SELINSGROVE — One local craft fair offers vendors a prime location to sell their wares as people do their regular shopping, as well as providing activities for children.
The Susquehanna Valley Mall will host its annual Fall Craft Show Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. A number of local vendors will exhibit their fine arts and handmade crafts.
Featured items include wooden décor, wreaths, quilted handbags and accessories, wire-wrapped jewelry, modern décor and accessories, antler crafts, cosmetics, lotions and skin care products, baked goods and Tastefully Simple products.
“When I look at any event we hold here at the mall, we always like to give people something special to do,” said Margie Deppen, general manager of the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
Additionally, the mall is hosting a Fall Family Festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Kids can pick their pumpkin from the pumpkin patch and decorate it, try their hand at paper scarecrow crafts, watch a balloon artist and participate in other activities.
“It’s a true family weekend,” said Sharon Leonard, marketing manager for the Susquehanna Valley Mall. “Ladies can come in and shop. Bring the kids, decorate a pumpkin, make a craft, and just have some fun.”
Both women noted the pleasant aspect of the mall’s climate-controlled, indoor atmosphere.
“We are very safe, as far as COVID-19,” Leonard added. “We have a policy of 6-foot distancing.”
Hosting events at the mall also gives shoppers the convenience of being able to stop in at any of the mall stores, Deppen said. There’s always that moment where shoppers remember they should pick up something at Bath & Body, Boscov’s, Joanne’s Fabrics or one of the other mall stores.
“Everything we do, we try to look at a way for people to get out with friends or family and unwind for a little bit and have something fun to do,” she said. “Once in a while, just take time for yourself and go out and do something different.”
For more information, visit www.susquehannavalleymall.com or call 570-374-8222
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com