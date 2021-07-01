What started as a few cousins reliving a favorite childhood activity has grown into a loosely organized event that brings people together to enjoy our backyard river.
The 5th Annual Float Your Fanny Down the Susquehanny will take place Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The starting point will be Shady Nook Boat Ramp, in Williamsport, and the endpoint is Isle of Que Boat access, in Selinsgrove.
“The first time I did it was when I was a little kid,” said Aaron Assad, of Selinsgrove. Five years ago he and his cousin, Leslie Holtzapple, also of Selinsgrove, gathered her two sons and another cousin’s son and floated down the Susquehanna during the 4th of July weekend.
“It started with the five of us,” Holtzapple said. “Every year it just continued to grow. Everyone’s enjoying the chance, especially with the pandemic. It’s an opportunity to get out and spend some time together. It’s fun.”
That first year the family went with a patriotic theme.
“We just wanted to do something together, something patriotic, and something we used to do as kids,” Holtzapple said. “We bought ourselves some funny, patriotic attire and floated down the river.”
In subsequent years, the cousins posted the event on Facebook, and it’s grown exponentially ever since.
“So many people replied,” Assad said. “It’s a free event. It’s outside in nature. There’s social distancing. A lot of people showed up who had done it as kids.”
More than 400 people have indicated on Facebook that they plan to attend this year’s float, which Assad estimates will take about two hours if the water is flowing at its average rate. He plans on checking the water conditions beforehand and will post his findings on Facebook.
The event is open to anyone, and all responsibility lies with each individual.
“We set a time and a place, and if people want to show up, it’s totally on them,” Assad said.
Because there’s not an abundance of parking, he encourages people to carpool or, better yet, to have someone drop them off at Shady Nook and pick them up at the Isle of Que. Bring a raft, inner tube or any kind of flotation device. Last year, Assad said, some people floated in a big duck and some in a pink swan. Joining in the float is free.
“There never should be a cost for something associated with the river,” he said. “Why charge people money for going in the river?”
Life jackets are a must for children and recommended for adults, as stated on the Facebook event post. People drinking alcohol should not join in. Attendees should take their trash along with them and keep the river clean.
“Everyone kind of does their own thing,” Holtzapple said. “We like to tie our floats together and just leisurely float down the river.”
“Fourth of July is my favorite holiday,” Assad said. “It’s one of my favorite times in Pennsylvania. I love getting people together for the common good, and I think it’s great when we get to celebrate the freedom and independence of our country.”
The cousins are looking forward to catching up with old friends and meeting new people.
“It’s fun and it’s free,” Assad said. “Get in the river and let it push you.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com