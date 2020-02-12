For 15 years, the Arts Center of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA has offered art classes about as varied as art can be.
One of the center’s popular events has been its Family Art Night events. The next one, which will be held on Friday and will feature a fun, Valentine’s Day-themed project for families to do together, filled up fast.
According to Mary Jo Cicero, director and instructor at the center, three Family Art Nights were scheduled for the winter months. The last one was in January. The next will be March 20.
Space is limited, especially depending on the project that will be featured. Cicero said on Friday, the registered families will work together on a clay heart plaque.
The nights are open to all ages. Parental supervision is required for younger children.
“The idea is that it’s about spending time together and being creative,” Cicero said.
“I like when families come and they’re relaxed, and they’re enjoying the ideas that they’re bringing to the project.”
They brainstorm together, enjoying the project together, not being interrupted by cell phones or other distractions. Cicero said it’s an opportunity for families to talk, laugh together and create memories together, doing something different from what they normally do.
Cicero will be teaching Friday’s class, where participants will work with a 14-inch clay disc, learning how to attach to it other pieces of clay, cut out with heart-shaped cookie cutters as well as any letters or numbers they might want it to include.
The Family Art Night scheduled in March will provide an opportunity for as many as 40 participants to create “paper people.”
Cicero explains that the project upcycles scraps of paper, out of which the participants can put together “fun and crazy-shaped people” with wiggly arms and legs. Even dogs and cats can be added, and Cicero said she will show them how they can have the figures hold hands. She said the project is really “open-ended and creative.”
According to Cicero, the Arts Center publishes its kids’ school year schedule in August. Adult classes and events change throughout the year, with new offerings by local artists being added as the year goes on.
For more information, call 570-286-0818 or visit the YMCA Arts Center Facebook page. The Arts Center is located at 35 S. Fifth St. in Sunbury.