An impressive lineup of music acts is set to take the stage at FarmFest Bloomsburg on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., at 1051 W. Fort McClure Blvd., Bloomsburg.
The event will feature 14 bands from the Valley and across North America. Tent & Nomad RV camping will be available, with tons of crafts, food, and beverage vendors, including Dead Man Walking Distillery, New Trail Brewing Company and Lucchi Winery.
Among the notable main stage acts performing will be the Stevie Nicks Tribute; Practically Petty/Tom Petty Tribute from Ottawa, Canada; Bret Alexander & Friends, featuring Bret Alexander of Selinsgrove’s own The Badlees and guitarist in the Stevie Nicks Tribute; and Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen. Additional acts taking the stage throughout the day include Death Valley Dreams, The Jeremy Edge Project, Last Call Beautiful, Tim Johnson & High Noon, The Crooner Kid, Platinum Fairy & Ryan Prince, Merely Players, Kat Holdren, Cass & The Bailout Crew Acoustic and Rose Ostrowski.
A lifelong-area resident, Stevie Nicks Tribute singer Jennifer Cerreta grew up in Berwick and has called Bloomsburg her home for the last 15 years. Her husband Dave Cerreta, creator and organizer of FarmFest, was a full-time musician in the band Clove throughout the late ‘90s and early 2000s. The band released four original albums and traveled up and down the East Coast, playing venues of all sizes and opening for notable artists such as Pat Benatar, Fuel, 10,000 Maniacs and the Spin Doctors.
Growing up, Jennifer Cerreta’s father introduced her to Fleetwood Mac and taught her how to harmonize using the “Rumours” album, as well as introducing her to influences such as Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and the Little River Band.
“I am also a huge Springsteen fan,” she admitted. “These days I also love Taylor Swift, Halestorm, the Lumineers, Bon Iver and Death Valley Dreams, who are performing at FarmFest.”
Dave Cerreta had the idea to put together the Stevie/Fleetwood Mac Tribute band when there was a conflict with one of the original headliners for the 2022 FarmFest, which lost the act and needed another tribute band.
“I have sung many of these songs before in other musical projects, and knew I could mimic her voice and style,” Jennifer Cerreta said. “Dave contacted our friend and my musical colleague Kate Hearity, as well as Bret Alexander, founder and songwriter for The Badlees, and got them on board. And from there we recruited the rest of our band.”
Rounding out the Stevie Nicks tribute band are Dustin Douglas (guitar, vocals), Tim Husty (bass, vocals) and Matt Jaffin (drums, percussion).
A musician from Toronto, Ontario, Canada and singer of Practically Petty/Tom Petty Tribute, Gerry Parsons has played music all of his life, playing with and booking bands since he was a teenager. Growing up, he was influenced by music legends Chuck Berry, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, and of course Tom Petty.
Parsons formed Practically Petty in Toronto, Ontario, in 2009.
“People used to come to see us play and say we sounded like Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers,” Parsons recalled. “It’s been a dream come true for us. We have met so many Tom Petty fans all across North America. It’s allowed us to open for the likes of Asia, Lou Gramm and Kansas.”
Parsons enjoys that so many generations of fans know the music of Tom Petty.
“I try to give an honest, respectful performance to one of the greatest American singer-songwriters ever,” he said. “I have seen The Heartbreakers over a dozen times. How Tom must have felt when the crowd was singing his catalogue.”
Parsons said he loves keeping the music alive, and with each performance he fully intends to give the fans what they want.
“There are lots of great tribute bands these days — it’s very important to rock and music fans,” he added. “We enjoy what we do and are very grateful to everyone who supports us.”
Wilkes-Barre born and raised, Douglas began playing guitar at a very young age, taking lessons for a few years and playing professionally in his late teens. There wasn’t a moment growing up when Douglas wasn’t surrounded by music. He got Elvis from his grandmother, and Led Zeppelin, Bad Company and Van Halen from his parents.
“There was always music around,” he said. “Elvis was my first idol without question, thanks to my grandma. Then came Aerosmith. They were my first concert at 10 years old. It changed my life forever.”
Douglas first achieved regional success with his first band Lemongelli, who released a handful of records. He then spent a short time as the guitarist for The Badlees before starting Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen, who have just recorded and released their latest record, “Black Leather Blues,” with MoMojo Records.
A blues-rock power trio, Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen have been together for almost 10 years. His most recent role has been as a guitarist for the Stevie Nicks Tribute band.
“This is a relatively new gig for me,” he said. “My first show with the band was in April of this year. I’ve been having a blast playing with this outfit.”
Jennifer Cerreta said so many random thoughts go through her mind when she performs as Stevie Nicks on stage. But she always does her best to focus on putting on a great show and staying “in character.”
“I do a lot of twirling and other signature Stevie Nicks moves, and I try to have fun with the crowd and sprinkle glitter on them,” she said. “My last show, there was this crazy beautiful sunset and purple backlighting as we started our encore, so I took a moment to appreciate that beautiful, special moment in time that would never happen exactly that way again. I also look for people I know in the crowd or focus on specific people who are just in the zone.”
Cerreta said she expects the 2nd annual FarmFest to be even better than last year’s.
“I’m hoping that everyone stays safe and has an amazing time, that the weather is good, that we sell a lot of tickets, and that everyone has a wonderful, productive time,” she said.
Douglas is also excited to be returning to FarmFest this year.
“We had a great time last year playing it and pulling double duty this year will be fun,” he said. “It’s a great festival with such good people and a great vibe.”