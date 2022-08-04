DANVILLE — You truly can see just about anything at a community fair. In this case, that includes the reconstruction of a log cabin that was built shortly after our nation was born.
The Montour-DeLong Community Fair takes place Monday to Saturday, at the fairground on Broadway Road.
Like most fairs, the Montour-DeLong offers a number of farm animals and shows, baking contests, hand-crafted exhibits, tractor pulls, kids’ games and live musical entertainment. But for this year only, guests can also watch the daily progress on the Washingtonville log cabin.
The cabin was discovered built within a bar when the condemned building was being demolished. Little by little, workers unearthed the two-story cabin with hickory beams and hand-wrought iron nails. Historians estimate it was built in the 1780s. Because Washingtonville did not have a place or budget for restoring the cabin, the Montour-DeLong Fair Board bought it and has stored it for the past few years.
“There’s a long, long history behind it,” said Ruth Marr, secretary of the board. Explaining that Tyler Dombroski, mayor of Washingtonville, and his father, council president Frank Dombroski, recognized the historical importance of the building and arranged for it to be stored until it could be reconstructed within the county, Marr added, ”Now we’re ready, and we’re putting it up.”
The age and condition of the cabin garnered national attention, with stories in “Smithsonian Magazine” and “Newsweek” and notices in countries as far as Canada, England and Ireland.
Beyond that, the Montour-DeLong Community Fair has earned a reputation for its daily platters, most of them made by board president Bill Miller.
“Everything he’s made thus far has been outrageously good,” Marr said, listing meatloaf, ham loaf and roast beef dinners. “The man who makes barbecue chicken on Wednesday won’t give anybody his recipe. And on Saturday we have chicken and biscuits. We make our own biscuits there. That seems to be a sellout every time.”
New items in the exhibition area include heirloom tomatoes, three different classes for silage, floral jams and jellies, and plain, peach and mango salsa.
“We had some requests for some of those items,” said Julie Cope, livestock superintendent, adding, “We, as a fair board, visit as many other fairs as we can and see how we can make things better. What works for them, what could work for us.”
Ultimately, the fair draws people to it because it’s a good chance to meet up with friends from around the county.
“It’s gotten to be almost like a big reunion for some folks,” Cope said. “They come there and run into family and friends and meet with them at a minimal cost.”
“It’s a tradition,” Marr said. “People sit and chat.”
People look forward to the fair every year, Cope said, adding, “It’s a big, community event.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County.