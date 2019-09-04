For four decades, the Danville Fall Arts and Crafts Festival has provided a place for local artists to share their talents with thousands of people who stop by for a fun day of shopping, eating, and enjoying a number of other activities.
Presented by the Danville Business Alliance, the festival, held along Mill Street, will boast about 140 arts and crafts vendors this year, including handmade jewelry, upcycled wooden furniture, crafts and toys.
According to the alliance’s executive assistant, Kayla Gross, for the first time this year the festival will hold a Battle of the Bands. Led by Remax Edge realtor Greg Sauers, it will benefit the Danville Lions Club.
Gross said there are many new craft and food vendors this year, as well as many returning ones, such as Stuccio’s Pizza, of Berwick.
Joe Mentrikoski, who helps his mother and owner, Kay, run the more than half century-old family-operated restaurant, said they have set up their trailer at the Danville Fall Arts and Crafts Festival for about the last five years. They also regularly make a presence at Danville’s Spring Fling event in May, and many other local events.
“I think we’ve created quite a following for our pizza,” Mentrikoski said. “We enjoy it. It’s a good day, a fun day.”
He said they have many repeat customers at the festival, who say they are glad to see them there since it “saves them a trip to Berwick” to get some of their pizza.
Mentrikoski, who lives and works in Danville, said he enjoys the opportunity to support the local economy and community.
Saturday’s festival will also feature strolling accordionists.
Gross said the festival each year draws anywhere from 2,000 to more than 6,000 people to downtown Danville.
The goal, she said, is to “bring people downtown and to support local vendors.” In addition, the festival “gets people downtown to see what businesses are here.” She said businesses in the area also participate in the festival.
Mill Street will be closed to traffic to just before East Market Street.