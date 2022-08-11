LEWISBURG — Horror filmmakers, join the fun. A festival is being created that will appeal to your affinity for spine-tingling, hair-raising, blood-chilling movies.
Point Five Films is now accepting submissions for the Whistle to the Maples Horror Film Festival, to be held Nov. 12 at the Campus Theatre. Submissions from all over the world will be accepted for any Short Horror Film from 1 to 40 minutes in length, now through Oct. 23.
Submissions can be made and tickets for the event can be purchased exclusively at filmfreeway.com/WhistletotheMaplesHorrorFilmFestival.
The Whistle to the Maples Horror Film Festival was conceived while going through the festival circuit with his own short film, “Whistle to the Maples,” said Tom Robenolt, owner of Point Five Films LLC and festival director and organizer.
“We saw an opportunity within our community to help grow connections and gather an audience for fellow filmmakers to promote their own projects,” Robenolt said. “We are currently in pre-production to turn our short film into a feature-length film, and the proceeds from our festival will go towards the budget.”
In their Film Freeway listing, the Whistle to the Maples Horror Film Festival states, “We wanted to focus our festival on the subtleties that are unique to our beloved horror genre. Originality, subtext, style, and most importantly, atmosphere are our focus.”
Awards will be given to films in the following categories: Official Selection, Best Film, Best Editing, Best Practical Effects and Most Atmospheric.
Audiences have enjoyed being scared by the horror film genre since at least 1896, with what is credited as the first-ever horror film, “Le Manoir du Diable” (“The House of the Devil”).
“Horror films are something that I have been attracted to for as long as I can remember,” Robenolt said. “Many of my most fond memories growing up stem from watching a VHS copy of ‘Night of the Living Dead’ or ‘The Evil Dead’ two or three times in a row on a rainy Friday night.”
Robenolt and his wife, Whitney Robenolt, hope people reading about the Whistle to the Maples Horror Film Festival will be compelled to send their own horror film to be shown at the festival.
“One of our main hopes for this article is to really encourage filmmakers to consider submitting their films, as well as to bring the community together to support the arts,” Whitney Robenolt said.
The Robenolts chose the Campus Theatre to host their festival because of the theater’s capacity of 340 seats as well as a “full concession stand, and true digital cinema projection onto a 16’x31’ screen.”
As for tips for sending in movies, the Robenolts appreciate any films that explore horror and fear.
“Film is art, and art is subjective,” Tom Robenolt said. “As long as their film was made with sincerity and genuine passion, it’s not possible to have made any mistakes and it deserves an audience. If it’s horror, we want to see it.”
