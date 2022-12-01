LEWISBURG — This Saturday, a local nonprofit will continue its mission of helping children dealing with a common visual deficiency.
Giving the Gift of Sight will hold its 4th Annual Winter Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Buffalo Community Church, 4445 Hoffa Mill Road, in Lewisburg. The festival will feature local small businesses and crafters, live entertainment, a Chinese auction with drawings at 3 p.m., a visit from Santa from 1 to 2 p.m., goodie bags for children during Santa’s visit, a door prize drawing, and a concession stand.
Giving the Gift of Sight was founded in 2012 with the goal of providing support and resources for families with children diagnosed with optic nerve hypoplasia (ONH), as well as raising awareness and promoting the search for a cure.
President Sarah Schutt said it was her family’s personal experience that led to the founding of the organization. Her daughter, Heather, was five years old at the time, and the family had already faced numerous challenges due to Heather’s ONH and secondary conditions.
“In the beginning, it was very overwhelming juggling so many doctor and specialist appointments, therapies and support staff, medications, and everyday life, not to mention the multiple hospital visits,” she said. “It also did not help that there wasn’t a lot of information out there at the time.”
So Schutt spent a year researching diagnoses and stem cell treatment to find solutions for Heather. The family was able to make a trip to China in 2010 and Thailand in 2020 for Heather to receive treatment. The treatments successfully improved her functional vision.
During these years of fighting for Heather, Schutt, her family and friends, began to see the value in sharing this information with others walking the same difficult journey, in case it would help them too.
They had initially begun raising funds for Heather’s treatment with a concession stand, “Stem Cells for Heather,” which formed the backbone for the nonprofit, which, Schutt said, “would allow us to help other children like Heather, raise awareness for the ONH condition, and teach others how these children navigate and interact with the world.”
Thus far, the organization has been able to provide financial assistance — for costs associated with care and special equipment — to about four families in the United States. The nonprofit seeks to help in various ways, including providing resources and information about ONH, aiding in obtaining home assistive devices, guiding and assisting with personal fundraisers, and even helping to obtain transportation, documents, and financial assistance for treatment preparation and treatment if needed.
“Support and equipment from local agencies can be limited depending on where families are located, and it can also be expensive if a family must pay out of pocket,” Schutt said, adding, “We feel no child should be denied assistive devices or support due to limited resources.”
Part of the vision for the organization is to create a local support group. Schutt said there is already a fairly large Facebook group dedicated to ONH.
Schutt, who lives in Perry County, is a Union County native, where many of her family members reside. Giving the Gift of Sight is based in Lewisburg, where it has been able to form great relationships with organizations and coordinators to make local fundraising events a possibility. Many of its volunteers are from the area as well.
Schutt said they currently have about 20 volunteers. The organization frequently provides concessions for public auctions, and for the Walk-a-Thon for Diversified Treatment Alternative Center in May, Kars for Kamp at Camp Mount Luther in June, Central Pennsylvania Vintage Iron Club fall festival in Laurelton in September, and the Mifflinburg VFW Gun Raffle in September. They also organize a cash bingo in March and August. The Winter Festival has become a fun and popular December event for the community.
To encourage vendors for the festival to keep coming back, even in the face of recent rising costs, Schutt said they began looking for sponsors to keep costs low. Sponsors for this year will be displayed at this event and all subsequent events through November 2023, as well as in all of their advertising.
“This event has become our biggest event that we organize,” Schutt said, “and we all look forward to it each year. It is a lot of work, but our volunteers really enjoy the result and the fact that we focus on a whole holiday experience, rather than just shopping.”
Sheila Laray Klase, of Middleburg, is both a volunteer for the organization and is a returning vendor this year at the Winter Festival. A local fluid artist, she will sell her artwork, which includes canvas art, ceramic tiles for cup coasters, jewelry, and even furniture. Her work is displayed year-round at the 45W in Mifflinburg.
Klase said she has enjoyed getting involved with the events and the mission of Giving the Gift of Sight.
“I love that they make me feel like one of the family and being able to raise awareness for a lesser-known disorder,” she said.
Klase encourages the public to come and enjoy the food, vendors, and the ever-growing Chinese auction.
“Santa will be there for the kids, and the atmosphere is wonderful and inviting,” she added. “If you want some unique gifts for Christmas while supporting a good cause, our Winter Festival is a great place to start.”