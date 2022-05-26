Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present their final show of their 2021/2022 mainstage season with “The Christians,” a provocative drama by Lucas Hnath, at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. The play will run from May 26 to June 12, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
“The Christians” is a highly acclaimed and frequently produced play about a controversy in a large church following a divisive sermon from their beloved Pastor Paul, a charismatic leader of an incredibly successful church with a congregation of thousands of people who makes a radical shift in the theological stance of the church. The play investigates how deeply held beliefs can collide with our personal relationships.
“The title tells you the focus is on beliefs held by people of faith,” said Aaron White, who plays Pastor Paul. “But I feel that audience members who view themselves as secular people or folks that hold different beliefs will be able to see themselves in these characters. These folks love each other and have to contend with their love being in opposition with what they believe.”
Directing “The Christians” is BTE resident acting company member Eric Wunsch, who has directed and acted in over 45 productions during his time at Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble. Wunsch first discovered the show in American Theatre Magazine about eight years ago when it was brand new and making waves all over the country.
“Coming from the secular and sometimes irreverent world of contemporary theatre, I was so struck that a play could so sensitively and fairly portray the inner life of church congregants and faith leaders,” he said.
The newest resident acting company member of BTE, White finds the generous capacity of empathy for each individual argument an interesting and exciting aspect in the play.
“I grew up in a small Lutheran church in rural Northumberland County, and I was so surprised and grateful when we started work on this show, that it never looks down or disparages the folks who populate the church,” he said. “In many ways, the characters are reflections of family and friends that I grew up with.”
Wunsch said this play has been a challenge because there are no real villains in it.
“Instead, it makes an effort to make each character’s arguments and feelings valid and relatable,” he said. “Church life is also a world not often portrayed in the theatre, so I think the cast is always asking questions and adjusting to the behaviors of that world. The play is also attempting to recreate the feeling of being in a church service, even when there are scenes that don’t take place inside the church itself.”
All members of the cast of this show have had very specific relationships with faith, particularly in their upbringings, and they talked at length about how each of them grew up in faith and how their journeys have taken them in different directions.
“There was also a healthy amount of ambivalence or discomfort in delving back into beliefs that we may have let go of or diverged from the teachings of the church that we are portraying,” White said. “It was something to wrangle with, and I think we have found a really honest and sincere snapshot of the torment that comes from having differing beliefs with the people you care about.”
One aspect of the cast that Wunsch is excited about is welcoming guest artist Dante Green as a Praise Musician.
“Dante grew up in this area and made himself known as a talented, young musician and performer,” he said.
Wunsch said he loves this play, as he finds it so moving, so genuinely thought-provoking, and so compassionate with the human condition.
“I was raised Jewish and went to synagogue, and I still find this play tremendously relatable,” he said. “I think the questions within go way beyond church life. It probes and challenges how our beliefs and values interact with our community and institutions.”
“It’s a hearty meal of ideas and creates the kind of conversations I love to have,” White said. “It’s a very human story and it’s been a real source of self-reflection, which I always appreciate in a good play.”
To spark interest in the play from the folks who would relate to it most, Wunsch has spent the last eight months visiting churches and speaking with faith leaders all around the region to learn more about their experiences. His hope is that audiences who see “The Christians” will ask themselves questions they may have never been able to articulate.
“I’m excited that we’re hosting three performances with post-show discussions that will feature responses from many local faith leaders and expert academics,” he said. “Regardless of your religious experiences, I hope audiences of all backgrounds will feel welcome and respected as we navigate this powerful play.”
White believes “The Christians” is a provocative title, especially on the marquee of the Alvina Krause Theatre.
“I hope folks that might see that title and feel that the play isn’t for them – come and see the play,” he said. “I know it’s a play that will have an impact. There are universal questions posed by the play that resonate both inside hearts of faith and outside the walls of the theater.”