SUNBURY — Celebrate diverse cultures with food and music while getting information on owning your own home.
The Diversity Multicultural Food Truck & BBQ Festival will take place Saturday at noon at the John O. Long Softball Field on Memorial Drive.
Along with plenty of food and a DJ, the festival will have a booth with a number of real estate agencies offering information on how to buy a house and take out a mortgage, said Andres Manresa, director of the diversity office of the City of Sunbury.
“This event was created to celebrate diversity in the city,” Manresa said. “People can have a taste of different foods, cultures and things of that nature.”
Jeff Wojciechowski, city clerk, said he is happy to see any event that can help strengthen the City of Sunbury.
“I’d like to specifically thank Andres for bringing the event to town,” he said. “I hope this festival is amazing. Hopefully we can build the city to where we want it to go.”
Manresa is hoping to make the Diversity Multicultural Food Truck & BBQ Festival an annual event in Sunbury.
“This gives people a chance to see that the city is in support of diversity, equity and inclusion,” he said.
For more information, visit “City of Sunbury Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office” on Facebook or call 570-415-5480.
