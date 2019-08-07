The American Legion formed in 1919, and Danville American Legion Post 40 formed the same year. Both are celebrating their centennial this year, but only Danville is doing so with a mix of live music and family fun.
40 Fest will offer five live musical acts and a variety of children’s games, wineries, craft beers and food from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Danville Soccer Complex on East Market Street.
“The whole idea was to replicate as best as possible when the soldiers came home from World War I to Danville and Montour County,” said Brian Sofnofkie, Danville American Legion Post 40 commander. “Danville and Montour County threw a five-day party.”
The centennial celebration won’t last five days, but it will pack a lot of fun into one.
Legion members deliberately chose a variety of music genres and foods to appeal to a wide range of tastes. Musical acts are Runaway Stroller at 1 p.m., Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen at 2 p.m., Kinsey at 3:30 p.m., Big Country Radio at 5 p.m., Sucker Punch at 6:30 p.m. and Liliac at 8 p.m.
Liliac is a family rock band that was discovered when their video of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” went viral and landed them a spot on CBS’s “The World’s Best” with Drew Barrymore; RuPaul and Faith Hill.
“They got discovered performing on the Santa Monica Pier,” said their father, producer and manager, Florin Cristea. “The television (producers) saw that video, and they were blown away.”
Liliac’s members consist of Samuel (age 20) on guitar, Abigail (19) drums, Melody (17) vocals, Ethan (12) bass, and Justin (11) keyboard. They have opened for Loverboy and Tom Keifer and were chosen to go on the KISS Kruise IX.
Florin and his wife, Nineta Cristea, grew up in Romania. Florin was born in Transylvania, known as the land of vampires.
“When my kids were looking for a name (for their band) they asked how you say ‘bat’ in Transylvania, and it’s ‘liliac,’” Florin said. And the band found their name.
Along with the music there will be numerous vendors on hand selling food, wine and beer, including RockGod Brewery, Markey’s Brewery, and domestic by Post 40.
“I made sure there was something everyone would like,” Sofnofkie said, noting there will be a Mexican taco truck, American food, barbecue, hot dogs, gourmet grilled cheese truck, ice cream and more.
The family area offers games, a bounce house, giant inflatable sliding board, obstacle course and dunk tank, all free for kids.
“Everything’s going to be very affordable,” Sofnofkie said. “We just want everyone to come out and help us celebrate our 100th anniversary and have a good time.”