have reassigned these spaces as outdoor amenities such as: pocket parks, playgrounds, community gardens, outdoor workspaces, meditation gardens, and performance venues. These transitions can breathe new life into underutilized spaces.
IN-FILL PA participants are asked to submit hard copies or PDFs of drawings, graphics, photo-collages, plans, and 2-D models of concept designs and implemented projects that address in-fill spaces. Before and after imagery is welcome as well as images that illustrate the process of in-fill space transformation. The exhibition is open to temporary and permanent projects. In addition, exhibition venues will host informal charrettes encouraging residents to contribute ideas to in-fill sites in their own communities.
Contributions to this project will serve as inspiration for local action.
IN-FILL PA seeks submissions from near and far. It is a public art project curated by Cindi Hron and The Exchange Gallery.
Those with questions are urged to contact Oren Helbok at 570-317-2596 or Exchange@ExchangeArts.org
Deadline for submission is April 19.
Participants should submit PDFs (10mg max) and submission form to exchange@ExchangeArts.org and send hard copies and submission form to The Exchange Gallery, 24 E. Main St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Participants wishing to have their work returned need to include pre-paid mailers.
Exhibition venues are:
The Exchange Gallery, 24 E. Main St., Bloomsburg 17815 from May 8 – June 9;
The Art Grind, 339 Mill St., Danville 17821, from May 11 – June 3;
Berwick Theater, 110 East Front St., Berwick 18603, dates to be determined.