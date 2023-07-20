MOUNT CARMEL — Get ready to celebrate the holidays a little bit early, as the Mount Carmel Community Center gears up for the Sixth Annual Christmas in July celebration. The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, aims to capture the spirit of the traditional holiday season, complete with decorations, music, and delicious treats.
Cathy Besser, president of the MCCC board, said visitors can expect more than 90 vendors on site selling everything from food to handcrafted wood items, jewelry to treats for pets.
“We have a wide variety of vendors. A lot of talented people out there. Woodworkers are coming from Williamsport, outside of State College, Red Lion, Mount Pocono, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton,” said Besser. “I mean they’re coming from hours away.”
Besser said the types of vendors are limited, so that “everyone can make some money.”
There will also be a petting zoo, kids activities — including facepainting — and games.
“We try to have something for everyone,” said Besser. “There are a lot of nonprofits that will have booths to raise money, like churches, Wreaths Across America, the Girl Scouts, the Lions Club, the Historical Society.”
Even though it’s a holiday-themed event, Besser said not all of the vendors will be selling Christmas-related items.
“Some vendors will do fall-themed items because there is such a short window for that,” she said. “But a lot will come with Christmas items to sell.”
In addition to the vendors, visitors can fill up on traditional holiday goodies including gingerbread and cut-out Christmas cookies, play some games and enjoy some Christmas music, compliments of the radio station.
If that’s not enough to entice you out of your swimming pool and into town, you should know there will be a visit from the big guy himself — Santa Claus.
“Santa Claus will be in a Hawaiian shirt and we will have a backdrop with a beach scene to play up on the theme,” she said. “But we try not to go overboard.”
If past events are any indication and the weather forecast holds true, Besser said she expects they’ll have a good crowd.
“We typcially get a big turnout,” she said. “We will block off from Third to Sixth streets on Oak Street. We did that at our spring event and it was packed — I can’t even venture a guess as to how many people, maybe 1,000 or more.”
It’s a perfect opportunity, she said, for people to forget their worries, and do some shopping.
The MCCC might make a small profit off this event, but that’s not why they do it, explained Besser.
“It’s more about getting the word out about the community center,” she said. “We just want to get out there and do things for people.”
The MCCC purchased the former American Legion — “a big, beautiful mansion,” Besser said — and is currently renovating the building that will eventually be used by the community.
“We have about five million dollars we have to raise,” she said. “And there’s a lot of work to do yet, but when we finish the main hall we can do so much with just that.”
Besser said the community center won’t just be for Mount Carmel residents, but for those in outlying communities as well.
According to the MCCC’s website, the goal is “creating a place where that provides all sorts of opportunities for residents of the greater Mount Carmel community. This community center will be the first of its kind for the area and offer many activities and services not found anywhere in the area.”
So mark your calendars and get ready for a memorable Christmas in July event. Join the MCCC as it embraces the magic of the holiday season, even in the midst of summer.